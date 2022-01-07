Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Today is the time for yet another article discussing a thematic ETF and the factors that will likely be of paramount importance for its returns in 2022 and probably beyond.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) is an around ~$412 million fund overseeing a U.S. heavy portfolio, with the IT and communications sectors being its top allocations accounting for close to 75% of the net assets. I briefly touched upon this investment vehicle in my December note on the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO), but I believe IRBO deserves a separate article to be written.

As comes from its name, its primary goal is to reap benefits from the growing adoption of robotics and AI that is supposed to transform the economy, driving momentous improvements in efficiency, and, hence, capital gains of stocks most exposed to this trend.

There are a few issues worth understanding about this ETF with a focus on the seemingly auspicious theme.

In short, higher yields in the U.S. can dent IRBO's price performance this year for two reasons. First, valuations of its holdings are lofty, as illustrated by the Quant data analysis of a few key positions presented below, while there are risks stemming from the possible depreciation of the yen and other currencies. Though IRBO has smaller exposure to Japan than ROBO as I have discussed in the recent article, the yen factor is not to be ignored. The environment where U.S. bond yields creep higher is bearish for expensive tech players and the safe-haven currencies including the franc and the yen alike. Just for context, the yen has recently slumped to a 5-year low against the U.S. dollar as there are no hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan.

Conflated, these two factors can easily result in a gradual correction in the IRBO price this year, or at least hinder it from delivering alpha. Uncertainty surrounding the Chinese tech sector is yet another risk as over 12% of the fund's net assets are deployed to either Nasdaq or Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies. Another way of saying, 2022 can be nervy for the IRBO investors.

Briefly on returns

Unlike its peer ROBO that I have covered recently, IRBO has a much shorter history, with just a few years in the books. 2019, its first full trading year, was generally successful as it outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (IVV); still, QQQ appeared to be much stronger. Then it had a banner 2020, but, again, only on par with the Nasdaq 100 ETF. 2021 was more of a rangebound year, despite sterling January and February.

Data by YCharts

Both QQQ and IVV rewarded investors with much better returns.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Overall, since August 2018 (with a few trading days in 2022 not taken into account), IRBO has underperformed the Nasdaq 100 cohort, with a CAGR of marginally below 19% vs. QQQ's ~27.7%, as provided by Portfolio Visualizer. Meanwhile, IVV's CAGR is ~18.7%.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Investment strategy

According to the prospectus, IRBO has a passive investment strategy tracking the NYSE FactSet Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index. The fund opted for a representative sampling approach.

All the three equity echelons of 43 emerging and developed markets are welcome, though small-cap candidates with float-adjusted market capitalizations below $500 million ($400 million for current constituents) are shown the red light.

The index has been reconstituted just recently, in December. It is being rebalanced biannually, with components weighted equally.

Holdings

As of January 4, the IRBO portfolio consisted of 119 equity holdings; the top ten accounted for only ~10.5% of the portfolio. In sharp contrast to U.S. bellwether ETFs, IRBO is underweight in the $1 trillion league members as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) together account for only ~3.4% of the net assets.

The fund's portfolio is versatile and complex, with exposure to the U.S., China, Japan, Taiwan, France, South Korea, etc. The heavy, ~52% allocation to the U.S. should serve as a stabilizing factor in case global currencies weaken materially amid the Fed proceeding with tightening, but that by no means imply the fund's NAV is fully immunized from the FX issue that I anticipate to be one of the key problems for the U.S. dollar-denominated ETFs investing in overseas equities, be it EM-focused vehicles, developed world-oriented like the iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (EWL) discussed recently, or thematic funds maintaining a large footprint outside the U.S.

Analyzing the IRBO holdings dataset (as is, with no ticker adjustments applied this time), I found out that ~30% of its holdings have the Quant Valuation grades of D+ or worse, while around 12.7% have some characteristics of value stocks, with a B- rating or better. Not totally dreadful, but amid evaporation of growth premiums, this might pose risks.

Now let us briefly touch upon the fund's three key positions.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), a cloud-based technology products player, is the number one investment with ~1.2% weight (almost $4.9 million). In 2021, GDDY expanded its footprint in AI by purchasing the technology assets of Vidnami. This tech large-cap company has mediocre valuation, with EV/EBITDA well above the sector median. Growth is much stronger thanks to anticipated improvements in EBIT and EPS. Last year was lackluster for the stock, as the one-year return is about 3.7% below zero. 2022 to date has also been rather challenging as the price declined by ~6.5%. My view is that the tech sell-off with the interest rate expectations in the mix is the key culprit.

Vivendi SE (OTCPK:VIVEF), a Paris-quoted ~EUR 13.3 billion company that describes itself as "a global leader in culture, entertainment, media, and communications" is in second place with ~1.1% weight. In September 2021, it distributed 60% of now Amsterdam-listed Universal Music Group's (OTCPK:UMGNF) share capital to its shareholders. The Euronext Paris website shows a ~9.5% 52-week return.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), with ~1% weight. Once a principal constituent of the S&P 500, IBM barely needs a lengthy introduction. This high-quality stock is a clear value play in the tech sector, with A- Valuation grade and dreadful growth profile. IBM's one-year return is ~14.7%, as in December, the stock price quickly recovered from the autumn sell-off.

Final thoughts

IRBO is yet another way to play the long-term robotics/AI trends, with an expense ratio of 47 bps adequate for a thematic ETF (the ER is much smaller compared to ROBO's humongous 95 bps), though with a relatively small AUM, which I highlight as one of the disadvantages adding to risks. Another substantial disadvantage is 42% turnover coupled with a high one-year tracking error of ~17.4%.

As usual, when discussing thematic ETFs, I encourage my dear readers to pay attention to factors other than the promising trends reshaping the future. In the case of IRBO, the sluggish performance of the yen, potentially - the euro, and expensiveness are the top risks in the mix to pay attention to.

Though some investors may point out that the recent softness after sluggish 2021 is nothing but a buying opportunity, and the FX risks are overblown, I still do not see a favorable risk/reward profile here. That said, I believe IRBO deserves a neutral rating.