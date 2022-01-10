Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

For investors with a healthy risk appetite looking for a small cap that is an asymmetric opportunity, Power REIT (NYSE:PW) could be an interesting choice. While Power REIT has a long operating history, things have drastically changed for the better in the last decade. Investors could see explosive returns moving forward if they are able to stomach the volatility of this small cap REIT.

Power REIT is probably trading near fair value today, but the growth runway makes it an appealing choice in my opinion. While Power REIT doesn’t currently have a dividend like the vast majority of REITs, I am expecting that the company will restart the dividend soon (1-2 years) simply based on the regulations for REITs. After that, I'm expecting rapid dividend growth. Power REIT isn’t right for everyone, but I’ll break down why I’m looking to open a starter position in the next couple weeks.

The Business

For most of its operating history, Power REIT has simply been a vehicle to hold a railroad lease. With a 99-year lease term and no rent escalators, there wasn’t much for investors to get excited about with Power REIT. However, in the last decade, CEO David Lesser has pivoted the business a couple of times. In the first half of the last decade, the focus was solar farmland. In 2019, Power REIT pivoted again, this time to greenhouse cultivation facilities, primarily for cannabis growth. This is what kickstarted the rapid growth and the market has taken notice, with shares going from $6 in July 2019 to more than $70 as I write this two and a half years later.

While history doesn’t repeat itself, investors are starting to see the potential runway ahead of Power REIT after watching the performance of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) over the last five years. While I’m still bullish on IIPR, especially with the recent pullback in shares, it doesn’t provide the same sort of speculative upside as Power REIT. You can read my previous article on IIPR here.

While this wouldn’t be practical for many REITs given their size and number of properties, I have included a slide from the investor presentation showing a property listing of Power REIT.

Source: Investor Presentation

There are couple things that separate Power REIT from IIPR. The first and most obvious thing is size. Power REIT currently has a market cap of $240M, while IIPR’s market cap is $5.7B. However, the thing that stood out to me the most is the different strategies for funding acquisitions. My article on IIPR covers this, but their shares outstanding have exploded since going public. As long as IIPR’s FFO/share keeps growing, you won’t hear any complaints from me as a shareholder. Power REIT takes a slightly different approach.

Source: Fast Graphs

As you can see, shares outstanding have increased slowly over the last decade. However, things have changed a little this year. They have started to issue more shares in 2021 as the multiple expanded, going from approximately 2M shares outstanding at the end of 2020 to 3.4M shares at the end of Q3 in 2021.

Previously, Power REIT had primarily used preferred stock and debt to finance acquisitions. While the yield on the preferred (PW.PA) might seem high at 7.75%, the yield on some of the recent acquisitions has been over 18%, so they are still able to generate large spreads on investment.

Their cost of debt is a little lower, with their outstanding debt issues ranging from 4.34% to 5% interest rates. Over three quarters of their outstanding debt is due after 2025, with the longest maturity coming due in 2054, showing that lenders have confidence in Power REIT and its business model. The short way to look at is that Power REIT is able to raise capital from three different avenues, each with its own advantages, and generate massive spreads on investment.

Insider Ownership

One other piece I wanted to touch on with Power REIT is the insider ownership. Insiders own over 20% of the shares, and CEO David Lesser owns most of those shares, so management’s interests are definitely aligned with the shareholders. Based on the investor presentation, 100% of compensation is through company stock, so I think that this will only get stronger over time.

In my opinion, the huge insider ownership is why management has decided to fund acquisitions primarily through the preferred stock and debt instead of numerous equity issuances. It’s certainly a different approach from many other REITs, but high insider ownership is never a red flag in my opinion. Now we get to jump into the valuation, which is what should have shareholders with a long-term time horizon excited.

Valuation

Power REIT had minimal or no growth for a long time and was assigned a low FFO multiple. One of my favorite parts of the Fast Graphs tool is the ability to shorten the valuation timeline. This is especially useful for a stock like Power REIT, where dramatic changes in the operating business and performance led to dramatic changes in the valuation of the stock. Power REIT is currently trading at blended P/FFO multiple of 26.6x, which is certainly attractive in my opinion. IIPR trades at a blended multiple over 35x and is significantly larger than Power REIT.

Source: Fast Graphs

Now I’m not here to say that Power REIT is going to rip to $150 or higher by the end of the year based on multiple expansion as well as continued growth, but the current multiple is too low given the growth potential and small size of the company. If we shorten the timeline even further to begin in 2019, when Power REIT began its pivot into cultivation facilities, Fast Graphs is projecting shares will trade above $240 by the end of the year with a P/FFO over 56x.

That might be a little rich, but I think investors can look for multiple expansion into the mid-30s or potentially higher. I do think the current price is a good speculative buy for investors and I will be looking to start a position if we see a minor dip induced by the volatility. I’m hoping for a pullback to somewhere near $60 before starting a position, but I will be buying one way or another in the coming months.

Most REITs must pay dividends, and I’m assuming that it will only take a couple years for investors of Power REIT to be rewarded with a rapidly growing dividend. I plan to reinvest dividends like I have done with IIPR, but investors who make decisions looking 5 or 10 years into the future should consider starting a small position in Power REIT in my opinion.

Conclusion

To be completely honest, when I picked Power REIT as my next article, I assumed I was going to slap a neutral rating on it and say wait for the dividend initiation to start a position. While I still like the long-term potential of IIPR, the explosive gains from a small base are behind it. However, for Power REIT, I think the best days still lie ahead. With huge insider ownership, a reasonable valuation, and a long growth runway, Power REIT is a good speculative small cap buy.

I think investors can expect the dividend to return in a couple years, and I think the growth should be rapid after that. I don’t plan to initiate a full-sized position right off the bat, given the volatility of the stock (and the possibility of a broader market pullback), but I will be looking for short term weakness in the shares to start a small position. Investors with a risk tolerance looking for asymmetric opportunities might consider doing the same.