Is VTSAX A Good Investment For ETF Investors?

Hi, my name is Psycho and I'm a recovering Vanguard investor.

Not how I usually start off an article, but in this case, very relevant. For in this article I'm going to answer a question I have been asked several times recently which is whether investors should buy shares in the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund's Admiral Share class (VTSAX).

I began investing in Vanguard index funds in 1988 after receiving a recommendation from an investment-savvy relative who knew I didn't have the time or inclination to study investing. I first bought shares in the investor Class of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSMX) in 2004. When my balance was large enough, Vanguard converted my shares into shares of the Admiral Class version of the fund, VTSAX. I held them until just this past fall, when a series of extremely unpleasant experiences with Vanguard's failing infrastructure and worse than incompetent Customer Service led me to convert them to shares in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) and flee to a different brokerage.

In an ideal world, I would have preferred to remain invested in the mutual fund version of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index fund, for reasons I will explain later on in this article. But for reasons that I will also explain further down in this article, I no longer think buying the mutual fund version of Vanguard funds that are also available in corresponding ETFs is wise.

A Brief Word About VTSAX's Index Construction and Performance Characteristics

This article, unlike most of the articles I write about funds and ETFs, is not primarily about the holdings in the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index fund. It follows the exact same index as the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF, because that ETF is just a share class of the same mutual fund as VTSAX. It's worth noting that with typical US-Centrism, this fund calls itself "total stock market" but only holds stocks that trade on the US stock market. If you want a total world stock market fund you will need to invest in the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (VTWAX) or its ETF partner, (VT).

I discussed in detail how the index that VTI follows is constructed and how it compares to its main competitor, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) in an earlier article, VOO Vs. VTI Smackdown: Know How They Differ Before You Invest. So I will only give a brief summary of those differences here and suggest you read that article if you are thinking of investing in VTSAX.

There has always been only a very small difference between the performance of the mutual fund version of the Total Stock Market Index, VTSAX and the ETF version, VTI over long periods of time. Over the past decade VTSAX's price outperformed by less than a quarter of a percentage point.

VTSAX vs. VTI Price Return January 2012 - Now

VTI lagged VTSAX in price performance over the past decade only because of VTSAX had a lower expense ratio years ago. Recently VTI has been given an expense ratio that is .01% lower than the mutual fund and it has been outperforming on price by the same tiny margin it used to underperform by.

VTI performed very slightly better when total return is considered over the past decade returning 2.2% more over the entire period.

The Diversification "Total Stock Market" Funds provide Is an Illusion

I have discussed the issue of how "total stock market funds" present a deceptive image of offering wide diversification when despite their holding shares in over 4,1456 stocks, only a couple hundred of those stocks have much impact on their performance. That's because these are market capitalization weighted funds. With the emergence of megacap stocks with market caps like Apple's (AAPL) which briefly touched $3 Trillion last year the impact of companies with market caps less than $25 million is negligible.

Much of the performance of VTSAX as a whole derives from the performance of its top 10 holdings, just as is currently the case with S&P 500 Index Funds and ETFs like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) or the SPYDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), even though the S&P 500 index only holds 505 stocks compared to the 4156 stocks VTSAX currently holds.

It's interesting to note that the number of stocks VTSAX holds as of January of 2022 has swelled by 566 since I covered its index in November of 2020. This reflects how many IPOs and spinoffs have occurred in the intervening time. But despite the addition of almost 16% more stocks, since I last covered VTI, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF have become even more dominated by their top 10 holdings. The top 10 stocks of VTSAX now make up 24.85% of its entire value, as compared to the 23.7% they made up when I did my analysis in November of 2020.

You can read a detailed explanation of how market cap weighting renders the all but a very small number of the largest holdings of VTSAX irrelevant in this article, Total Stock Market Index Funds: Don't Be Misled By The Hype.

How Will VTSAX Perform Going Forward?

To answer the question, "What can you expect from VTSAX going forward?" I would simply answer that given how much of its performance is driven by the performance of the top hundred or so stocks it holds, most of which are also held by the S&P 500, it will perform very much like the funds and ETFs that track the S&P 500.

I have discussed in detail the outlook for the S&P 500 index funds. SPY: What Is The Outlook For The S&P 500 In 2022. Over the two decades that VTSAX and the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX) have been trading, the two funds have usually provided price and total returns that are very similar. However, since 2019, as the FAANGS came to dominate the results of both funds even more, the S&P 500 funds and ETFs, which are more heavily concentrated in those top Mega-cap stocks, have outperformed the Total Stock Market funds and ETFs on price by a margin of 3-4% percent, depending on the time interval you choose. When you look at total return, the S&P 500 outperforms by another percent or so too as the large, mature dividend paying stocks like Home Depot (HD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Procter & Gamble (PG) that are among the top 25 holdings of both index funds make up a slightly larger percentage of the whole index in the S&P 500.

VTSAX Price Compared to VFIAX Jan 2010-Jan 2022

VTSAX Total Return Compared to VFIAX's Jan 2010-Jan 2022

The S&P 500 Index Funds Are Likely to Keep Outperforming in 2022

I suspect that VOO, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, may be a better choice for investors seeking a large cap, cap weighted broad market fund this year if inflation persists and rates continue to climb, if only because the S&P 500's requirement that companies be profitable eliminates the worst offenders of highly leveraged zombie companies that populate the lower reaches of the Total Stock Market Fund's holdings.

You can see in the chart below how VTSAX and the Vanguard 500 ETF (VFIAX) reacted to the tech swoon that occurred on January 4-5.

VTSAX and VFIAX Price Performance January 4- January 5, 2022

Vanguard Mutual Funds Including VTSAX Have Become Fraught Investments

What I do plan on discussing here in some detail is why if you decide you want to invest in a Vanguard Total Stock Market Index fund you don't want to buy the mutual fund version but should stick to buying only the ETF.

I focus on VTSAX here because it is by far the most popular of Vanguard's large index funds and one I have owned for many years. But what I have to say in the discussion that follows also applies to the 46 other Vanguard stock and bond mutual funds that have corresponding ETF share classes. These include several funds popular among Seeking Alpha investors, in particular, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VDADX) with its corresponding ETF (VIG), The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VHYAX) with partner ETF, (VYM), and the Vanguard Total International Stock Market Fund (VTIAX) with its ETF version (VXUS).

A Brief History of Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index Fund

We'll take a quick look at the historical background of VTSAX before we get into exploring the current problems with investing in Vanguard mutual funds. Vanguard pioneered the concept of investing in low cost index funds when it launched The Vanguard 500 index fund (VFINX) in 1976. The dramatic changes in computer capability that had occurred over the next 15 years allowed Vanguard to create a far more ambitious index fund, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund, which originally launched under the ticker (VTSMX). Rather than track just the 500 or so stocks in the S&P 500 index, the Vanguard Total Stock Market fund tracked almost all stocks trading on the major US stock exchanges.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund also differed from the S&P 500 in another important regard: the stocks included in the fund did not need to show a history of profitability. This meant that investors got in early in aggressive growth stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) that took years or even decades to become profitable and qualify for inclusion in the curated S&P 500 index (SP500).

In the year 2000 Vanguard created a new share class for its most popular funds, it called "Admiral Shares." This share class had a lower expense ratio than did the Investors Shares, which were what they renamed the original share classes of these funds. Typically they were .10% less, at a time when the expense ratio for Vanguard index funds ran at about .20%. This innovation was in line with the philosophy that always drove the company's innovations while it was headed by founder John C. Bogle. That was that the company's goal was to do all it could to lower the cost of investing for the average investor.

When they were introduced, you could only invest in Admiral Shares if you held $50,000 worth of an index fund. I remember it being a red letter day when my balance grew large enough that I was "promoted" to the Admiral Share class of a fund I'd owned for a while. VTSAX was the Admiral Share Class of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund.

Vanguard's Unique ETF Patent Has Given it A Huge Advantage over Competitors

John C. Bogle retired, or as others tell the story, was pushed out of Vanguard in 1999. Shortly afterwards, in 2001, the new management of Vanguard introduced its first ETFs. It did this utilizing a unique, patented technique that allowed the ETF version of a fund to be treated as a share class of the mutual fund. This enabled the mutual fund to use the transactions made between the Mutual Fund share classes and the ETF to avoid having to make taxable capital gains distributions at the end of the year.

As this technique was patented, competing fund companies could not use it. This gave Vanguard a huge advantage over its competitors as their Total Stock Market Index funds still must distribute taxable capital gains at the end of each year. You can see this if you look at the "Distributions" tab on the information pages for the Fidelity Total Stock Market Index Fund (FSKAX) or The Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund (SWTSX). Vanguard's patent protection for this system will expire by 2023. It is not known if its competitors will adopt the same strategy.

As a result of its being the first total stock market fund and the advantage its ETF patent gives it, VTSAX now manages $1.32 Trillion worth of Total Stock Market Fund assets compared to Fidelity's $75.505 Billion and Schwab's $18.13 Billion. Even deducting the $298.975 Billion of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund's assets that are invested in the fund's ETF share class,, the mutual fund's $1.021 Trillion assets under management dwarf those of its main competitors.

Vanguard lowered the amount investors needed to invest in the Admiral shares version of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund to $10,000 in 2010. They lowered it even further in 2018 to $3,000 in 2018 while deprecating the older Investor share class, which had had the same investment minimum. You will find no references to the investor share class on the Vanguard fund information page for the Total Stock Market Index Fund, VTSMX, though it still trades with an expense ratio that is .10% higher than VTSAX.

Vanguard has continued to lower the expense ratio of VTSAX and VTI throughout the subsequent decades, at first because its emphasis throughout the Bogle years on low cost investing was Vanguard's Main Selling Proposition, but more recently because the Total Stock Market Index funds from other fund companies have lowered their expense ratios to where they were lower than Vanguard's, which helped balance out their disadvantage having to distribute capital gains at year end.

VTSAX's .04 expense ratio is now one basis point higher than that of Schwab's Total Stock Market Index Fund (SWTSX) and two basis points higher than that of Fidelity's (FSKAX). The Fidelity ZERO Total Stock Market Index Fund (FZROX), which can only be held at Fidelity, charges no expense ratio at all.

Why I Used to Prefer to Invest in the mutual fund VTSAX rather than the VTI ETF

Mutual Funds Help Avoid the Temptation to Trade in Holdings that Should be Left Untouched for Retirement

John C. Bogle retired, or as others tell the story, was pushed out of Vanguard in 1999. John Bogle, hated ETFs. He quite accurately predicted that the ease with which ETFs could be traded would lead to them being used for speculation, particularly by large institutions, rather than for the kind of long-term focused buy-and-hold investing he had dedicated his career to promoting for ordinary investors like you and me. He is even quoted as calling those who dabbled in ETF investing, "fruitcakes, nut cases and lunatic fringe."

I revered Bogle for his unique dedication to improving the finances of the typical middle class investor rather than joining his Wall Street peers in keeping most of the profits for himself and the insiders in his company. So until this past year I stuck with my investment in the mutual fund, VTSAX, rather than buying the ETF version. I struggle to be a faithful buy and hold investor. So the last thing I needed was to start obsessively watch my fund investment's price fluctuate all day long when I should be hard at work doing something else more profitable.

Mutual Funds Let You Buy Shares at a Price Equal to the Value of the Actual Holdings of the Fund

I also liked the fact that when you bought into VTSAX you were not paying a premium or discount to the actual value of the stocks held by the fund. When the market had one of its bad days or experienced flash crashes, I also liked that you didn't have to worry about buying the fund at a price that had seriously decoupled from the true value of the underlying holding. I had seen prices of other funds drop precipitously for a few hours during a flash crash before recovering. This could be disastrous for investors who had been tempted by the stock-like nature of the ETF to set stop losses which were triggered by the brief but extreme fall in the ETF's price.

Mutual Funds Used to Have an Expense Ratio Advantage over ETFs

Finally, until very recently the expense ratio of the Admiral Shares version of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund was slightly better than that of the ETF. One of the most annoying things about mutual funds is that they make it very hard to find information about what their previous expense ratios are, so I can't document this, but I distinctly recall that VTSAX's expense ratio was better than that of the ETF for years. My investment in VTSAX has been "set it and forget it" for years, so it was with some annoyance that I discovered in 2021 that VTI now offers a lower expense ratio. It's only lower by one basis point, at 0.03%, but the principle bothered me. I felt that I was being punished for being the kind of buy and hold investor that Bogle spent his career educating at Vanguard.

Why Investing in the Mutual Fund Now Poses Significant Problems the ETF Does Not

The big problem with investing in VTSAX is that you are pretty much forced to buy it and hold it at Vanguard's brokerage. That's because Vanguard's mutual funds are not "No Transaction Fee" funds. In the past I believe that Vanguard's cheaper Admiral Shares funds were available only to investors who bought them directly from Vanguard, but they offered the Investor Shares versions of their funds at other brokerages without charging high fees.

But when Vanguard retired its investor share mutual funds they made their Admiral Share class index funds Transaction Fee funds, which means that investors who buy them at other brokerages must pay very high fees every time they buy shares in these mutual funds. The fee for buying any VTSAX shares at Schwab is currently $74.95. It is $75 at Fidelity. Currently the fee to buy VTSAX appears to be lower at eTrade, at only $19.99 per transaction. But that is still far too much to pay, especially if you are going to be making a small investment every payday.

So as you can see, you can essentially only buy VTSAX at Vanguard. At any other brokerage you want to buy VTI because you can buy ETFs with the same commission you pay for trading stocks, which is currently $0 at most brokerages. Having to buy VTSAX at Vanguard was not a problem in the past when Vanguard was the wonderful, customer-friendly company that I used to recommend to all my family members and friends. But times have changed, and Vanguard has become a completely different company. One that I do not recommend to anyone. Let's look at why in more detail.

Vanguard Has Lost its Commitment to Bogle's Values

When John C. Bogle ran Vanguard, its mission was to offer the small investor the cheapest, most efficiently run mutual funds. It taught a generation of investors the value of not trying to beat the market and of being satisfied with matching the market's return. This, Vanguard taught, was best done by investing in funds that followed indexes that mirrored the market as a whole. Over time investors who followed Vanguard's lead were told they would surpass or at least equal the much more expensive services of actively managed funds, hedge funds, and specialized investment advisors. This has turned out to be true.

But under the leadership of Bogle's successors Vanguard's goal as a company appears to have shifted to transforming Vanguard into the biggest asset management firm in the world. Vanguard has relentlessly pursued a policy of increasing the number of its brokerage clients with a barrage of advertising, much of it deceptively touting the "fact" that as their ads say "At Vanguard, you're more than just an investor, you're an owner."

Vanguard's Private Company Structure Makes it Impossible to Know Their Real Company Goals

That shareholders in Vanguard funds are "owners" of Vanguard is true only in the most technical sense. That's because Bogle made one huge mistake when he set up his company. He kept it private, instituting what is called a "unique" but what could also be called "a somewhat squirrelly" company structure, whereby, the individual funds are supposedly owned by their shareholders.

But when most people own part of a company they expect to have some control over what they own and to reap a share of its profits. Vanguard's shareholder "owners" do not get either. The do not receive any dividends save those paid by the stocks in the funds they own, nor do they have any control over the management of those funds or of the larger company and the increasing number of non-fund services it offers.

Shareholders also play no role in deciding what index the funds follow or even what the investing goal of a fund might be. Unlike shareholders in a public company, Vanguard investors also have zero say on who become the members of the board that oversees the company, appoints its top executives and determine how they are paid. Since Vanguard is legally a private company, unlike BlackRock (BLK) or Charles Schwab (SCHW) it can keep all its financials completely secret, and it does.

How Vanguard's top executives are compensated is a complete mystery. So is the question of where the profits of Vanguard's Personal Advisory Service or its Robo-Investing and Wealth Management services go. These products are not a Vanguard fund "owning" Vanguard. Thus is not at all clear who ends up with their profits.

As a private company Vanguard is not being required to provide the public with periodic, audited SEC-regulated reports about what they are doing. So we can only speculate on their goals by observing their actions. Observing these actions over the past decade I have had to conclude that the pay of the top executives at Vanguard must be based on how much they increase AUM each year and that they may be benefiting personally from the growth of Vanguard's fee-added advisory services.

Vanguard Has Relentlessly Pursued AUM Growth

Before Vanguard started heavily advertising for new customers, it had excellent customer service. True, its funds expense ratios were somewhat higher than they are now, but not by much. I can't find anything documenting VTSAX's what expense ratio was a decade ago, it has usually been the same as VFIAX's. A decade ago VFIAXs expense ratio was .06%, a mere .01% higher than today's .04%.

The excuse I always heard discussed among Vanguard investors online was that Vanguard needed to increase the number of its investors to be able to lower costs for existing investors. Vanguard has certainly grown its assets at a remarkable pace. They tell us that in 2006 Vanguard reached over 1 trillion in assets and that by 2015 Vanguard had reached $3.3 trillion in global assets. That amount almost doubled in only 5 years. By the beginning of 2020 Vanguard was reported to be managing $6.2 Trillion which then grew to $7.1 trillion in the next year. It is now reported to control $7.2 Trillion in assets.

Expansion in the Customer Base Was Not Supported by Investment in the Infrastructure Needed to Support those Customers

The cost of that expansion to Vanguard investors has been significant, and far outbalances that minor savings from a decreased expense ratio because Vanguard did not invest in the infrastructure needed to support the investors investing those new trillions, many of whom apparently bought their Vanguard investments from Vanguard directly through their Brokerage Services.

At first Vanguard seems to have approached the problem of having to support too many new investors by slashing or eliminating the benefits it used to offer its devoted long-term customers. First perks investors used to earn as their balances grew were taken away. More recently customer service has deteriorated to where many investors are finding it difficult to contact anyone competent to resolve important problems, even those that prohibit investors from accessing the personal investments they hold at Vanguard days, or even, as I personally experienced, for weeks.

When Vanguard "only" managed $3 trillion it rewarded investors whose accounts reached seven figures with "Flagship" status, which entitled you to a dedicated customer service rep you could phone or email when issues arose. Flagship investors were also offered the chance to consult for free with certified advisors who would help them fine-tune their investments in Vanguard funds. They even got free TurboTax Deluxe software with which to do their income taxes.

All that has changed. As assets swelled three years ago, the dedicated reps were taken away from those of us peons who didn't have at least $5 million in assets at Vanguard. Now if you need to resolve a problem, you have call into a phone bank where you get a different person each time you call and have to start from scratch explaining your issue if it is not something very simple. Hold times can be very long as Morningstar reports and many of us experienced first hand.

Many of the reps appear to be poorly paid and even more poorly trained. Some, based on my personal experience can be extremely rude when they have difficulty understanding a complex problem. They are very resistant to bumping a problem up to a higher level, perhaps because they are penalized for not solving the issue themselves. Vanguard's recent move to outsource 1300 US-based IT employees to India before initiating a complete redo of their website cannot have helped the morale of those who remained working in customer service in the US, given how much cheaper it is to provide tele-support from low-income countries.

Vanguard's Tech Infrastructure Appears to be in a State of Meltdown

Vanguard's website has always been pretty clunky, but until recently, it worked. All that has changed since Vanguard outsourced its IT operations. In theory they were going to build a new, more modern website to replace Vanguard's admittedly 1990s one. In practice, they started out by breaking things.

From log in to log in last summer I started seeing different page layouts, some of which did not allow me to scroll so that I could see all the data displayed on right hand columns on my 20" desktop monitor. Some days I could download a PDF of my holdings. On others that feature disappeared. It appeared to this old IT veteran as if Vanguard's off-shored development team was not using a test bed for its new code but instead moving software into production and debugging it there.

Vanguard's Failing Infrastructure Froze My Access to My Funds for Weeks

A buggy website is one thing, but Vanguard's infrastructure seems to have become so damaged that it can no longer be depended on to manage your investments properly. I learned this the very hard way when I attempted to move mutual funds from a 33 year old mutual fund account into my brokerage account--something Vanguard had been nagging me to do for years. It was supposed to happen overnight. It took over three weeks to complete and six full hours of my time spent on the phone. Much of the time was spent on hold, and the rest in discussions with a series of different reps and a supervisor each of whom gave me a different explanation of why my entire fund account with mid-six figures worth of assets had become completely inaccessible for three weeks. Time after time I was told the problem would be resolved in two days, only to find nothing changed days later.

After escalating the issue of the management chain--a step that the customer service reps initially refused to do, I learned that Vanguard's software couldn't handle moving a closed money market fund with a few dollars in it from the fund account into my brokerage account and had thus frozen the entire fund account, keeping me from being able to make any transactions for over three weeks. When access was finally restored, my cost basis was a mess.

My experience is not unique. There are quite a few similar tales that have been reported over the last year on the Boglehead forum.

Then on during the last week of the year, when many investors finally get around to doing maintenance on their accounts and taking Required Minimum Distributions, all Vanguard customers lost the ability to download their account statements and transaction confirmations. This outage lasted for six whole days, ending on December 31. Vanguard, when it got around to acknowledging the problem several days after it started, blamed an unnamed subcontractor. Given that they have contracted out their IT function, this is very troubling.

Vanguard's Mobile App "Upgrade" Is a Disaster

Vanguard's mobile app used to let Vanguard customers trade funds and stocks and provided details on cost basis. Their "upgrade" has made trading with the app far more difficult and requires customers to use a desktop interface to deal with secondary accounts or even to see lot cost bases before they trade. You can read the details on the Boglehead forum.

Funds and ETFs Are Apparently Not Affected by These Infrastructure Failures

So far it appears that the problems with Vanguard apply only to its brokerage services. The Vanguard's funds and ETFs don't seem to have been affected by the same kind of quality issues. That may be because the investments themselves are highly regulated. Alas, online functions supplied by brokerages do not seem to have to meet the same quality standards.

Vanguard is Now Putting Its Most of its Effort into Its Value Added Advisory Services

Vanguard still offers investors the opportunity to consult with an advisor who will fine-tune their investments in Vanguard funds, but only for a significant price. Vanguard clients, even those with over $5 Million in assets at Vanguard are now offered the wonderful "opportunity" to pay .30% of their assets a year to an advisor at Vanguard's Personal Advisor Services. (At $5 Million the fee drops to .20%, but that is still a considerable $10,000 a year.)

What they get for this annual fee is basically a robo-advisor with a human interface. They fill out a survey that then selects a boilerplate portfolio for them that only uses Vanguard funds and does not offer tax loss harvesting.

Why this matters to all Vanguard investors is that it starting to look like Vanguard's top brass are now concentrating only on addressing the needs of the subscribers to its paid services. Most of the new funds Vanguard is coming up with are only offered to Advisor Service clients. These include three new actively managed funds with expense ratios of from .40% to .45% which Vanguard will be introducing into the portfolios of the customers already paying that annual .30% fee. Vanguard states these expensive active funds will be "ultimately driving better outcomes for investors." There is even a Vanguard-only private equity fund in the works, which is going to be managed by Harbourvest, a little-known firm that is not exactly a marquee name in Private Equity investing. It will be offered first to Vanguard's high net worth wealth management customers and then, it appears, slowly rolled out to the rest of Vanguard's Personal Advisory Service clients.

Can this really be the same firm that taught me and so many others the futility of trying to beat the market and the wisdom of keeping your investments in simple index funds? No it is not. And the impression many Vanguard investors have been given, if the discussions on the Bogleheads forums are any guide, is that Vanguard would be happy to see the exit of all the clients of its brokerage who aren't willing to fork out thousands of extra dollars for their value-added services. Everyone else can move to other brokerages where they can still trade Vanguard's ETFs. And I suggest they would be very wise to do so.

What If You Currently Hold VTSAX at Vanguard?

Many investors aren't aware of this, but Vanguard will convert your holdings in any of the 47 Vanguard index funds that have matching ETFs from fund shares to ETF shares without having that conversion trigger a taxable event. The details of which funds can be converted are found in this document.

More information about the conversion can be found on the Vanguard website. There is no way to do this online. You must phone and ask a customer service rep to initiate the transfer. It is a one way transfer. Once initiated it should complete by the next day. There is no way to convert your ETF shares back to fund shares.

What to Do If You Hold VTSAX at Another Brokerage

The fee for buying VTSAX and other Vanguard funds at brokerages besides Vanguard have risen dramatically over this past year. If you find yourself still wanting to invest in VTSAX, it is worth asking your contact at your brokerage if they will grant a fee exemption for the funds of one particular fund family. Depending on the amount of assets you have invested with the brokerage, they may grant this exemption. There are many anecdotal reports of this happening, though no brokerage documents this anywhere in writing. You can also inquire about whether they will convert your VTSAX and other Vanguard mutual fund shares into ETF shares. Some will, though some may charge a fee.

Bottom Line: ETF Investors Should Stick with Vanguard ETFs Not Funds

Things change over the years, as Vanguard's transformation has taught us. You can move ETFs to whatever brokerage offers you the best service as the years go by. This will prevent you from being trapped in any one brokerage. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index products are among the most popular in the investing world for good reason, but if you buy one, buy VTI.