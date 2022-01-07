Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

StockWaves / High-Dividend Opportunities (HDO)

Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals: EPD - Yield 7.9%

Produced by Jason Appel of StockWaves, along with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities

This series of articles is intended to provide Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball Analysis as accompaniment to Rida Morwa's High Dividend Opportunities (HDO) Service. Our goal is to provide greater context as to where price is within the trend for the opportunities being presented by Rida Morwa's High Dividend Opportunities (HDO) group. This will include support regions for potential entries and target regions for the bigger trend.

In this article we'll be providing analysis on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

In his December 13th article, "Swim in Cash With This Big Yield," Rida wrote:

"As an investment, EPD has been a reliable dividend company with 23 years of annual dividend growth under its belt. EPD has been able to manage the swings of the volatile energy industry through prudent balance sheet management. With a BBB+ credit rating, EPD has the highest credit rating in its sector. EPD has generously rewarded investors while also becoming fully self-funding."

Regarding being "self-funding," EPD is now in position to pay for its anticipated capex without issuing new equity or debt.

Considering that EPD often yields in the 6% range, the current yield of 7.95% as of the close 1/5/2022 offers an attractive entry.

And as of 1/6/2022, EPD announced a 3.3% increase in the dividend.

Rida has been very bullish on high-quality dividend players that offer exposure to natural gas, which he predicts will continue to see increasing demand for years to come. Considering that EPD's business focuses on storage and transportation of natural gas, it's well positioned to benefit from sustained demand for natural gas.

From a technical perspective:

Price continues to track the leading diagonal pattern following the path suggested in the September article. Recall that a diagonal, like an impulse, is a 5 wave pattern. Unlike an impulse, each of the 5 waves in the "motive" trend are composed of 3 wave moves. So, rather than waves (1), (3), and (5) having subwaves labeled 1-2-3-4-5, their subwaves are labeled A-B-C.

In our September article, we were looking for a bottom to B of (3) in the $18.35-$20.86 region: "Note, price has yet to "confirm" that wave C of (3) has started and EPD can drift beneath the August 2021 low. Larger Fibonacci support for B is between $18.35-$20.86, and so long as that blue box region supports price, we favor a strong upward resolution."

The low (so far) struck on 12/20/21 was $20.42, satisfying expectations for price to reach support. Since the December low, we have had a strong rally, hinting that the B wave lows may be in place and that price has started its advance to the $32.40+ target for wave C of (3). This component of the larger diagonal, a C wave, should take shape as a 5 wave move and ideally, that forms impulsively. As such, in order to provide good evidence that we have reliably struck a lasting bottom, we'll want to see all 5 waves complete into the $24+ region for wave circle i of C. Note the micro chart has just 3 waves up so far, labeled (i)-ii)-(iii). Should price break back below $21.45 prior to completing 5 waves up to the $24 region, EPD is hinting at a lower low beneath the December 2021 low, deeper into support.

However, if the 5 wave move completes as approximately shown on the accompanying micro chart, we'll have solid evidence that the low has been struck and pullbacks can be considered buyable with stops below the December low and price targeting $32.40+. The initial Fibonacci support for wave circle ii will likely land in the $22-$23 region, depending on how high EPD rallies in wave circle i.

Considering an 8% dividend and potential price appreciation greater than 40% inside of a year, 2022 is shaping up to be very bullish for EPD.

EPD Daily Chart

EPD micro chart