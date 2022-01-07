Top 3 Magic Formula Dividend Champs For 2022

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

The Magic Formula and its performance

The Magic Formula ("MF") investing method was developed by Joel Greenblatt, a legendary investor and hedge fund manager. The method has been detailed in his book entitled "The Little Book That Still Beats the Market." The essence of the method is to use a set of simple rules to pick stocks that are an optimal combination of value and quality, in a methodical and unemotional process. The rules are simply:

1. To compute the valuation of a stock (e.g., by the PE or EV/EBIT multiples). This number tells us how much we are paying to get a claim on one dollar of earning in that stock. Obviously, the lower this number, the better the deal (or bargain) we are getting in terms of the price we pay.

2. To compute the quality of the stock (e.g., by the return on capital, ROC). This number tells us for every dollar we invest in the company (by buying its stock), how much of it can be turned into a profit. Obviously, the higher this number, the better (or more profitable) the business.

3. To rank all the stocks we are interested by both the valuation and the ROC.

4. Then finally to add these two rankings to generate a combined rank and order the stocks by this combined rank. The stocks at the top of this final list represents the optimal combination of valuation and quality.

The MF method has been thoroughly backtested and showed superior return compared to the broader market. For example, from 1988 to 2004, the MF method returned an annualized 33%, compared to 14% for the S&P 500. During this period of time, following the MF for any three-year period in a row, the MF beat the market averages 95% of the time.

Furthermore, it's a relative method that works under any overall market condition. A very important feature for a market that is overall significantly overvalued, such that absolute methods (e.g., limiting PE to be below a threshold) would either led to too few stocks or stocks with low quality.

Source: The Little Book That Still Beats the Market

How does it work in practice?

Like many of you, I like dividend growth ("DG") stocks - even though the reason is NOT that I like the dividends. I like dividends stocks for two reasons:

1. The dividend is a short cut to hack into management's thinking.

2. The dividend is also a short cut to hack into the firm's owners' earnings.

There are currently about 800 stocks traded in the US with at least five years of dividend growth. Therefore, it calls for a method to better pick the best from this large pool of candidates. And I have been relying on the MF method to screen the top DG stocks for more than a decade - and the results have been excellent.

As an example, the MF+DG method revealed these top 5 picks for me in the large-cap DG space in 2006: WMT, PFE, MSFT, KO, and INTC. And as you can see, the MF+DG picks, even with only five stocks, outperformed the broader market almost by every metric in the next five years. They delivered higher return with lower volatility, lower worst year performance, lower drawdown, et al.

This example was purposefully chosen to be in 2006, when the overall market valuation was elevated and the great crash is just around the corner, to illustrate the method's beauty of relying on a relative ranking and a relative valuation metric.

Source: author and Portfolio Visualizer

The Top 3 Champion Picks for 2022

With the above background, the MF method was applied to more than 140 dividend champions (those DG stocks who have been successfully growing their dividends for at least 25 year consecutively). And the top three candidates are:

1. T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

2. Nucor Corporation (NUE)

3. Polaris Inc. (PII)

We will detail them immediately below. And you will see that together, they offer an excellent balance of diversification, quality, safety, and valuation - even under today's evaluated overall market condition.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

TROW provides investment advisory and administrative services to the Price family on a verity of products. They include mutual funds, sponsored investment products, and private accounts. As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at its current price level, it's close to fairly valued. It's about 15% overvalued based on historical dividend yield, and about 9% discounted based on historical PE.

The company is in super financial shape. It currently has ample cash and no long-term debt on the balance sheet. As such, it can generously reward shareholders with both share repurchases (over $300 million in stock in the first half of 2021), and a whopping 20% increase in dividends this year. Thanks to its robust revenue streams and customer loyalty (Investment advisory fees provided 91% of revenues in recent years), it also boasts an A+ earning consistency.

Source: author

The Assets under management ("AUM") saw a spectacular growth in recent years, growing from $1.21 trillion in 2019, to $1.47 trillion in 2020, and totaled $1.6 trillion in 2021 (a 32% growth in two years or 15% annual CAGR). Profits, both topline and bottom line, have been growing in tandem at double-digit annual rates. For the next 3~5 years, a double-digit annual growth rate is also expected (near 10.5%). And the total return in the next 3~5 years are project to be in a range of 27% (the low end projection) to about 63% (the high end projection), translating into a healthy 6% to 13% annual total return.

Source: author

Nucor Corporation (NUE)

NUE is a manufacturer of steel and steel products. Its products can sound boring: Steel channels, flange beams, pilings, bars, et al. However, being boring is not a bad thing for stable dividend growth stocks. Its earnings have been growing at double-digit rates (11% CAGR) for the past 10 years, and a terrific 26% CAGR for the past five years. As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at its current price level, it's about 34% overvalued based on historical dividend yield, and about 13% discounted based on historical PE. The dividend yield should be interpreted with a grain of salt here. 2021 earnings grew more than 5.8x than 2020 level, and there is no reason to expect dividend grow at the same pace.

It boasts solid financial strength. It has a very manageable amount of long-term debt (about $4.8B) and its interest coverage is a healthy 9.5x. furthermore, it current has more working capital on its book (about $6.1B) than its debt.

Its earning consistency is not as strong as TROW, but still is solid. Its earnings depend quite sensitively on the steel pricing environment. The unprecedentedly robust pricing helped its earnings spectacularly in 2021, but could swing to the other extreme unpredictably.

Source: author

For the next three to five years, a near double-digit annual growth rate is expected (near 9.5%). Such growth projections are supported both by organic growth and acquisitions. For example, in October 2021, the company announced the acquisition of two metals recycling facilities, one in Missouri and the other in Florida. These acquisitions will add about 10% growth in capacity. Under the projected growth rate, the total return in the next 3~5 years are project to be in a range of small negative 6% (the low end projection) to about 65% (the high end projection), translating into a small loss of -1.5 % to a handsome 13.4% annual total return. The variance in return again stems from its earning consistency and valuation volatility.

Source: author

Polaris Inc (PII)

PII designs, manufactures, and markets specialty recreational vehicles. Besides its iconic all-terrain vehicles ("ATV"), its products also include snowmobiles, motorcycles, boats, et al. Furthermore, it also derives a part of its revenues (about 13%) from after sale services such as related accessories and replacement parts. As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at its current price level, it's about 11% overvalued based on historical dividend yield, and about 27% discounted based on historical average PE.

It boasts solid financial strength. It has a very manageable amount of long-term debt (about $1.2B) and its interest coverage is a super conservative 20x. Furthermore, it currently has about $0.5B worth of working capital on its book. Do not be under-impressed by it, $0.5B working capital provides ample liquidity for the business. Thanks to its size and strong cash generation capability, it only needed about ½ of the liquidity in the past.

Its earning consistency is not as strong as TROW again, but still is solid. The main reason is that its products are highly cyclical - large ticket items that tap into consumers' discretionary spending. And unpredictable events such as the COVID pandemic can have a large impact on it.

Source: author

For the next three to five years, a mid-single-digit annual growth rate is expected (near 6.5%). Such growth projection is support both by organic growth and acquisitions.

The pandemic could bring a consumers behavior change that benefits PII. As consumers' international travels are limited, they spent more on outdoor powersports items. This seems to be the case over the past year or so. The number of first time buyers for all-terrain vehicles and other powersports products jumped markedly. Furthermore, the company's finances could easily support strategic acquisitions to add to the growth. As aforementioned, its interest coverage is a super conservative 20x and it currently has a record amount of working capital sitting on its book.

Under the projected growth rate, the total return in the next three to five years are project to be in a range of 15% (the low end projection) to about 75% (the high end projection), translating into a healthy annual return ranging from 3.5% to about 15%.

Source: author

Summary and Ongoing Portfolio Management

Dividend growth has been a proven investing strategy for millions of investors to build wealth gradually but surely. The MF method can provide a further edge, as demonstrate both by extensive backtesting and practice. Running the MF method on more than 140 dividend champions reveal 3 top picks for 2022 - T. Rowe Price Group, Nucor Corporation, and Polaris Inc. Together, these picks:

Offer an excellent balance of diversification (one materials, one financials, and one consumer discretionary)

Quality - they are all dividend champions with more than 25 years of track recording of consecutive dividend growth

Valuation - they are all reasonable valued both in absolute terms and relatively terms.

Even under today's evaluated overall market condition, these picks will provide very favorable odds for double-digit annual return with little downside risks in the next three to five years.

Lastly, a word about my portfolio management strategy and my holdings. I do not hold any of these picks right now. The main reason being my holding time frame. In his book, the original MF describe by Joel Greenblatt is to A) buy a number of the MF picks and hold them for one year, and B) repeat after a year. My investment style is to hold them longer, considerably longer. So I've been holding my earlier MF picks and I won't replace unless there's a really strong reason. Tax consideration itself would require that my replacement idea not only have to be better than previous picks, they have to be at least more than 20% better to overcome the tax hurdle alone (assuming the average federal and state tax rates on capital gains).

I have been and will continue to maintain a concentrated portfolio of stocks picked using the MF approach described here. And I will provide update when there are new picks or when I change more holdings in my portfolio.

Marketplace Launch Coming Soon

If you enjoyed this, watch us for what's coming next! We are launching a Marketplace service in partnership with Sensor Unlimited in January. Mark your calendar. The first 25 annual subscribers will get a 30% lifetime discount off the best price. We will provide a suite of exclusive features (our best ideas, direct access to us for Q&A, model portfolios, etc.) to help you strike an optimal balance between short-term income and long-term aggressive growth.