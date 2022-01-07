Oleh Stefaniak/iStock via Getty Images

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is a relatively small (market cap $1.2 billion) and lightly followed semiconductor equipment maker that sells at a substantial discount to the sector. PLAB makes high-precision photomasks that contain microscopic images of transistors and other electronic circuits. These photomasks are used as master templates to transfer these circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and substrates. Photomasks are a critical component in the semiconductor IC and flat-panel display ("FPD") supply chains. Photronics also offers various related services like mask cleaning and mask recertification. The company currently trades with a P/E of 21.6x and a forward P/E of only 14.8x, both of which are substantial discounts to its peers and the broader market. That being the case, PLAB is a BUY and my 12-month price target is $25, more than 25% higher than Thursday's close of $19.26.

Investment Thesis

My followers probably get tired of me saying it, but the semiconductor sector is in what I consider to be a multi-year secular bull market driven by strong demand across a plethora of sub-sectors within the technology space: high-speed networking, cloud computing, EVs, clean-energy, 5G smartphones/infrastructure, application specific HPC to run targeted ML/AI algorithms, data centers, Crypto, and IoT - just to name a few. This is why I consider the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) to be an excellent choice for investors seeking to build a well-diversified portfolio built for the long-term (see SMH: Why Semiconductors Are A Must Own). One reason I like the SMH ETF is because of its significant exposure to the booming semiconductor equipment makers.

Despite continuing skepticism that the semiconductor market will keep growing at its recent pace, note that global semiconductor sales continue to post strong growth. Indeed, November 2021 global semiconductor revenue was nearly $50 billion, or +23.5% yoy:

Source: Semiconductor Industry Association

Growth was strong across all regions:

Europe +26.3%

China +21.4%

The Americas +28.7%

Japan +19.5%

Asia Pacific/All Other +22.2%

That being the case, the investment thesis in PLAB is rather straight-forward: it makes critical photomasks for a fast-growing industry and is relatively undervalued as compared to the overall semiconductor and semiconductor equipment makers and the broad market as well.

Earnings

PLAB's Q4 EPS report was quite bullish. Revenue of $181.3 million (+21.4% yoy) and GAAP EPS of $0.33/share was a strong beat on both the top and bottom lines. Forward guidance for Q1 FY22 was much better than expected and put pep-in-the-step of the stock (see graphic below) as the midpoint of expected revenue - $182 million - came in significantly higher than consensus estimates of $170.7 million. Net income for Q1 FY22 is expected to come in at a range of $0.27-$0.34 per share.





For full-year 2021, PLAB earned $0.89/share as compared to $0.52/share (+71%) in 2020 on a record $663.8 million in revenue (+8.9%). For the year, integrated circuit (IC) segment revenue was $460.2 million, up 10% yoy. FPD segment revenue was $203.6 million, +6% yoy.

Photronics is currently enjoying significant margin expansion: Q4 operating margin of 18.5% was up 850 basis points yoy:

Source: Q4 presentation

The IC photomask segment was boosted by strong demand in high-end logic from Asia while mainstream product offerings saw ASPs rise due to strong demand in IoT, 5G, and Crypto. The FPD segment was strong due to high-end mobile demand (think EVs), a full-quarter of PLAB's new lithography tools, and continued growth for higher-valued FPD photomasks.

Meantime, the company's stock buyback plan meaningfully reduced the yoy fully diluted share-count to 61,999,000 shares - down 5.3% yoy. That is because management returned 100% of free-cash-flow toward stock buybacks (see the Q4 presentation, slide 2). Since initiating its share buyback program in 2018, PLAB has bought back $128 million of shares which has reduced the outstanding share count by ~12 million shares. PLAB's share buyback plan is a strong catalyst moving into 2022.

Going Forward

Photronics is targeting the Chinese government's 2025 strategic goal to significantly grow its domestic semiconductor capacity as a primary growth catalyst. China's policy has caused significant investment in chip capacity at mainstream nodes which is causing increased new IC design activity. Photronics' CEO Peter Kirlin explained on the Q4 conference call how PLAB was early in China and how China's "2025 plan" is playing right into the company's hands:

Since our decision five years ago to expand our operations into China, working closely with our JV partner, we've built a sizable business there with leading market share. Revenue shipped into China is presently at a trailing 12-month run rate of $250 million. This momentum positions us well to continue growing this important country.

In addition, PLAB is generally benefiting from what is a global trend of securing semiconductor supply-chains. As a result, PLAB says the trend is "driving a renewed investment in domestic chip manufacturing."

Photronics says it first saw the trend in Asia. It was this fundamental supply/demand dynamic that led to recent pricing strength in Asia. PLAB says it is now seeing the trend replicated in Europe and as a result the company says it can now raise prices in that region as well. Although the EU is a smaller piece of its business, SLAB expects higher ASPs in the EU to contribute to overall margin growth. An upside catalyst would be if the trend continued into the US market as well.

Risks

The standard and on-going potential for global pandemic related supply-chain risks apply here as well. That said, and somewhat ironically, this is proving to be a tailwind for PLAB. For example, on the Q4 conference call Photronics CEO Peter Kirlin cited the company's global footprint and its ability to solve supply constraints in Asia with supply from Europe or the Americas:

So, as a result of that, we have been able to manage where others have struggled. So, the answer is absolutely not, no disruption. None.

A worsening of the US/China trade war could impact PLAB if the US placed restrictions are put on high-end product offerings in China.

The current investment macro-environment appears to be: sell technology and buy "value" (energy and financials). While I can understand that rationale, as I wrote in the Spring of last year, the 10-year Treasury rate is still very low on an historic basis and the Fed Funds rate is still at 0%. Even four quarter-point rate increases next year would only take Fed Funds to 1%. I don't believe this is a major threat to the technology sector in general or to Photronics, both of which - in my opinion - will significantly outgrow the rise in interest rates. That being the case, I think the current sell-off in tech stocks is a great opportunity to buy a company like Photronics.

Photronics' balance sheet is strong. The company ended FY21 with $277 million in cash and $112 million in long-term debt. That's a net cash position of $165 million - which equates to $2.66/share in cash.

Summary & Conclusions

I like PLAB, its current business position, and its growth prospects going forward. While one could argue that I already missed the big pop in the stock in December, no doubt that is the case. However, I would argue that with a TTM P/E of 21.6x and a forward P/E of only 14.8x the company is still a solid value in a sector that is relatively richly price. Note the TTM P/E of the SMH ETF is currently 29.7x while semiconductor equipment makers like Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) are trading at forward P/E ratios of 19.2x and 20.5x, respectively).

PLAB is a BUY and my 12-month PT is $25, which is 25%+ higher than its current price. Based on next year's consensus EPS estimate of $1.30/share, a stock price of $25 would equate to a P/E of only 19.2x. For a relatively cash-rich small company operating in the strong semiconductor sector, and in comparison with its demonstrated growth rate and a current S&P500 P/E ratio 29.5x, PLAB is a relative value in my opinion.

I'll end with a 5-year price chart of PLAB and note that the recent highs are likely driven by not only the company's solid revenue growth and forward guidance, but more importantly expectations that the company's ability to expand margin likely has legs well into next year: