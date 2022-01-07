Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is making new investments for increasing the production capacity, which many analysts didn't seem to recall. The company is also changing its product offering for the year 2023 to deal with the demand of the automotive and construction sector. In my opinion, with new investments in capacity building and additional acquisitions, we could soon see a price mark of $105. Yes, as always, there are some regulatory risks, but the current price mark of $59-$69 looks very cheap. I am buying.

Steel Dynamics

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, United States, Steel Dynamics, Inc. is the largest steel producer and metal recycler in the United States.

The company claims to have one of the most diversified products and end-market portfolios in the domestic steel industry. Steel Dynamics produces hot roll, cold roll, painted, and galvanized metal in the United States and Mexico. In my view, diversified production will most likely help the company offer a more solid free cash flow:

Source: PowerPoint Presentation

In my view, the expectations of the management couldn't be better. Steel Dynamics expects to change its product mix to serve the demand coming from the construction, automotive, and appliance sectors. Have a look at the product portfolio expected for the year 2023:

Source: PowerPoint Presentation

With the previously stated strategy, I believe that the production and shipment of steel will continue to grow as they did from 2020. I usually don't discuss the past, but the numbers in the last two years were so beneficial that I want to point them out. Notice that both the number of shipments and the price of steel increased in 2020 and 2021. That's music for my ears:

Source: PowerPoint Presentation

There is another clear reason to believe that sales will trend north. In the last presentation, the company discussed that the new Roll Steel Mill in New Texas could significantly increase the company's steel production:

Source: PowerPoint Presentation

Market Expectations Seem To Be Too Pessimistic

I usually don't look at the expectations of other market analysts. However, in this case, I will make an exception. I believe that the valuation of the company is affected by detrimental expectations from market analysts. I wonder whether they got to know about the increase in steel production capacity that the New Texas EAF Flat Roll Steel Mill will bring.

Market estimates included negative sales growth in 2022 and 2023, and an EBITDA margin of 20%-15%. Under the expectations of market analysts, the company would report positive net income of $2.7-$1.2 billion in 2022 and 2023:

Source: Market Screener

Other market experts believe that from 2021 to 2028, the steel market will grow at a CAGR of 3.47%. Taking into account the market expectations, I believe that the figures of market analysts are quite pessimistic. Note that they expect sales growth of -0.77% in 2022 and -18% in 2023.

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Steel Market Research Report, by Type, Product, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028" the market size is projected to be worth USD 1.43 Trillion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028). Source: Steel Market worth USD 1.43 Trillion by 2028, registering a (globenewswire.com)

With More Cash Generation And More Capacity, I Would Expect A Target Price Of $77-$115

In my view, the fact that management is mainly focused on cash generation and growth tells a lot about why the company's FCF is quite stable. The new Southwest-Sinton Flat Roll Division growth investment is a clear example of new initiatives for sales growth. If management continues to invest and increase capacity, revenue would trend north:

This $1.9 billion electric arc furnace flat roll steel mill will have an estimated 3.0 million tons of annual steel production capacity, including value-added coating lines comprised of a galvanizing line with planned annual coating capacity of 550,000 tons with galvalume capability and a paint line with annual coating capacity of 250,000 tons. Source: 10-k

Besides, I am quite optimistic about the company's "closed loop" manufacturing life cycle. It did serve in the past, so I don't know why it wouldn't work in the future:

Our metals recycling platform collects and processes scrap from manufacturing and from end-of-life items, such as automobiles, appliances, and machinery. This processed scrap is then sold to end-users for reuse, including our EAF steel mills, which produce new steel from the scrapped material. Our steel is then sold to consumers that both further process and manufacture end products. We sell a meaningful amount of steel to our own manufacturing businesses that in turn sell finished products to consumers. Source: 10-k

Under this case scenario, I believe that sales growth of 3.47% from 2024 to 2027 is conservative and achievable. I also assumed an EBITDA margin of 11%-14%, which is much lower than the figures reported from the year 2000. My results include 2022 EBITDA of $3.8 billion and 2027 EBITDA of $1.8 billion:

Source: Alephbe

Source: Ycharts

I also assumed an EBITDA margin of approximately 17%-7%, D&A of $473-$675, and conservative changes in working capital. With capital expenditures around $743-$847, the free cash flow that I obtained is equal to $2-$1 billion:

Source: Alephbe

Most analysts are using the same CAPM model for Steel Dynamics. I used a beta of 1.32, cost of equity of 9%, and cost of debt after tax of 5.6%. The WACC results in a range between 7.8% and 9.3%:

Source: Financial Model for NASDAQGS:STLD

I reviewed Steel's EV/EBITDA multiple in the last twenty years. I believe that the company traded at around 34x-4x FCF. Right now, traders are buying shares at 3x-5x EBITDA.

Source: Ycharts

With the previous information in mind, WACC of 8.5% and an exit multiple of 14x, the IRR would stand at 2%, and my target price would be $77. I wanted to test the sensitivity of my model, so I also used an exit multiple of 25x, which resulted in a target price of $114-$115, and an IRR of 15%:

Source: Alephbe

Source: Alephbe

If The Company Acquires Other Businesses, My Target Price Would Be Equal To $105

In the best-case scenario, I would expect that Steel Dynamics acquires new plants or new businesses so that the capacity increases. As a result, I would be expecting an increase in future sales. Note that I am thinking out of the box. The acquisition of other businesses is among the strategies of Steel Dynamics and a significant amount of assets were acquired recently:

As part of our growth strategy, we may expand existing facilities, enter into a new product or process initiatives, acquire or build additional plants, acquire other businesses and assets, enter into joint ventures, or form strategic alliances that we believe will complement our existing business. Source: 10-k Source: PowerPoint Presentation

I assessed the company's financial statements to understand whether management has sufficient liquidity to increase its production capacity. As of September 30, 2021, the company reported close to $1 billion in cash, inventory worth $2.8 billion, and an asset/liability ratio of 1.9x. In my view, Steel Dynamics has both cash in hand and a good financial shape to finance new transactions:

Source: 10-Q

The company's long-term debt is equal to $3 billion. If we assume 2024 EBITDA of $2.3 billion, I believe that the net debt/EBITDA would stay close to 2x, which does not seem very elevated. In the past, the company and its peers traded at a financial debt/EBITDA of approximately 7x and even 12x:

Source: Ycharts

Source: 10-Q

I would also expect significant benefits from the vertically connected businesses that Steel Dynamics is building. In my view, if management makes its business model more and more integrated, the FCF margin would increase. In addition, we could also expect more control over the manufacturing process:

Our vertically connected businesses contribute to our higher through-cycle steel production and overall profitability. Steel demand that is generated from our internal manufacturing businesses is a significant competitive advantage supporting higher and more stable through-cycle earnings and cash flow generation. Source: 10-k

With sufficient acquisitions and the target market growing at close to 3%-4%, I believe that sales growth of 5% from 2024 to 2027 is reasonable. If we also assume an EBITDA margin of 15%, the company's 2027 EBITDA would stay at $2.68 billion:

Source: Alephbe

Now, with an EBIT margin of 12.5% and effective tax close to 21%-22%, I believe that the EBIAT could stay close to $1.3-$1.7 billion. I would also expect changes in accounts receivables of $130-$150 million, and changes in accounts payables of -$195-$300 million. Finally, the FCF would stay at $2-$1.6 billion:

Source: Alephbe

If we assume a WACC of 5.5%, exit multiple of 15x, and net debt close to $2 billion, the IRR would stay at close to 20%. Finally, the target price would stay at $105:

Source: Alephbe

In my view, with the current price of $59-$67, under the assumptions of this case scenario, Steel Dynamics looks like a buy:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks From Environmental Laws And Regulations And Lack Of Innovation

I believe that some new environmental laws and regulations in the United States may affect the company's manufacturing processes. The company may have to invest more to respect the new regulations, or may have to pay fines. In sum, the FCF margins may decline:

We are required to obtain and comply with environmental permits and licenses, and failure to obtain or renew or the violation of any permit or license may result in substantial fines and penalties, capital expenditures, operational changes, suspension of operations and/or the closure of a subject facility. Similarly, delays, increased costs and/or the imposition of onerous conditions to the securing or renewal of permits may adversely affect these operations. Source: 10-k

The company also needs to invest a significant amount of dollars to develop and improve alternative ironmaking technologies. If management does not innovate, other competitors may offer better products, which may lead to a decrease in sales:

Additionally, we continuously seek to maximize the variability of our cost structure and to reduce per unit and fixed costs. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With new investments for enhancing production capacity and cash in hand, Steel Dynamics will most likely deliver more revenue growth. That's not all. By taking into account the new capacity, I expect a minimum target price of $77. In my view, if the company acquires other businesses, the target price would definitely go to at least $105. I see some risks from regulators, and lack of innovation may destroy the revenue line. With that, the company looks like a buy at the current price mark.