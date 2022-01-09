Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Introduction To Business Development Companies ("BDCs")

Similar to Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs"), Business Development Companies are regulated investment companies ("RICs") required to pay at least 90% of their annual taxable income to shareholders, avoiding corporate income taxes before distributing to shareholders. This structure prioritizes income to shareholders (over capital appreciation), driving higher annual dividend yields that mostly range from around 6% to 11%. I firmly believe that higher-yield investments will become even more attractive in an inflationary environment as investors are seeking additional income from invested capital.

The Big Boys Continue To Pile Into This Dividend Sector

As mentioned last week in "Hot Blackstone IPO Yielding 8%" Business Development Companies ("BDCs"), like REITs almost 20 years ago, want institutional investors and the scale that comes with them. Many of the largest asset managers have been actively building assets in the sector including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Group, Franklin Templeton, The Blackstone Group, Barings, Apollo, The Carlyle Group, Ares Management, KKR & Co. Inc., Oaktree Capital Management, TPG Capital, Bain Capital, and Blue Owl.

These 13 asset management companies combined manage more than $16.5 trillion in assets (up from $11 trillion in early 2020), and there will likely be continued positive changes to regulations over the coming quarters driving up multiples for current investors. Higher multiples mean higher prices (and lower yields) as the BDC sector continues to attract more attention and respect from the investment community especially given how they performed during the pandemic. There are now more than 20 publicly-traded BDCs with more than $1 billion in assets and I have discussed most of them over the last few months (see list below) and will try to cover the others in upcoming articles.

This article discusses TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) which are both externally managed but with very different management, risk profiles, and dividend yields. If you're not much a reader please skip to the end with some comparative tables and suggestions for buying/selling these stocks.

CGBD, formerly known as Carlyle GMS Finance, closed its IPO in June 2017 and is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management a subsidiary of The Carlyle Group which is a global alternative asset manager with almost $300 billion of assets under management across 433 investment vehicles.

PSEC is externally managed by Prospect Capital Management with $7.3 billion of assets under management of which $6.5 billion are included in the BDC vehicle which is almost 90%. This is important to note because most BDCs that are externally managed have access to a much larger credit platform offering scale and resources which is why they pay management fees. If the BDC vehicle is 90% of the platform it should be internally managed. PSEC has the highest fee structure in the sector still using the old 2%/20% without a "total return hurdle."

Portfolio Mix and Credit Quality

The following table shows a handful of the metrics used to compare BDCs but please keep in mind that this information is oversimplified and needs discussion. For example, not all "first-lien" is the same credit quality. I would feel much safer with second-lien in a higher quality BDC than first-lien in a lower quality one. Many of the BDCs that were the worst performers had plenty of first-lien only to have huge declines in book values or net asset values ("NAV") the following quarters. Medley Capital (MCC) and Fifth Street Capital (FSC) were perfect examples of this.

BDCs with mostly secured debt positions typically have less changes (higher or lower) to NAV each quarter as compared to equity participation which has been primarily responsible for most of the NAV growth for most BDCs. For some examples of BDCs that have been benefiting from equity positions please see the following articles from September 2021:

BDCs that have been marking up equity positions (such as PSEC discussed below) will experience larger NAV declines during a serious market downturn or economic event. Please be careful.

Also, non-accruals are investments that a BDC is currently not accruing income due to credit issues. Some BDCs will exit or restructure these investments just before the quarter-end taking a realized loss but avoiding being listed as a credit issue when it comes to reporting. It's better to look at historical realized losses which clearly identify recent/previous credit issues as discussed in some of the articles linked above including "FS KKR Capital: Dividend Decrease Coming" which discussed AINV and FSK which I have included in the table as well along with the "Average BDC."

FSK and AINV have had larger NAV declines over the last five years but so has CGBD mostly related to legacy investments. These investments have been discussed in previous articles and were considered idiosyncratic especially given the improved credit quality over the last two years.

PSEC has marked up equity positions in five portfolio companies that are responsible for its NAV growth. It's important to point out that without these markups its NAV would be around $7.25 compared to the current $10.12 and compared to five years ago when it was $9.60. Without the gains from these five investments, its NAV per share would have declined by almost 25% over the last five years similar to FSK and AINV.

CGBD Quick Risk Profile

CGBD has not added any new investments to non-accruals status over the last five quarters which recently increased from 3.3% to 3.5% of the portfolio only due to increased valuations which is typically a good sign showing improvement. If these investments were completely written off it would have an impact of around $1.26 to its net asset value (“NAV”) per share or around 7.5%. However, management discussed these investments on the recent call mentioning “we see a path to both NII expansion and increased recovery above our 9/30 valuations”:

We don’t manage our non-accrual statistics. We manage our non-accrual assets for maximum value realization. These situations often require the right mix of turnaround experience, incremental capital and patience, always we possess. We’ve used the combination in the past to achieve successful recoveries and we’re following a similar playbook on our current non-accruals, dermatology, direct travel and Celero. Based on our continued focus and investment over a number of years, all else equal, we see a path to both NII expansion and increased recovery above our 9/30 valuations.”

Source: CGBD Earnings Call

Direct Travel and Product Quest currently have a risk ranking of 4 compared to Derm Growth Partners and SolAero with a lower risk ranking of 5 and have been discussed in previous articles.

Risk Rating 4 – Borrower is operating materially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the borrower being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due, but generally not by more than 120 days. It is anticipated that we may not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a loss of our initial cost basis upon exit. Risk Rating 5 – Borrower is operating substantially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased substantially since origination. Most or all of the debt covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. It is anticipated that we will not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a substantial loss of our initial cost basis upon exit.

Source: SEC Filing

Source: CGBD Earnings Presentation

On the recent call CGBD management was asked about impacts from supply chain disruptions and inflation:

Q. “You gave some commentary in your introduction regarding some supply chain shortages and inflation pressures as being a fairly moderate concern right now in the marketplace, which is understandable. Does that change the specific industries that you guys are focusing on today when you guys are looking to deploy new capital? Or does that just influence the way you guys are due diligence-ing specific companies, making sure that the supply chains are set up well or that they can pass on increasing costs to their end markets.” A. “The answer is, absolutely on the latter, maybe a little less so on the former, meaning that it really causes us to focus a lot more on near-term earnings trajectory and proving out the price pass-through mechanisms of the borrowers that we have. That, of course, is a really important part of any underwrite and always will be, and then seeing those demonstrated in the current period, as costs rise, to recapture those and profitability. So I think that it really causes us to kind of double down in those places where you might see those things happening. And naturally, in an environment like this, you’re going to skew a little less towards highly labor-intensive business models, highly energy-intensive business models, where you’re seeing the most pressure. But it certainly doesn’t rule out those sectors, if you have confidence in your ability to underwrite and understand that the pricing capture is happening on the other side of cost pickup.”

Source: CGBD Earnings Call

PSEC Quick Risk Profile

As of September 30, 2021, 22.4% of PSEC's portfolio was equity positions in a small group of investments discussed next, and 11.6% invested in the equity class of the collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”), which are considered non-qualified investments due to the amount of off-balance sheet leverage (typically 10 times) used to achieve returns. Together these account for 34% of the portfolio and banks will not allow these assets to be used as collateral for credit lines which is why PSEC needs to use subordinated notes and preferred stock for most of its borrowings. This is why PSEC has among the highest borrowing rates in the sector reducing the amount of earnings to pay dividends resulting in a lower dividend payout relative to its NAV per share as discussed later.

Source: PSEC Website

National Property REIT, InterDent, PGX Holdings, and First Tower Finance have been marked up and now account for over $2.6 billion, 41% of the total portfolio, and almost 67% of NAV per share (see below). This is very high concentration risk, especially if management is using aggressive valuation measures.

Source: PSEC SEC Filing

The following table also includes Valley Electric which is smaller than National Property REIT (NPRC), InterDent, PGX Holdings, and First Tower Finance but combined these investments for 43% of the total portfolio and over 70% of NAV per share.

The total amount of unrealized gains (mostly over the recent quarters) from these five investments is over $1.1 billion which has added $2.87 to NAV per share. If these investments were marked back down to previous levels the current NAV per share would decline from $10.12 to $7.25.

During an economic recession, this is a very real possibility for some of these investments and investors should be prepared for a certain amount of markdowns. This is the primary reason that PSEC management does not use higher leverage which is directly impacted by any changes to these investments. During a recession, there's a chance that the company would be forced to liquidate if the company was overleveraged and these investments were marked closer to cost. Valuing equity investments in smaller private companies during a recession and forced liquidation is a nightmare scenario which is why you do NOT value BDCs based on NAV multiples (a common mistake for first-time BDC investors).

The following table includes its non-accrual investments in USES Corp. and United Sporting Companies. Also included are some of the other investments that have been discussed in previous articles such as CP Energy Services, Echelon Transportation, MITY, Inc., Pacific World Corporation, and Universal Turbine Parts. All of their equity positions have either been written off or materially marked down but their debt positions are still accruing and fully valued.

It's important to note that some of these will likely drive some meaningful amounts of realized losses over the coming quarters currently around $1.46 per share if exited/sold at current values.

The continued issuance of common shares below NAV through its DRIP and additional issuances of perpetual preferred stock have a dilutive impact on its NAV. Also, for common shareholders, the perpetual preferred shares create additional risks as the preferred is cumulative and has to be paid in full before common stock shareholders receive their distributions. The preferred stockholders have the option to convert into common at any time and there is a chance that PSEC could redeem these shares at “any time” converting into common stock based on the most recent five-day trading price. This could be another way for management to issue additional shares below NAV.

Management is actively issuing these preferred shares and currently does not include the dividends paid on these when calculating adjusted earnings for press releases but we have included in a table later in the article.

We had disclosed that as of right now, cumulative issuance is about $400 million that's inclusive of the $150 million traded perpetual preferred that we issued this summer. So about $250 million approximately of our billion-dollar non-traded program has been issued to date. We're tracking at approximately $30 or so million per month. So expect that to ramp up accordingly. And we're quite pleased with our preferred program, which has received wide and positive acceptance really of all investor types, large and small, from institutional to various types of high-net-worth, and in between with the RIA community. Q. "Has there been any internal discussions regarding maybe an adjusted NII figure that takes out the preferred dividend again, given that it's recurring and impacts common shareholder dividend coverage. A. "Sure. It's a great question. Historically, we've been wary of showing a whole lot in the way of adjusted numbers, that the regulatory push had been the opposite of that for many years. But it's something we have an active dialogue about. It's fairly simple arithmetic to the preferred interest rate, which is another item shown on the income statement. But it's something we'll keep talking about."

Source: PSEC Earnings Call

On January 4, 2022, the company announced:

preferred stock offerings have exceeded $450 million in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020."

Source: PSEC Press Release

As shown below, the preferred shares continue to trade lower likely due to being "perpetual" with no terminal value as it does not need to be redeemed on a given date. It's interesting to note that the preferred stock has an effective yield of 6.3% (taking into account accrued interest of $0.29) compared to the common stock at 8.5%. That yield spread does not seem appropriate.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Another important note is that John Bary has previously made significant purchases of the common stock at prices between $4.14 and $4.72 (as shown below) as compared to the current price of $8.62.

Source: GuruFocus

CGBD Quick Dividend Coverage Update

Author's Note: The following information was provided to subscribers along with three quarters of financial projections using base, best, and worst-case assumptions to test the sustainability of the current dividends for CGBD.

For Q3 2021, CGBD reported between my base and best-case projections covering its regular and supplemental dividends by 103% mostly due to higher-than-expected portfolio growth and repayments driving accelerated original issue discount (“OID”) partially offset by lower amendment and underwriting fees during the quarter. Also, there was a slight decline in its portfolio yield from 7.73% to 7.69%.

We had another impressive quarter on the earnings front. Total investment income for the third quarter was $44 million, that’s up from $43 million in the prior quarter. The primary driver was an increase in core interest income on our investment book, partially offset by lower other income. OID accretion from repayments experienced a moderate increase.”

Source: CGBD Earnings Call

The amount of payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income has been increasing and needs to be watched as it now accounts for 5.6% of total income as compared to only 1.3% in Q1 2020.

Source: CGBD Earnings Presentation

Similar to other BDCs, CGBD converted to a “variable distribution policy” with the objective of “paying out a majority of the excess above the $0.32 and we would anticipate doing the same going forward."

Similar to prior quarters, as we look forward to the fourth quarter and into 2022, we remain very confident in our ability to comfortably deliver the $0.32 base dividend plus continue the sizeable supplemental dividends.”

Source: CGBD Earnings Call

On November 1, 2021, CGBD announced a base quarterly dividend of $0.32 plus a supplemental dividend of $0.07 for a total of $0.39 per share which was my "best case" projection.

We again generated strong earnings this quarter with net investment income of $0.39 per common share. We’ve declared a total dividend of $0.39, which represents a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 10.6% on our common stock and 9% on our net asset value. In line with our dividend policy investors can expect us to distribute substantially all of the excess income earned over our base $0.32 dividend.”

Source: CGBD Earnings Call

As of September 30, 2021, CGBD had cash of around $46 million and $261 million available for additional borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. Management is targeting a debt-to-equity ratio between 1.00 and 1.40 including the recently issued preferred equity and is taken into account with the projections.

Statutory leverage was about 1.3 times, while net financial leverage was about 1.1. Both increased modestly quarter-over-quarter, given the net positive deployment in the investment book. We’re still sitting close to the lower end of our target range of 1.0 to 1.4, giving us flexibility to invest judiciously in the current robust deal environment.”

Source: CGBD Earnings Call

Source: CGBD Earnings Presentation

Similar to other BDCs, CGBD is expecting an active Q4 2021 including new investments partially offset by prepayments that will drive prepayment-related income including accelerated original issue discount (“OID”). First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) completed its IPO in October 2021 raising $170 million partially used to prepay its $35 million first-lien loan. There is a good chance that the company will report closer to the ‘best case’ projections.

While the new deal environment continues to be very robust, we’ve definitely seen a pickup in repayment activity based on just a really robust M&A environment. As we look at this quarter, as we sit here today, we’re probably looking at very robust new deal volume probably being offset by repayments in the book. So we’re seeing, I’d say, in the aggregate, steady in terms of overall net-net deployment for the quarter in terms of not looking at too much portfolio growth leverage remaining in the range where we’ve been.”

Source: CGBD Earnings Call

PSEC Quick Dividend Coverage Update

Author's Note: The following information was provided to subscribers along with three quarters of financial projections using base, best, and worst-case assumptions to test the sustainability of the current dividends for PSEC.

For Q3 2021, reported just below my base case projections after taking into account the preferred stock dividend and using diluted common shares. PSEC’s announcement of $0.21 per share of NII did not include the preferred stock dividend as well as only using 389 million shares versus the 409 million diluted shares. After taking both of these into account the adjusted NII was $0.193 per share covering its monthly dividends by 107%. I am pointing this out because this discrepancy will continue to grow larger as the company issues additional preferred stock. Leverage remains low with a current debt-to-equity at 0.63 (below the lower end of its target range) after taking into account the convertible Perpetual Preferred stock that continues to increase.

As a part of assessing BDCs, it's important to take into account expense ratios. BDCs with lower operating expenses can pay higher amounts to shareholders without investing in riskier assets. “Operating Cost as a Percentage of Available Income” is one of the many measures that I use which takes into account operating, management, and incentive fees compared to available income. “Available Income” is total income less interest expense from borrowings and is the amount of income that is available to pay operating expenses and shareholder distributions.

The last line of the table shows the Operating Cost as a Percentage of Available Income for PSEC which is the highest in the BDC sector and partially responsible for a lower dividend payout relative to its NAV per share as discussed later.

There was another decline in CLO residual income as well as a decline in its overall portfolio yield fully offset by structuring, advisory, and amendment fees from First Tower Finance Company and PGX Holdings, Inc. (“PGX”). Dividend income remains lower-than-expected at only $1.3 million especially given 22.4% of its portfolio is now in equity positions that typically pay dividends (for healthy companies).

Source: SEC Filing

Setting Target Prices and Article Summary

There are very specific reasons for the prices that BDCs trade driving higher and lower yields mostly related to portfolio credit quality and dividend coverage potential (not necessarily historical coverage).

BDCs with higher quality credit platforms and management typically have higher quality portfolios and investors pay higher prices. This drives higher multiples to NAV and lower yields.

BDCs with lower expenses and higher potential dividend coverage typically have stable to growing dividends and investors pay higher prices. This drives higher multiples to NAV and lower yields.

Also, and this is very important, the price-to-book/NAV is highly dependent on the amount of dividends that a BDC is paying as a percentage of NAV (but also taking into account risk profile and projected dividends). The following table shows each BDC roughly categorized into groups of paying below 7.5% (including PSEC), 7.5% to 9.0% (including CGBD), and over 10.0%. For purposes of this table, I have excluded PFX and LRFC (which currently do not pay a dividend) from the average payout of 9.3%. The average would be closer to 9.0% if these BDCs were included.

The $0.22 per share of supplemental dividends for CGBD shown below takes into account the previously discussed $0.07 per share. After including the base quarterly dividend of $0.32 CGBD paid out $1.50 in 2021 or 9.0% of NAV per share which is close to the average BDC.

PSEC pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 or $0.72 annually which is around 7.1% of its current NAV per share and much lower than the average BDC at 9.3% (for the reasons discussed earlier) and one of the many reasons that PSEC trades at a "discount" to NAV.

If CGBD is able to maintain its base quarterly dividend of $0.32 plus another $0.22 per share of supplemental dividends in 2022, then the current pricing should be higher with a dividend yield closer to the average of 8.6% compared to the current 10.9% this would imply a price of over $17.00 compared to $13.72. However, as mentioned earlier, CGBD previously had legacy credit issues driving NAV declines which were likely idiosyncratic and investors will take a cautious approach before fully valuing this BDC. I typically do not discuss target prices but my longer-term ("LT") target price is below $17.00 and above $13.72.

Also, I typically do not suggest selling a stock with the exception of last week in Hot Blackstone IPO Yielding 8%, which seems like it was a good call so far:

PSEC is likely overpriced at these levels paying a below-average dividend yield with a higher risk portfolio that is highly reliant on four to five investments for its NAV per share and dividend coverage. Also, PSEC is mostly retail-owned and would be the first one to sell if there are signs of an economic slowdown. The stock has done well likely not based on fundamentals but mostly due to being in a "risk-on" environment over the last ~18 months. If you're in this stock please consider at least trimming and getting something with a bit better credit quality. Maybe buy your shares back when Mr. Barry starts to buy more similar to his last purchases $4.14 and $4.72. He seems to know what he's doing.

As discussed in Buy This Inflation Resistant Dividend Monster published on December 19, 2021, the sector was recently in a "risk-off" with plenty of deals. The following chart is from the BDC Google Sheets so that subscribers can see in real-time if the sector is overbought or oversold. It's helpful for investors that are concerned about the change in price on a specific holding/position. When the entire sector is oversold there's nothing wrong with "your stock" and it means that you should buy more at these levels. BDC pricing is often simply driven by monthly changes in investors' attitudes about risk. All BDC prices hit excellent buying points on December 20, 2021, including CGBD as shown below. Hopefully, readers were actively making purchases as I know my subscribers were.

Source: BDC Google Sheets

As shown below, CGBD recently dipped to $13.25 on December 20, 2021, and then again just below $13.55 on the ex-dividend date of December 30, 2021, and is now rebounding back to previous levels which is why this is a timely article for potential investors.

Source: Yahoo Finance