2021 Year In Review: Did You Beat The Market In 2021?

On the surface and represented by the major indices, 2021 was another fantastic year. Including dividends, the S&P 500 (SPY) was up nearly 29%, the Nasdaq up +21.4%, the Dow Jones (DIA) up 18.7% and the Russell 2000 up just shy of 15%.

Over the past five years, the S&P 500 has done remarkably well and serious wealth has accrued to investors that have simply bought and held the index. The trick was you had to simply remain invested and willing to weather the volatility along the way. This means no market timing or trying to run between raindrops. No fretting or sweating about the next piece of economic data, valuations, or even Covid. In other words, people that simply bought and held the S&P 500 did remarkably well.

Given the proliferation of low cost and highly liquid ETFs, combined with how well the S&P 500 has performed, it's no wonder why so much money has moved into passive ETFs and flowed specifically into the S&P 500.

Enclosed below is a great chart, published in July 2021, revealing the $5.4 trillion of cumulative capital that was parked into the S&P 500 ETFs/ mutual funds, at the end of 2020.

Enclosed below is a chart of the S&P 500's total returns over the past six years.

For perspective, and for a great proxy on how those results have translated, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has $455 billion in assets, as of December 31, 2021.

5-Year SPY Returns (10K turned into $24.65K)

So if you invested $10K (technically $10,025 as I don't think you could have bought fractional shares back then) on December 30, 2016, you would have bought 49 shares of SPY, then trading at $204.58 per share. If you simply held those 49 SPY shares through December 31, 2021 that $10,025 would be worth $23,273, as SPY closed at $474.96 on December 31, 2021. In addition to the capital appreciation, you would have received $28.26 in cumulative dividends. So that is another $1,385 in dividend income. Thus, your $10,025 was worth $24,658. If you were able to invest $100,250 and held on then this would be worth $246,576 over that five year stretch.

3-Year SPY Returns (10K turned into $20.6K)

On a three year basis, if on December 31, 2018, you invested that same hypothetical $10K (technically $9,980 as I am assuming no fractional shares) then you could have bought 42 shares of SPY. That original $9,980 was worth $19,948 on December 31, 2021. Cumulative dividends were $17.03, which translates to another $715 on your 42 SPY shares. So $9,980 was worth $20,663. In other words, in three years, you doubled your money.

The only tricky part is that this required patience, far sightedness, and the ability to simply believe in America, that conditions were favorable. If we take a step back from the noise, lo and behold, interest rates were super low, the S&P 500 contains some of the world's most dynamic and innovative companies, and the Federal Reserve was extraordinarily accommodative. Hindsight, of course, is always 20-20.

Where people could have gone wrong was getting caught up in the scary news headlines, lost in the day to day gyrations, and swept up in the notion that any person or Algo can precisely, accurately even, predict something as complex as the U.S. stock market. It sure seems like hubris, and I know I learned this lesson by first hand experience, I wish it were vicariously learned, to think we can time the broader market. Candidly, I have been obsessively investing and following markets for upwards of twenty years, and it took me a long time, way too long really, to work out, that no one can predict the stock market. One or two lucky calls notwithstanding, if people tell you they can predict the broader market, then I would run the other way.

That said, at this point, given the extraordinary returns achieved by simply buying and holding the SPY shares, no question the multiples have expanded and conditions couldn't have been any more accommodative (an incredibly dovish Fed), record and unprecedented fiscal stimulus including three stimulus/ recovery checks sent out to every individual making less than $100K (or family making less than $150K), and enhanced unemployment benefits.

So just to be clear, I am not simply extrapolating or suggesting that you can expect 20% type of returns year in and year out. The math simply doesn't work and I believe historically the S&P 500 has averaged 11% annualized returns over long periods of time. Of course, depending on what time intervals you use, (how far you go back, if you slice and dice or stratify the data, etc.) the math can vary.

So What's My Point?

The point of my preamble is that there are only three logical reasons to pick stocks as the indices have done so well as you would have saved yourself so much time and aggravation otherwise.

I would argue:

You are intellectually curious and are fascinated by markets and you want to become a better investor. Therefore, you are investing and learning along the way, realizing full well the possibility that you won't be able to beat the S&P 500. You are retired or perhaps you simply can't stomach or emotionally handle volatility and drawdowns. You would love to just have your portfolio in investment grade bonds and clip 5% coupons and live nicely off that stream of income, knowing full well that your principal is protected and you have a stable and consistent source of income. Given the Fed's policies, though, at least for most people, investment grade bonds don't pay enough to live on, so you are forced to reach for yield or take on more risk than you should/or want to in hopes of stretching the amount of capital you have accumulated and need to live on and rely on during retirement. You believe you can pick stocks and recognize that if you own a handful of multi baggers (appropriately sized) that your returns will in fact consistently beat the indices and your capital will compound at much higher rates over longer periods of time. Sir Warren Buffett and a few others that are blessed with that extraordinary talent and work ethic have proved this out (see the recent WSJ article about Wilmot Kidd).

Perhaps, we could expand the list, refine it and make it more nuanced, maybe even stretching it to seven or eight reasons.

As for me, I aspire and picked door number 3, listed above. I have been obsessively investing and religiously following markets and trying to synthesize companies for twenty years. 2020 and 2021 were exceptionally instructive years and arguably I was blessed to have learned more in these two years than perhaps any other time span throughout my twenty year investing /learning journey.

This has been a long and windy path, especially during the depths of Q1 2020, and amidst the massive S&P 500 drawdown. Traversing this path felt so arduous, like stumbling amidst a rocky ascending pathway, in the darkness, trying to slowly ascend the proverbial mountain, not knowing if the one or two false steps would lead to a big fall and complete wipeout. From the depths of valley, the ascent to pinnacle of this, admittedly smaller mountain range, was equally as thrilling and the view atop was spectacular. The funny thing though, about markets and trying to outperform, it's a constant challenge. Altitude sickness is par for the course. Successfully traversing and ascending one smaller mountain range is fleeting, as the next challenge, and in the new investing year, you start back at zero, on January 1st. Paradoxically, though, the trials and tribulations, and much more often than not, the failures and setbacks are the expensive cost of tuition and the newly acquired wisdom (or the work) is the reward. However, these hard, but very necessary lessons must be faced and fought on this lifetime quest, there is no avoiding them, at least if you desire to become a good investor!

Coming Full Circle

So if you are asking me what I have learned over this incredible two year time period. Simply put, at least for me, is that the path to outsized returns is owning a few, to a handful, of multi baggers or big winners. Over the course of a career, if you can successfully do this then the math simply gets scary, scary in a good way. This doesn't mean holding them for five years per se, but you generally need to own an idea for at least a year to get the big returns and have the thesis proven out.

So for me, as mostly a small cap value investor, that mostly focuses on retail, energy, commodity, and special situation stocks, this either means:

Buying mediocre companies but paying a very low price, so think low EV/ EBITDA, and more often than not, you need to do this when the trajectory of the revenue and EBITDA are going the right direction, so think (successful) turnarounds. In other words, the current or recent EBITDA is /was trough or near trough, there is clear evidence this business appears to be inflecting, and you are lucky enough (because you worked this out well in advance of the market) such you are paying a valuation that is very low to what later turns out to be normalized EBITDA. If you get these right, and often the big multiplier (icing on the cake) is if the balance sheet is somewhat leveraged, at the time of purchase, such that balance sheet fears have compressed the valuation, but there is a clear and realistic pathway to service the debt (and there are no big near term debt wall overhangs that needs to be rolled over such that the lenders can't put a proverbial gun to your head, especially if the high yield / debt market conditions go from favorable to icy), then your returns can be extraordinary. In the second camp, you are buying very good companies, with good brands (in the case of the retail sector), good management teams, and that have a reasonably high likelihood of growing their revenue and EPS at double digits and for at least three years (or more). In this group of stocks, you aren't paying a very low multiple, but you are paying a fair and reasonable multiple to earnings, based on current EPS and next year's consensus estimates, but the big upside is achieved via the power of consecutive years of double digit revenue and EPS growth. As it is now January 7, 2021, in other words, so your 2022 and 2023 EPS numbers need to be higher (or much higher) than consensus. The power of EPS growth and multiple expansion is also a great way to generate tremendous returns.

Although I have (hopefully) clearly and concisely described my formula, listed above, for generating great returns, this is much harder to do in practice and it is definitely much more art than science. And there is no substitute for hard work, and getting in the weeds. Meaning at a bare minimum synthesizing the conference calls, closely reviewing recent and past financial results, trying to talk to management or IR (hard to do as a retail investor) are required. Imagination and a well honed intuition is also paramount. Moreover, if it is a retail stock, then going out and actually visiting the stores, understanding the ecosystem and competitive landscape can also be very helpful.

As seeing is believing, and just to be clear, I am cherry picking what turned out to be my best ideas. No question, my timing, in Q2 2020, was exceptional, as I returned to writing on SA, after a 15-month sabbatical, as I was on assignment and working as a consultant for a publicly traded company and very much in the weeds and consumed by my day to day work, such that I couldn't write on SA. Also, no one bats one thousand, I have had plenty of misses and I got down what later turned out to be a long and windy path, ultimately a dead end, as I allowed myself to get distracted, lost in the proverbial wilderness and caught up in trading too much and short term thinking. The genesis of this detour was largely driven by the emotional scarring associated with the big Q1 2020 drawdown (and the capital I am/was managing was for a family member, as they are much more risk averse and hyper sensitive to volatility and drawdowns) was a big contributing factor. Secondly, I fell into the trap and on the treadmill to nowhere of having to keep coming up with new ideas. The next idea became so important, thus clipping the 50% return, often in a short period of time, on some of my then favorite and then most compelling ideas in order to recommend the next shiny new stock, as if the half life on every stock was so small and was set to expire, proved a great way to leave monster returns on the table. Lo and behold, it turns out that many of my then highest conviction and then most compelling ideas went onto become monster winners.

My Best 18 Ideas Shared On Seeking Alpha's Free Site

This is from April 1, 2020 - December 31, 2021, the period when I returned to writing on SA, after the fifteen month sabbatical, away on a consulting assignment.

Free site ideas

10 Best Ideas Exclusively On Second Wind Capital Only

Without getting too deep into the details, I have been managing one family account from January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2021 and another family account from January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021.

In 2020, the first family account returned 93%.

Entering 2021, in the main account, I was instructed that $200K must remain in cash, no exceptions. During the first half of 2021, in the old main account, that $196k of capital returned north of $150K. At that point, I was told that family member's overall goal had more than been met and to go to cash.

Although, that family member later reconsidered and was willing to risk upwards of $100K, and then later up to $125K, by early Q4 2021, it is really hard as this mandate can change at any time. I don't have the luxury of long term and patient capital that is taking a five-year view and that doesn't get caught up in the volatility and fearful during drawdown periods, however, modest. To make a long story short, this account can no longer be a good proxy for performance tracking, as I don't have full access to it, and it isn't long term capital.

In the second account, starting in 2021, I do have the luxury of longer term capital, notwithstanding the annual required distributions. However, based on the two charts, containing my 28 best ideas shared on Seeking Alpha, I moved to mostly a Buy and Hold strategy and dramatically curtailed my tactical trading. The thought process and empirical data contained in those two charts, and 28 stocks, are proof in the pudding. And I am convinced that this is the pathway to superior returns, but volatility and lumpiness are par for the course.

So for the full year, my 2021 the total return was 54.8%. Better than the Russell 2000's up 14.8%, but a bit disappointing nonetheless due to a nasty Q4.

Instead of highlighting my three best winners, of 2021, which turned out to be CVR Partners, LP (UAN), Houghton Mifflin (HMHC), Entravision Communications (EVC) or my two best returns achieved in a more tactical fashion, like Kopin Corporation (KOPN) or JAKKS Pacific (JAKK), I will share my current largest position, Rocky Brands (RCKY), and offer a quick update on a name that I love and that got crushed on, since I bought it, Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP). By the way, I still own a lot of JAKKS Pacific.

Rocky Brands owns fantastic brands, has a good management team, and made a really smart acquisition of Honeywell's footwear business, which included The Muck Boot Company and XTRA Tough. I have written extensively about this on my marketplace service, but RCKY's stock got dinged in early November 2021, after a confluence of events, a perfect storm in the negative sense, led to a surprisingly bad Q3 FY 2021. In a nut shell, RCKY was in the middle of moving all of its newly acquired Honeywell inventory to its state of the art Ohio distribution center and this happen to coincide with the major supply chain fiasco, so although Q3 2021 demand/orders were up 25% to 45%, depending on the brand, Rocky's distribution was overwhelmed with the newly acquired inventory such that they couldn't fulfill the robust demand. The company worked round the clock to fix it, but simply ran out of time, at least during Q3, and incurred elevated labor (overtime) and one time costs associated with this supply chain cluster. Zoom out, and thinking longer term, I would argue that this is just short term noise. Rocky owns great brands, should do roughly $525 million to $550 million, as a normalized base of revenue in full year fiscal 2022, and I see no reason whatsoever why this company can't grow low double digits, for a number of years, and ultimately, improve operating margins to 10%. If this happens, its EPS power will be dramatically higher, and its shares will have looked like a great bargain (they closed yesterday at $44.60, but traded as low at $34, at the depths of Q4 2021).

Secondly, I want to briefly discuss Summit Midstream LP. I have shared two in depth pieces on SA's free site, so I don't want to rehash those granular details here per se. So in a nutshell, Summit successfully refinanced its debt and I did a bunch of work on the name and dove (head first) in on October 13, 2021, at $37.50, and then added a little more, at $29, on November 3, 2021. As this company has a great fundamental outlook, I was pretty surprised by the 'sell the refi' news reaction. That said, the stock was showing signs of stabilizing and closed at $31.39, on November 26th. The next trading day, Omicron hits. Then on December 14, 2021, after the bell, Summit announces an exchange offer for all of its 9.5% Series A preferred stock. The conversion price is $1,000 par value / 38 or $26.32 per share. If everyone takes up the deal (unlikely, but who knows) then 5.45 million new units will be issued. Prior to this announcement, there were only 7.1 million units. Although, longer term, this probably makes sense, as this would clean up the capital structure and this opens the door/possibility for a late 2023 distribution (if a number of things go well), in the short term, though, it certainly dinged what is a very thinly traded stock, with SMLP shares closing at $22.20, on December 31, 2021. I actually doubled down, during the last week of December 2021, in the old main account and bought shares at $23.

Putting It All Together

I hope this helps offer perspective and shares my thought process. I know a number of readers have asked me to define my strategy, and admittedly it has evolved. The past two years have been tremendously enriching, exciting, and at times frustrating. The ups and downs and learnings acquired along the way are what makes it worthwhile. I hope this helps explain how I have come full circle and am committed to (mostly) a Buy and Hold strategy. The empirical data is overwhelming and the math is just too damn compelling. Going forward, markets and investing are perpetually dynamic and intellectually exciting, which makes this so much fun.

Just to circle back, the way the math works is that if you own a basket of 10 to 15 stocks (this will and can vary widely depending on a multitude of factors and everyone's situation and risk tolerance is different), two or three big winners can be tremendous drivers of overall portfolio performance, assuming they are sized at least 5% (enough to move the needle, but not outrageously over sized) of the portfolio. And just keep in mind my maximum sizing threshold is 15%, but most ideas, even what I believe to be the very good ones, are usually sized in the high single digits (sometimes up to 10% to 12%). So again, I am not a market timer, I am willing to experience decent sized drawdowns and stick with the thesis (usually, not adding to it, as I want to maintain sizing maximums and some risk management guidelines), as long as my perception is that the thesis remains intact. If the thesis proves inaccurate then I took my medicine and losses and move on to greener pastures, thus freeing up dry powder and bandwidth to be redeployed in other, more fruitful places.

2022 should be a period where stock picking is more important as I doubt blindly buying the S&P 500 will result in generating 20% returns, but you never know. At some point, it becomes simply mathematically impossible, especially given the stretched valuation in these mega caps (so much of the S&P is contained in a very small number of stocks) that gravity asserts itself. Not to mention we could be looking at peaking earnings or slowing EPS growth rates (perhaps for the cycle, but certainly not for the life of the companies), which make multiple compression possible, at least in the mega caps, given the 2022 starting levels. Again, though, no one can time markets.

Best regards,

