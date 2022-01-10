CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Co-Produced with Treading Softly

Consider this for a moment, countless millions of Americans are passive stock investors. Mainly through target-date funds in their 401k or because someone told them to buy an index fund, leave it alone. These funds often focus on a passive holistic market approach. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) focuses on matching the holdings of the S&P 500. Nothing removed, nothing added-simple matching. In doing so, it produces a nice long-term return but sports a low yield.

As "Big Tech" names have become an increasingly heavy weighting in the S&P 500, its yield has steadily dipped. Now the yield is a paltry 1.2%, when adjusted for inflation, the yield is -5.6%.

Its returns in 2021 have been attractive, up 27.6% on top of the 1.2% yield, giving a total return of 28.8%. Adjusting for inflation, it comes out to 22%. This assumes the 2021 inflation rate in December of 6.8%.

The real issue with using total return and holding an index that focuses on price increases is that I do not wish to rely on selling chunks on my investments to pay for things. I see SPY vary in price every single day. Last year, it went up, but that isn't always the case! What if I needed money in March 2020? Selling SPY then would have received a very poor price.

Wait it out? The market can go a very long-time before getting back to even. For example, from September 2000, SPY dropped and did not fully recover until October 2006.

Many investors saw their million-dollar balances in their retirement accounts in 2000 and thought they could retire and start selling off their investments to fund their income. Over the next few years, they discovered how temporary "unrealized capital gains" can be.

Our employers have paid us in cash dollars for our time and efforts all our working lives. They didn't pay us in office furniture or light bulbs that we had to sell to someone else to get cash. Likewise, I don't want to dismantle my company (portfolio) to pay my bills. I don't want to rely on the market prices remaining high for me to fund my retirement.

Instead, I invest my portfolio into dividend stocks that pay me whether the share price is higher or lower tomorrow. I know the income coming in, and I can plan my life accordingly, just like I did when I was employed. I use a portion of that income to pay my bills, a portion to pay for my wants, and reinvest a portion for the future.

Can you do all that with a 1.2% yield? Not even with $1 million.

Can you do all that with 9%+ yield? Yes!

How about two picks with an equal-weighted total return of 42.3% in 2021? This is happening while paying out an attractive yield over 9%. I'll take my high income and market-beating returns any day. Let's look at these two picks that you shouldn't overlook for 2022, especially when they can increase your income by more than 700%!

Pick #1: XFLT - Yield 9.8%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) is a CEF that invests in leveraged loans and CLO (collateralized loan obligations) positions.

XFLT's management saw the same thing we did that CLO equity positions are significantly underpriced. It has been adding to its CLO equity positions, increasing from about 30% of its portfolio to nearly 38% today. - Source: XFLT

XFLT saw its price drop in December as it followed other CLO funds down, providing an attractive buying opportunity. XFLT's assets are mostly tied to "leveraged loans". The "Senior Secured First Lien" loans that XFLT holds are "leveraged loans" and CLOs are bundles of leveraged loans. So it is natural that XFLT will respond to shifts in valuation for leveraged loans.

In November, leveraged loans saw a fairly significant sell-off. However, through December, the prices have rebounded strongly. Here is a look at the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index:

- Source: SPGlobal

XFLT followed the November sell-off but has not yet recovered even as the index is within 0.1% of its prior all-time high. The market simply isn't paying attention and relies on dated NAV updates that use NAV as of November 30th, when the index was at its lowest.

The cause of this dip was not due to some new concerns over defaults or a higher-risk environment. On the contrary, the decline in loan prices was caused by the massive flood of loans issued in November.

- Source: TCW

Loan originators were in a hurry to clear their pipelines as November was the deadline for loans that could use LIBOR. Any deals that didn't close have to be rewritten to use the new interest rate benchmark SOFR. Rewriting deals takes money and time.

The fundamentals for loans remain extremely strong, with outlooks for defaults at 1.5%, much lower than the historical average. Meanwhile, the Bubble of Liquidity has banks, insurance companies, and other institutions reaching for yield with leveraged loans and senior CLO tranches as the top alternatives to corporate bonds and treasury bonds.

XFLT will be headed well into the $9's when NAV estimates are updated in January. We want to buy before the market realizes what we already know; the November dip was temporary.

Pick #2: GLP - Yield 9.2%

Gas prices are one of those things that people love to complain about. They like to blame politicians, greedy corporations, and this griping is the perfect example of how "Misery loves company." Politicians love to ride in on their white horse and save the day by doing things like releasing some oil from the Strategic Reserves.

The result likely was not as much as Biden had hoped with the average retail price of gasoline coming down about $0.10/gallon.

It turns out that the powers of supply and demand combined with inflation are stronger. When it comes to gas prices, I see two options: you can complain about them or profit from them.

Global Partners LP (GLP) is one of my favorite ways to profit from gasoline.

GLP is a vertically integrated supplier of gasoline and other petroleum products at the "midstream" and "downstream" levels.

- Source: GLP Presentation

GLP transports, stores, and wholesales to distributors, commercial customers, and retail customers. This allows GLP to profit from various steps as oil is refined, distributed, and finally sold to the end-user.

The convenience store level is an area where we do not see a lot of large competition. This is how GLP differentiates itself from other MLPs, and it is an area where there is a lot of opportunity for consolidation. Now that COVID is behind them, GLP has resumed expanding through acquisitions.

The best part is that this growth has led to rising distributions! At $0.575/quarter, GLP's distribution is 9.5% higher than it was before COVID. GLP navigated the dramatic decline in demand and has come back stronger than ever.

As the world eases back to "normal" or maybe the "new normal", gas prices will continue to be a favorite topic of conservation for people to share their misery. Just a word of advice, try not to smile too widely when people complain about it. They just don't seem to take it the right way when high gas prices make you happy.

Note: GLP is a partnership that issues a K-1

- Source: Shutterstock

Conclusion

Together XFLT and GLP have provided massive returns as well as outstanding income. We look forward to continuing to see strong price returns and income from them both as we move deeper into 2022.

Retirement has expenses to be paid. If you think it would be foolish for your former employer to have paid you in office furniture and light bulbs instead of cold hard cash, then you must likewise think it's silly to pay your personal bills by selling off your shares.

If I own a company, fund, or debt instrument, I want to be paid for my ownership and paid handsomely. You can take this cash and use it to do whatever you want: to pay bills, reinvest in the market, go on a trip, buy someone a gift, get some delicious Tim Hortons coffee, the list goes on and on. Cash dividends are the ultimate means of flexibility. It's 2022, and you can decide whether you want to settle for a 1.2% yield and bet that the stock market goes up forever. Or, you can multiply your income, ensuring that your portfolio has the cash flow you need regardless of whether the market is up or down. It's time to get income investing. Let these two picks propel your income and portfolio to new heights.