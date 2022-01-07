Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Liquidity and Leverage as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Article Thesis

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) has picked an untapped market where there is high demand and a large TAM for a treatment. This has led to them creating an FDA-approved medical device treatment that is the only commercially available product for HFrEF. They now have a clear path to scale through educating the marketplace (doctors and surgeons) about how to perform and offer the non-invasive and easy-to-learn treatment to patients. Furthermore, CVRx has been overlooked due to its size as many institutions can't build a large enough position for it to matter. Overall this leads to an overlooked stock with a highly scalable business, at an attractive price, making it a strong buy, especially at current prices ($11-$13 per share)

Product, Market Opportunity and Industry Outlook

CVRx has chosen a disease that significantly impacts patients' day-to-day lives and has a high mortality rate, resulting in high demand for their treatment. HFrEF (Heart failure reduced ejection fraction) can occur in the left ventricle of the heart, classified by when <40% of blood in the left ventricle leaves the heart because it essentially loses the ability to contract properly, and therefore pump blood around the body. Symptoms include extreme fatigue, weakness, swelling of the legs (from blood pooling) and more. Roughly 75% of patients diagnosed with this die within 5 years after being admitted to the hospital. If left untreated, HFrEF can be very serious and life-threatening to patients, hence there is significant demand from the patients diagnosed with this disease to be treated.

CVRx's clever device addresses this problem through its small medical device, the Barostim Neo. This device is designed to be non-invasive and easy to implant, making it easy for doctors to learn and a low-risk procedure they can carry out on patients. This device takes advantage of the Baroreflex, which is a system the body uses to maintain a balance between that sympathetic and parasympathetic of the autonomic nervous system. It keeps both the left and right ventricle of your heart pumping enough blood, at the right time. Heart failure is often characterized by an imbalance in your left and right ventricle's ability to pump blood, which is also often due to the baroreflex not functioning properly. The Barostim Neo connects to the baroreflex in your neck, and then stimulates the nerve, giving the device control over how and when your heart contracts. Only 2 incisions are needed to implant this device, further reinforcing the idea that it is easy to learn and offer operation. This proves to be a great advantage in their strategy for scaling (see below).

Figure 1.1 "Source: Patient Eligibility Criteria"

The product addresses 2 important parts of the patient's life, how they live and how long they could live. This increases the product's value proposition and therefore makes the treatment easier to sell to patients and doctors. This product specifically targets people in class 3, along with other characteristics listed in (Figure 1.1). The goal of this product is to improve the life expectancy of paintings and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from HFrEF. A study has been conducted on the impacts on quality of life, and it discovered that 65% of patients that had the device implanted moved up 1 class, and 13% of patients that had the device implanted moved up 2 classes (Figure 1.2). This was the basis for FDA approval of the device. Currently, a study is being conducted on the impacts on life expectancy, which will be completed and published in mid-2023. If found the device does improve life expectancy, reimbursement rates could increase significantly, and it provides a stronger case for the patient to get the Barostim Neo, benefiting CVRx in 2 ways. This is a catalyst to look out for.

Figure 1.3 Created by Cole Cameron Using "Source: Clinical Results"

The TAM is large compared to CVRx's current revenue, and they are poised to capture a very significant portion of it because there is no competition. With the type of patient that CVRx targets, management projects that there is a $3bn TAM globally, and 1.4 billion in the U.S. (Figure 1.3). With an average of 55 thousand suitable patients a year, at a cost of $25k to $30k, this puts the TAM in the U.S. at $1.375bn to $1.65bn. For CVRx, with revenues as of Q3 2021 of 3.1mn, capturing a fraction of the $3bn market would be very meaningful. The unrivalled product gives CVRx the right and opportunity to capture a significant part of the market over the next 5 years and therefore increase revenues significantly.

Figure 1.3 "Source: CVRx Investor Presentation"

Management & Strategy to Get to Scale

With top-of-the-line talent and experience at CVRx, I think that it is very likely that they make the right decisions, stay focused and scale the business. The CEO, Nadim Yared, also has very relevant experience previously running divisions at GE Medical and Medtronic.

Nadim Yared is the President and Chief Executive Officer of CVRx®. Mr. Yared had previously served as Vice President and General Manager of Medtronic Navigation, the leading supplier of integrated image-guided surgery products in the world, from 2002 - 2006. He also worked at GE Medical for 10-years, where he had been Vice President of Global Marketing for the OEC Medical Systems and Vice President and General Manager of GE's European X-ray business based in Paris.

Furthermore, medical conglomerates like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) are also material investors. I suspect they've done a deep dive on CVRX, as they would have medical specialists who could really have a deep understanding of the product and the value it provides. They would also likely have experienced people who know how these companies can scale and reach profitability. I would assume they would be providing guidance to CVRx. It also gives me confidence in having these 2 companies invested in CVRx as I can trust they know the technology and the market significantly better than I do. GSK recently added to their position and bought $5mn of stock at the IPO at $18 per share. With all of these high-profile names attracted to a $230mn company, it gives me a reason to believe that CVRx is doing all the right things.

I believe that CVRx also will not have a hard time scaling their revenues, because they only have to inform and teach the workforce about their new product. They have a large sales team that's focus is informing the workforce of the treatment, so the doctors can learn how to implant the device and offer it at their clinic/hospital. Managements goal in the next 1 to 2 years, is to have 200 clinics/hospitals, implanting an average of 1 device per month. At 12 devices a year per implantation facility, this would result in 2.4k devices being implanted per year, at an average cost per treatment of 25k, this would leave CVRx with $60mn in revenue. Using basic multiples, if the stock traded at 10 P/S, it would be a $600mn company and at 20 P/S $1.2bn company. From this point, institutional investors can start to get involved, and this could potentially increase the multiple/premium CVRx trades at. Below are my assumptions mixed with management to provide a framework of what the stock could do if management executes.

My Modeling Assumptions:

So here is how I am thinking about all of this. Management projects that this year, they will grow at 120%. I do not think that this will be sustainable, therefore, based on the management's goal of 60mn revenue within the next 2 years. I think that it is reasonable to model 70% annual growth for the next 5 years. This is supported by the fact that there is a large and global market that does not have an effective treatment for HFrEF. I also think that once clinics start seeing other clinics offering this treatment, to stay competitive, they would likely want to offer it. This would lead to a large portion of organic growth. I don't think that this process has begun yet, because, in 2019, 0 clinics offered the treatment, and in 2020, only 32. To project longer-term margins of CVRx, I am using Medtronic, another medical device company as a comparable. Medtronic is a medical device company that has optimized margins of around 30% (they vary due to changes in R&D spending). I think that once CVRx reaches scale, they will be able to reduce S&M costs, stock-based compensation and R&D costs, like Medtronic, has. Therefore with 30% margins, they will earn $48mn in 2026 off of $195mn in revenue. Because this is still only a fraction of what the U.S. TAM is, I think that CVRx will still be a growing company, with healthy margins and less risk (due to being profitable) and therefore command a P/E multiple of 40. This would result in a market cap of $1.9bn, representing an increase of 725% in investment returns.

Risks

CVRx currently has 150mn in cash post IPO. They are net burn, and project that they have enough cash to last for 3 years. They also project that in the next 2-3 years they will see breakeven in their business. Therefore if they do not execute on these projections, this could potentially lead to shareholder dilution.

The study currently being conducted regarding the Barostim Neo device impact on life expectancy could come back negative (no or lower life expectancy after implantation). This would cause reimbursement rates to become lower, shrinking the TAM and leaving a dent in revenues. It would also weaken the case to get the treatment, as it would only improve the day-to-day life of the patient.

Final Thoughts

Overall, I think that CVRx is an attractive investment because of the clear path to a significant scale. With the strong value proposition of the Barostim Neo and the very strong management team that only needs to focus on educating the workforce (not competition), I think that they can achieve their goal of 200 implantation centres in the next 2 years. Addressing the risk of dilution, I think that there are not any large obstacles that could get in the way of CVRx reaching profitability. I also trust that GSK and JNJ know the technology (Barostim Neo) well enough to think that it will improve the life expectancy of patients, therefore I am also not very concerned about the risk of unfavourable study results lowering reimbursement rates. In light of this article, I would recommend you follow CVRx quarter to quarter and try to access whether they are executing on their projections or not. If I see management doing the right things, I definitely think that CVRx could be a large position in my portfolio. Finally, since CVRx is unprofitable and spending large amounts of capital on S&M that could vary quarter to quarter, the stock price will likely be very volatile. It is important to remember to only focus on the fundamentals of the business and to know your risk limits.

