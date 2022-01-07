Tsuji/E+ via Getty Images

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) are fully integrated natural gas midstream infrastructure businesses. Both sport outsized yields and investment grade balance sheets. We compare the two and offer our take on why we believe that KMI is a slightly better option at the moment.

#1. Business Model

Scholarly research and industry have consistently asserted that natural gas has a bright future thanks to its plentiful supply, reasonable cost, and relatively light footprint on the environment. Kinder Morgan and MPLX both have strong natural gas infrastructure businesses and are therefore intriguing ways to gain natural gas exposure for income investors.

KMI has a major scale advantage over MPLX as it owns North America's largest natural gas transmission network, is its largest independent terminal operator, has the greatest CO2 transportation capacity in North America, and is its largest independent refined products transporter. Its 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, 700 bcf of working storage capacity and 1,200 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines combine with its 144 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels to move 40% of US natural gas consumption and exports, while its vaunted refined products portfolio of 6,800 miles of pipelines, 3,100 miles of crude pipelines, and 1,500 miles of CO2 pipelines round out its massive asset portfolio.

Source: Investor Presentation

KMI's fortunes are closely tied to long-term demand for natural gas as it derives 62% of its EBITDA from natural gas compared to just 16% from refined products, 15% from terminals, and 7% from CO2. That said, in the short term, its cash flows are quite commodity-price resistant thanks to 97% of its cash flows being tied to take-or-pay fee-based/hedged contracts with 76% of its customers enjoying investment grade or equivalent status.

Management also has indicated that beginning this year any lingering re-contracting will have only a minor impact on cash flows, so its ongoing growth investments and acquisitions should combine with its massive buyback program to reignite cash flow per share growth moving forward.

MPLX, meanwhile, has a much less impressive scale, though its assets are still high quality. It engages in gathering and processing as well as transportation of natural gas and NGLs (which it also fractionates, stores, and markets), transports, stores, and distributes crude oil and refined products, and has refining logistics and fuels distribution businesses.

These assets held up remarkably well during the COVID-19 disruption that wreaked havoc across the energy industry. This is clearly evidenced by its massive outperformance of the broader midstream sector (AMLP) since right before the COVID-19 crash hit:

Data by YCharts

That said, its asset growth outlook has diminished significantly since the COVID-19 outbreak as it slashed its growth capex budget by $1 billion during 2020 and 2021 while prioritizing buybacks and distributions over capex moving forward as well.

The massive support and contract demand it gets from its parent Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a net positive for the business. While some have concern over governance issues from MPC potentially abusing the partnership to enrich itself, this has thus far largely proven to not manifest itself. Additionally, given that MPC is a major unitholder of MPLX, it's very unlikely to slash the distribution and in fact has focused on special distributions and buybacks in a manner that has proven to be quite unitholder friendly. Therefore, we believe that the relationship between MPC and MPLX is symbiotic enough that there is unlikely to be any meaningful abuse from MPC toward MPLX.

While MPLX's assets largely generate commodity-price resistant cash flows and have lengthy contract terms attached to them backed by MPC (which has a vested interest in MPLX's success), the lack of scale and prominence in the midstream value chain relative to KMI gives KMI the clear win in terms of business model strength. On top of that, while MPLX certainly has plenty of insider alignment given MPC's massive stake in the partnership, KMI also benefits from 13% insider ownership, so there is definitely strong shareholder alignment there.

#2. Balance Sheet

KMI has net debt to adjusted EBITDA of just 4.0x expected for 2021 and expects it to rise slightly to 4.3x by year-end 2022. It also boasts a BBB credit rating. Meanwhile, MPLX has slightly lower leverage at 3.7x currently and also boasts a BBB credit rating. Both businesses have plenty of liquidity and access to cheap debt at favorable rates locked in on a long-term basis and well-laddered debt maturity profiles.

Neither balance sheet is even remotely an issue right now and - given the similar credit ratings - we rate this area of comparison a draw.

#3. Valuation

Last, but not least, both businesses offer compelling total return potential by virtues of the fat income yields and relatively low overall price to distributable cash flow and EV/EBITDA ratios.

KMI has a forward price to distributable cash flow ratio of 8x whereas MPLX has a price to distributable cash flow ratio of 7.6x. KMI's forward EV/EBITDA ratio is 10.1x, which is a slight discount to its historic average of 10.5x, and MPLX's EV/EBITDA ratio is 9.2x, which is also at a very slight discount to its historic average of 9.4x.

MPLX has a much more meaningful advantage when it comes to forward income yield, boasting a hefty 9.4% distribution yield, whereas KMI's is 6.6%, though that still is quite substantial.

While both businesses look attractively valued here, especially in an era where interest rates are at historic lows and high inflation is boosting commodity prices, MPLX wins narrowly on the valuation metric as its distribution yield is significantly greater than KMI's which gives it a clear total return profile, whereas KMI's is more subject to returns on growth investments.

Investor Takeaway

KMI and MPLX are both quality investments right now. Both have BBB credit ratings that signal their solid balance sheets and stable cash flow profiles that can weather recessions and even pandemics.

MPLX enjoys a clear advantage in terms of its distribution yield that's 280 basis points higher and its lower capex profile means that investors should see a greater emphasis on capital returns moving forward. In contrast, KMI continues to look for ways to leverage its immense and highly impressive asset portfolio to invest in more growth projects. If these investments are successful, KMI will likely outperform MPLX moving forward, though there's some risk involved there.

On the other hand, we feel more confident in KMI's governance situation and also believe their natural gas-heavy portfolio and very stable cash flow profile from being nearly entirely fixed-fee/hedged and investment grade client backed give it the upper hand overall. To top it off, KMI's 1099 tax forms are more convenient to deal with than MPLX's.

As a result, while we think both businesses are worth investing in, we give KMI the slight edge here.