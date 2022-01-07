AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) (formerly DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, small Greece-based Aframax tanker operator Performance Shipping announced a surprise exchange offer for 80% of its outstanding common shares:

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced today the commencement of an offer to exchange up to 4,066,181 of its currently issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Shares”), for newly issued shares of the Company’s Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 and liquidation preference $25.00 (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) at a ratio of 0.28 Series B Preferred Shares for each Common Share. The exchange offer will expire at the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., New York City Time, on January 21, 2022, unless extended or withdrawn

Multiplying the stated $25 liquidation preference for the new Series B Preferred Shares with the proposed exchange ratio of 0.28 for each common share calculates to an exchange value of $7 per common share.

The Series B Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive a dividend per share equal to 4.00% per annum of their $25.00 per share liquidation preference, payable quarterly in arrears, in cash, or, at the company’s election, in additional common shares valued at the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") for the 10 trading days prior to the applicable dividend payment date.

As an example:

Purchasing 10,000 common shares in the open market at $3.50 per share and subsequent participation in the exchange offer would result in 2,800 Series B Preferred Shares with an aggregate liquidation preference of $70,000 being issued by the company. Quarterly dividend payments would amount to $700. Total dividend yield based on the $35,000 purchase price for the common shares calculates to 8%.

According to the exchange offer terms, "each Series B Preferred Share is convertible, at the option of the holder and for additional cash consideration of $7.50 per converted Series B Preferred Share, into two shares of the company’s Series C Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Shares”), par value $0.01 per share and liquidation preference of $25.00".

Holders of Series C Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive quarterly cash dividends at a rate of 5.00% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference. At the company’s option, the Series C dividend may be paid in cash or additional common shares of the Company, valued at the volume-weighted average price of the common stock for the 10 trading days prior to the dividend payment date.

Each Series C Preferred Share will be convertible to common shares, at the option of the holder at any time and from time to time after 18 months from the date of issuance of such Series C Preferred Share, in whole or in part, at a conversion price equal to $5.50 per common share. The conversion price will be adjusted to the lowest price of issuance of common stock by the company for any registered public offering following the original issuance of Series C Preferred Shares.

While the Series B Preferred Shares won't have voting rights, the Series C Preferred Shares "will be entitled to a number of votes equal to the number of shares of common stock into which the share is then convertible multiplied by 10".

The company's largest shareholder, Mango Shipping, an entity controlled by Aliki Paliou, daughter of company founder Symeon Palios and spouse of CEO Andreas Michalopoulos, has already indicated its intent to exchange its entire 2.35 million common shares into Series B Preferred Shares and subsequently exercise its conversion right to acquire supervoting Series C Preferred Shares.

As a result, the company will receive approximately $5 million in cash proceeds. Should no other common shareholders participate in the exchange offer, Mango Shipping would end up with 95.6% of total voting rights, more than double the current number of 46.3%.

Assuming the exchange offer being fully utilized and all issued Series B Preferred Shares subsequently converted into Series C Preferred Shares, total cash proceeds to the company would amount to approximately $8.5 million.

Given the rather complex terms of the exchange offer, proration appears highly unlikely which should result in Mango Shipping ending up with the majority of voting rights.

From a net asset value ("NAV") perspective, Performance Shipping is currently the cheapest stock in my coverage universe with shares trading at just 25% of NAV:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Compass Maritime

While the crude tanker market experienced an abysmal 2021, the company only suffered moderate losses thanks to a profitable time charter contract with Saudi Aramco for the Aframax tanker "Blue Moon".

With charter rates expected to recover in the second half of the year, this might actually be the time to get long crude tanker stocks.

Assuming the exchange offer being fully utilized with all issued Series B Preferred Shares subsequently being exchanged for new Series C Preferred Shares, NAV attributable to the company's remaining common shares would increase even further:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Compass Maritime

Even with the vastly reduced common share count, the company will continue to comply with the Nasdaq Capital Market's continued listing standards so investors won't have to fear a potential delisting following consummation of the exchange offer.

That said, interests of common shareholders will be subordinated to the new preferred share classes and liquidity in the common shares is likely to decrease substantially from already very low levels.

On the flip side, the reduced share count might very well attract the momentum crowd back to the stock like already witnessed several times in the past, particularly in conjunction with a potential recovery in the crude tanker charter market later this year.

Bottom Line

Abysmal crude tanker market conditions have taken their toll on Performance Shipping's share price last year with sustained charter rate recovery currently not expected before H2/2022.

The above-discussed exchange offer will result in outstanding common shares to decline substantially as the company's largest shareholder has already indicated its intent to convert its entire 46.3% stake into new Series C Preferred Shares thus resulting in close to $5 million in cash proceeds to the company.

Investors looking to participate in the offer will receive Series B Preferred Shares at a calculated exchange value of $7 for each common share.

Buying the common shares in the open market today and subsequently exchanging them into new Series B Preferred Shares would result in an approximately 8% annual dividend yield.

On the flip side, selling the preferred shares will likely prove difficult as the company does not intend to list them on a major stock exchange but even with a Nasdaq listing, liquidity would likely remain an issue as very much evidenced by the low trading volume of Pyxis Tankers' Preferred Shares (PXSAP).

Please also note that despite the companies' very similar size and financial condition, Pyxis Tankers' Preferred Shares currently offer an approximately 13% annual yield.

While I recently purchased some Performance Shipping shares based on the massive discount to NAV and an assumed improvement in crude tanker market conditions later this year, investors should rather consider proven industry leaders like Euronav (EURN), DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) or International Seaways (INSW) to bet on a medium-term recovery.

There's also nothing wrong with the recent exchange offer, existing shareholders looking for a lucrative annual yield should consider tendering their common shares but with the closest comparable preferred stock providing for a substantially higher yield, I wouldn't buy into Performance Shipping's common shares solely to participate in the proposed exchange.

Only the most speculative investors willing to take the risk of further decreased liquidity should consider a position in the common shares given heavily discounted valuation and expectations for a crude tanker market recovery later this year.