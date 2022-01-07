AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) performs exceptionally well amongst its peers of dividend ETFs on a yield, performance, and risk basis. I believe its current net yield and 10-year track record of total returns make this ETF a must own in any IRA or long-term individual investment account appropriate for all age groups.

Dividend Yield

As it is primarily a dividend ETF, the net yield should be one of the most important factors considered. The current yield is 2.89% with an industry-low expense ratio of 0.06% for a net yield of 2.83%. This is 59 bps above the average net yield for dividend ETFs calculated using this group of 2.24%. In fact, the only ETFs with a higher net yield than SCHD are the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), and VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA). However, these 4 other ETFs fail to match SCHD on a performance and risk basis.

Source: Created by Author using data from Morningstar

Total Return

SCHD launched in 2011 so this past year marks the 10th year of operation and provides us with a meaningful long-term historical return. Over the last 3, 5, and 10-year periods, SCHD's total return has averaged 18.22%, 15.65%, and 15.39%, annually. These high, steady returns are extremely impressive as it outperformed the average fund return of 12.76%, 12.41%, and 13.21% over the same 3, 5, and 10-year time period.

Let's refer back to the 4 ETFs with a higher net yield than SCHD to see their long-term returns in comparison.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

DIV does not have a 10-year return due to its 2013 inception date. Therefore, it's 3 and 5-year returns are -0.87% and 1.66%, respectively. Despite the higher net dividend yield of 5.35%, the total return is not in the same realm as SCHD.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

DVY has a 3, 5, and 10-year annual total return of 9.34%, 9.49%, and 11.92%. This is impressive considering its 3.07% net dividend yield, however, it does not come close to making up the difference in terms of total return vs. SCHD.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

SPHD also does not have 10-years of returns to analyze, however, the 3 and 5-year returns are 6.52% and 6.37% which appears to be quite paltry when compared to SCHD, even when considering it's 3.41% net dividend yield.

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF

Lastly, DURA launched just a couple of years ago and does not have any meaningful long-term returns to consider.

Source: Created by Author using data from Morningstar.

Volatility

From a risk standpoint, SCHD has a standard deviation of 15.43% which is 14 bps below the ETF average. Its beta, tracking risk relative to the market, is also just under 1 at 0.97, while the Sharpe ratio of 0.99 is above the ETF average of 0.82 and solidifies its return of being attractive relative to the level of risk.

Source: Created by Author using data from Morningstar.

Holdings

The fund's top 10 holdings comprise almost 41% of its total assets and feature blue chip stocks across all sectors.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Risks

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Although I am confident about the future of SCHD as a top-performing dividend paying ETF relative to its peers, there is simply no way to predict the future or the markets.

Conclusion

SCHD's above average net current yield of 2.83%, far above average 10-year total return of 15.39%, and 0.99 Sharpe ratio paired with its below average volatility of 15.43% makes this one of the highest quality dividend ETFs on the market today. SCHD continues to be my largest holding in my Roth IRA account and I expect it to be for decades to come as I enjoy the long-term rewards of compounding returns. I believe this ETF should be a staple in every investment account regardless of age.