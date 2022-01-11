AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce the new Marketplace service from Asif Suria, Inside Arbitrage.

One winter day in 2005, I wrote an email to David Jackson, the founder of Seeking Alpha, sending him a couple of articles I had written on my blog. To my pleasant surprise, he liked what I had written and decided to publish my articles on the site. This began my long 16-year journey with Seeking Alpha that has culminated in the launch of the Inside Arbitrage service for event-driven investors.

The Inside Arbitrage service is set up to provide you with a combination of analysis and tools to help you with your investment process. Our tools include a Merger Arbitrage Tool that tracks the spread on every active deal, information about key events (regulatory approvals, shareholder votes, etc.), information about which merger arbitrage focused funds have a position in a deal and a chart of the spread history, as you can see from the screenshot below.

(Author image)

Here's what you can expect to see in terms of analysis:

A comprehensive monthly newsletter with a spotlight idea, updates related to model portfolio stocks and information related to all the event-driven strategies we follow.

A mid-month update that may include a quick idea, updates related to existing positions or new research related to an event-driven strategy.

An Insider Weekends article every week that will include all management insider purchases from the prior week.

A Merger Arbitrage Mondays article every week that will include the full list of all active U.S. deals.

In addition to the Merger Arbitrage tool described above, here are some of the other tools we offer with the service:

A Deals In The Works Tool that allows you to track potential deals that don't have a definitive merger agreement signed yet, but the company might be exploring strategic alternatives, any unsolicited bid for the company, etc.

My Tracked Deals that includes spreads for specific deals you want to track and relevant news, SEC filing and tweets related to your tracked deals.

Custom Alerts where you can trigger emails when an insider purchase meets criteria defined by you (purchases over $1 million for example).

A Sector Heat Map that lets you review management (CEO, CFO, etc.) insider transactions by sector.

The Double Dipper screen that identifies companies where the insiders are buying stock and the company is also buying back its own stock.

Upcoming and completed spinoffs including the performance of both the spinoff and the parent company since separation.

SPAC IPOs, Business Combinations and news.

My approach to investing was mostly a value-based philosophy with an occasional tryst into companies that offered growth at a reasonable price (GARP). Over time, my investment process evolved and the primary focus shifted to event-driven investing with a specific focus on two strategies that I will get to later. As is the case with many value investors, I'm usually early getting into an investment. My investment philosophy was formed after following the markets continuously since the turn of the century, through multiple bubbles and the ensuing gut-wrenching crashes.

I'm a self-taught investor that learned from valuable feedback loops provided by investing continuously for two decades and also vicariously from books including some by the investment gurus Benjamin Graham, Philip Fisher and Peter Lynch. Working as a consultant and then as an executive at high growth companies funded by VCs and private equity firms in San Francisco gave me the perspective of an operator and helped my investment process.

The market moves in cycles and I realized that adhering to a strict valued-based approach could lead to underperformance during the later stages of a bull market. The likelihood of walking into a value trap goes up significantly during those times and your allocation to cash might also increase. Reading the book You Can Be a Stock Market Genius by Joel Greenblatt introduced me to several event-driven strategies and I took a particular interest in two of them including Merger Arbitrage and legal Insider Trading. I started combing through SEC filings and have been writing about both strategies every week for over a decade. Over time, I expanded the breadth and depth of our service by adding more strategies including spin-offs, buybacks and SPACs.

For subscribers who would prefer for us to filter through the noise and present opportunities to them, we publish a comprehensive monthly newsletter with a spotlight idea. Most of our spotlight ideas are focused on either insider trading or merger arbitrage with an occasional spin-off that might look interesting. The idea is added to a model portfolio with position sizing adjusted based on market conditions and risk of the position. We provide updates related to key events for portfolio stocks every month. Subscribers can see how the model portfolio and its individual positions are performing at any time and can view all historical trades. Each position in the model portfolio has a link back to a specific newsletter or mid-month update where the idea was discussed.

I hope that you will join me in this next phase of my journey on Seeking Alpha. For a limited period of time we're offering a legacy discount of 33% to our first 50 annual subscribers, which drops the price of the service to $599/year from $900/year. Click here to join us today.

If you're reading this via Seeking Alpha's mobile app, to try this service right now, go to seekingalpha.com and enter "Inside Arbitrage" in the site search to visit the Marketplace Service checkout page.