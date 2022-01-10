Renren’s 2021

High-quality decision-making is often a matter of regret minimizing. What do you regret and will you regret and how can you avoid it? In 2021, one of my regrets was under-reacting to Renren (NYSE:RENN) since Andrew Walker’s April disclosure.

When the settlement was announced in October, I wasn’t nearly exposed enough. In his interview with Ian Bezek, Walker described the original thesis as “the best event-driven piece I've read this year.” What more was I waiting for? You don’t always get a second chance at opportunities like this. But you do this time.

The complaint offers a thorough history of the situation, but here's the short version. In 2006, Renren’s Chairman and CEO, Joseph Chen, bought a college social networking site. When Facebook was banned in China, Chen rebranded the company “Renren” as the “Facebook of China” and did an IPO in the US that brought in $777 million in 2011. This gave Renren a market capitalization of ~$8 billion at the time. As it turned out, Renren wasn’t the next Facebook, and the company’s share price proceeded to decline by about 80% just a few months after the IPO.

With the social media business floundering, Chen took the capital raised in the IPO and basically turned Renren into a venture capital firm. In 2012 management made a big bet on a fintech startup, SoFi (SOFI). By the end of 2015, Renren reported $811 million of long-term investments in 55 companies/funds that were all made possible by the money raised in the IPO. That turned out to be about the only thing they did right.

Then instead of letting it enrich Renren and their shareholders, controlling shareholders essentially stole the most valuable assets of the company by forming Oak Pacific Investment (OPI) in 2017 as a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Renren. They proceeded to transfer to OPI its interests in 44 portfolio companies, including SoFi (its largest investment), and spun it off. As OPI would be a private, illiquid, offshore entity, where minority shareholders had no control, most opted to accept the $500 million cash payout rather than an investment in OPI. In so doing, they sold the assets to related parties for far beneath their market value.

To make matters worse, by structuring the transaction as a spin-off, Chen and other controlling shareholders never had to pay for the assets they took in OPI. Controlling shareholders received the most valuable assets of the company through their stake in OPI. Renren not only lost those assets but had to pay the $500 million cash dividend to existing Renren shareholders who opted out of receiving shares in OPI. Renren was left undercapitalized with a money-losing social media business.

The transaction was completed in June 2018, and shareholders Heng Ren Silk Road Investments and Oasis Investments filed derivative actions against the directors of the company almost immediately in July 2018. Then another plaintiff, Jodi Arama, filed a derivative complaint in December 2018. In February 2019, the court issued an order consolidating the complaints into a single derivative action, and in March 2019 the plaintiffs filed a new consolidated complaint against the defendants asserting various derivative claims on behalf of Renren under Cayman Islands law and New York law in connection with the transaction.

A company’s directors are responsible for pursuing litigation against those who harm the company. However, minority shareholders can bring a derivative action on behalf of the company if the directors of the company fail to bring a suit. This often occurs in situations where the directors themselves are responsible for the wrongdoing. In a securities class action, a plaintiff pursues a claim on their own behalf as well as a specific class of similarly situated parties to obtain monetary benefits specific to that class. In a derivative action, such as Renren, the representative plaintiffs pursue claims on behalf of the corporation, and they indirectly benefit as a shareholder of the corporation. This distinction will be quite relevant in a moment.

Derivative claims are normally brought against US incorporated entities when corporate directors or officers have breached their fiduciary duties and caused harm to the corporation. Derivative actions against non-US corporations, however, are less common, more complicated and have had a lower likelihood of success historically.

Since this case was a derivative action, a payment either from a settlement or a win in court would have been paid to the company, and that value would accrue to its owners (shareholders). If we look at the historic trading price of RENN, we can see that as recently as mid-2020, the market was giving almost no probabilistic value to a win or settlement for plaintiffs.

However, in May 2020, shares began to climb when Judge Andrew Borrok denied the defendant’s motion to dismiss the case. The New York Supreme Court held that the plaintiffs had standing to pursue Cayman Law derivative claims in New York Court against the Chinese company. The decision was appealed by the defendants and the appellate court unanimously affirmed the lower court’s decision.

The appellate court held that the New York IPO of Renren shares supported jurisdiction, and the allegations of fraud for personal benefit at the corporation’s expense were sufficient to give the plaintiffs standing to bring the Cayman law derivative action.

This decision by the New York Supreme Court laid the groundwork for the monumental $300 million settlement that was agreed to on October 7, 2021 between the parties. The shares of RENN jumped from $14 to $25 on the news.

The settlement just needed to be approved by the court…..

And this brings us to today...

... and our top idea for 2022.

On Dec. 10, Judge Borrok entered an order rejecting the settlement. His argument for rejection was twofold. First, the lawyers were seeking a payment of 33 1/3 of the settlement ($100 million). The judge stated that plaintiff counsel’s fee was too high. Second, the judge took issue with the record date that would be used to determine which shareholders received payment from the settlement. You can read his decision here.

The decision was a disaster for shares of RENN, which traded down over 50%, before settling back around $12.50.

Let’s go through Judge Borrok’s ruling beginning with the legal fees. He makes it very clear that the percentage used to calculate the plaintiff counsel’s fee is unreasonable based on the size of the settlement. During the proceedings in court, the judge stated that he viewed a 12%-15% payment as a reasonable fee for the plaintiff’s counsel. A reduction in the lawyer’s fees would increase the settlement payment to shareholders, so that would be a net positive for those who receive the settlement proceeds. On a per share basis, this adds several dollars to the eventual payment.

Second, and far more importantly, the judge made the decision to reject the current settlement because the payment was going to the company and its shareholders, rather than to past shareholders (who may or may not currently hold shares of Renren). Let’s unpack this a bit.

As we described earlier, dating back to 2018, the plaintiffs brought a derivative action against the defendants. That means the three lead plaintiffs (Heng Ren Silk Road, Oasis Investments, and Jodi Arama) were shareholders of Renren at both the time of the wrongdoing and at the time they brought the action. These ownership rules are required in order for them to have standing to bring a derivative action on behalf of the company. The New York Supreme Court held that these shareholders had standing to bring a derivative action in this case.

A shareholder's derivative action is an action "brought in the right of a domestic or foreign corporation to procure a judgment in its favor, by a holder of shares or of voting trust certificates of the corporation or of a beneficial interest in such shares or certificates." Marx v. Akers, 88 N.Y.2d 189, 193 (1996) (quoting Business Corporation Law § 626 (A). “Derivative claims against corporate officers and directors belong to the corporation itself.” Auerbach v. Bennett, 47 N.Y.2d 619, 631 (1979)

“Moreover, a stockholder is not powerless to challenge director action which results in harm to the corporation. The machinery of corporate democracy and the derivative suit are potent tools to redress the conduct of a torpid or unfaithful management. The derivative action developed in equity to enable shareholders to sue in the corporation's name where those in control of the company refused to assert a claim belonging to it. The nature of the action is two-fold. First, it is the equivalent of a suit by the shareholders to compel the corporation to sue. Second, it is a suit by the corporation, asserted by the shareholders on its behalf, against those liable to it.” Aronson v. Lewis, 473 A.2d 805, 811 (Del. 1984)

In the hearing on Dec. 9, Judge Borrok articulated a decision regarding the settlement that was quite unexpected. You can read the full transcript here. He stated that he would not approve this settlement because it's structured as a direct payment to shareholders (rather than a payment to the company) and since it's a direct payment to shareholders it should go to former shareholders on April 29, 2018, not the current shareholders of the corporation.

Andrew Glenn, counsel for other shareholders of Renren, made a very coherent argument in the hearing objecting to the judge’s opinion. Here's a snippet of the exchange between Glenn and the judge.

Mr. Glenn: “As I understand it, this is a derivative action and the claim belongs to the company itself, not to any individual shareholder and that as a matter of law of the Cayman Islands that only derivative actions can be brought for breach of fiduciary duty. If that’s the case, this is an asset that belongs to the company and not any individual shareholder much like an account receivable or any other corporate asset.

So it seems as though the Court’s ruling is converting this from a derivative to a direct action where the minority shareholders at that time as opposed to the company itself would be the party that would benefit from that which appears to be inconsistent with the law of Cayman Islands.”

The Court: “My job, sir, is to protect the punitive class and the punitive class here as the minority shareholders that got allegedly rooked by virtue of this.”

Mr. Glenn: “There is no punitive class. This is a derivative action. It is not a class action. That’s the point. I would disagree with you.”

We agree with Mr. Glenn’s interpretation of this case. Judge Borrok’s decision upends the entire concept of a derivative action by retroactively converting it into a class action. He referred to the “putative class” in his remarks, when, as Glenn points out, there's no putative class in this case.

There are several legal arguments to be made that the judge cannot retroactively reallocate settlement proceeds the way he did. But I would posit that his argument fails on some basic logic. In derivative actions where, as Glenn points out, the case is effectively an asset of the company and has clearly been treated as such based on the publicly traded value of the shares of RENN, the probabilistic value of the outcome of the case has changed hands many times since 2018. The three plaintiffs that brought the derivative action couldn’t sell their shares, or else they wouldn’t have standing to bring the action. Other shareholders from April 29, 2018, however, were free and clear to transact, as willing parties, to buy or sell shares at any point in time they so chose. The documents relating to the case were public and shares of RENN traded freely. If they believed the expected future value of this case was higher or lower than the market was pricing in, they could buy more shares or sell their shares.

So, for example, what if the market overvalued the settlement? The putative class that the judge has ex post facto established could hypothetically have sold their ownership in the corporation at a premium to the value of the settlement when it was considered a derivative claim, and then retroactively also been awarded a payment from the settlement that should have gone to the corporation (based on the nature of the derivative action), and by extension, its current owners.

This is a rabbit hole where courts can retroactively reclassify derivative actions as direct actions, upending decades of legal precedent. The economic consequences of such would be astronomical when we consider the direct value of the shares as well as all the various derivative contracts and swaps that trade based on the value of those shares.

Markets are the mechanism to price assets based on cash flow, probability and time. As those variables change, the market adjusts how it values those assets. When a derivative action is filed, the shares of the corporation trade based on the expected value of that claim. Shareholders who held shares of a corporation at the date of a wrongdoing with an outstanding derivative action have a significant benefit in that they don’t need to hold the shares until a payment to benefit from the suit. If they believe the shares are pricing the probabilistic value of a settlement, they can sell them, and not take the risk of losing. In the case of RENN, for example, as the plaintiffs racked up incremental victories in 2020 and 2021, the value of the RENN shares climbed from under $1 in March 2020. Nobody was forced to sell their shares, but if they believed that the derivative claim was being fully valued at $5, $6, $7, $8, $9 per share, then they could sell the position and allow others to take the risk that the settlement negotiation failed. Judge Borrok’s decision would likely double pay a significant number of non-shareholders at the expense of current shareholders of the corporation.

Derivative actions are a fundamental legal mechanism to protect the rights of minority investors. We're concerned that this order upends decades of precedent that is part of the bedrock for securities ownership in the United States.

Objectors lack standing

There are objectors to the settlement. The settlement’s objectors have no legal standing. They have not filed a direct action claim against the company. They didn’t seek class status in US federal court. Non-shareholders have no standing in a derivative case. Who has standing under Cayman law? Only the company itself. The current shareholders are transitively acting on that company’s behalf. One cannot have standing without a claim and the objectors lack a claim. Even the objectors’ attorney admitted in the hearing that they give no value to bringing a direct class action suit, and they made no attempts to do so until this settlement was agreed upon. Further, they argue that Oasis Investments, a lead plaintiff, stands to receive an outsized benefit because they purchased more shares since April of 2018. I’m not here to defend Oasis, but again, this fails on the most basic logical argument. What price did Oasis pay for those shares? If the objectors now argue that they should be entitled to a portion of the proceeds from the shares Oasis purchased, had the plaintiffs lost this case or failed to secure a settlement, should Oasis be able to seek payment from those past shareholders who willingly sold their shares when the outcome was murkier? Of course not. This is a frivolous objection liable to sanctions for a bad faith claim.

What’s next?

The plaintiffs have appealed. That appeal will be heard in March or April after which the court will issue a decision sometime around June-October 2022. They could accept or reject Borrok’s order. In a split decision, the plaintiffs could appeal again to the top New York court, the Court of Appeals. In unanimous decisions, further appeals need to be granted.

What will the appellate court do?

They will probably reverse the order rejecting the settlement. Accepting it would reshape derivative lawsuits, especially those against Cayman companies, in a manner that would be surprising. In fact, the defendants had already made a motion to dismiss the case, which the judge denied. When that denial was appealed, the appellate decision affirmed the decision in a way that seemed to accept the case’s theory and structure. They are likely to accept the case’s theory and structure a second time by approving the settlement.

Caveats

Virtually every great investment opportunity I’ve ever seen was first good, then something unexpected happen to make it great. This one is certainly in that category. But the fact that I didn’t predict the judge’s order and the fact that the share price was murdered when that order was released demands humility on my part as an observer. What do I know about anything anyway and if I didn’t know what that judge would do then, how can I know what the next judges will do? I’m relying on legal precedent (as should the judges) and if they don’t do the same, then I could be wrong again.

The lawyers are in a different situation than shareholders and they can be expected to act in ways that are largely rational and self-seeking. Will they go some unexpected route, say try to change the settlement so it goes straight to the company? This would be suboptimal for shareholders but might work out well for the lawyers. We would still own that money, but it would deserve a discount unless the company immediately agreed to distribute it. That is one of the few ways where we could end up with a middling outcome. Triumph or disaster remains the most likely two results.

Conclusion

The judge’s order rejecting the $300 million settlement will probably be overturned on appeal in 2022. We’ll even get paid by the delay in a substantial reduction in legal fees (the one part of this order that will likely survive will actually enrich RENN owners).

Downside: $5 (give or take $3)

Upside: $33 (give or take $3)

Probability of upside: 90%

The downside can be clearly seen as bad and upside as good leaving the probability of each the key variable. If I were on an appellate court, I'm 100% sure that I’d overturn the order. So it really comes down to the question of how much probability is there of this corner of the world making sense and how much probability is there of weird stuff happening. I'm virtually certain that the order has less than a 50% chance on appeal. After the order was first entered, this was a great investment even if the odds were only 50/50. Reasonable people could look at these facts and argue whether the correct probability is 75% or 95% with me on the optimistic end of that range. But with reasonable assumptions, this is a terrific investment at today’s price.

This is an excellent risk:reward to buy anywhere beneath $25 per share. StW price alert: $30.

TL; DR

Buy RENN and hold it until we get legal resolution of the shareholder derivative case.