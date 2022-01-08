mrtekmekci/E+ via Getty Images

Although many of the food and beverage companies that are publicly traded today are large conglomerates, there are still a number of small players with particular niches in which they operate that investors can choose from. One intriguing opportunity that fits this definition is a company called Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Admittedly, the company's small size and exposure to a limited number of revenue streams results in significant volatility from year to year.

But with shares trading at levels that look more or less fairly valued, the company doesn't make for a bad opportunity for long term, patient investors. No, it is unlikely to be a home run anytime soon. But for those who don't mind paying a decent price for a decent business with the intention of using that firm to achieve some desired diversification, Alico may be a good prospect to consider.

A play on citrus

Today, Alico operates as a small agricultural enterprise with a primary focus on the production of citrus. As to the end of its latest fiscal year, the company owned approximately 83,000 acres of land spread across eight different counties in Florida. On top of this, it owned about 90,000 acres of mineral rights throughout the state as well, with much of this overlapping with the acres owned. Of the land that the company owns, 48,852 acres is dedicated to citrus Groves and citrus nursery development.

On top of this, the company also manages, for third parties, approximately 7,400 acres of land on which citrus is grown as well. The largest chunk of acreage the company has dedicated to these specific operations is located in DeSoto County, with total acreage there coming out to 21,472. But the company also has significant acreage in Polk, Collier, and Hendry counties. According to management, sales associated with these operations represented 97.5% of the company's overall revenue in its 2021 fiscal year. It also is responsible for about 92% of the business’s gross profit.

The rest of the company's operations are dedicated to a segment that management calls Land Management and Other Operations. Revenue Associated with this acreage comes from land leasing for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and various mining activities. It is worth noting that the company also engages in a number of transactions in this space, such as the sale, in June of last year, of 11,700 acres in exchange for $12.22 million. The only other sizable transaction for this segment in 2021 was its sale, to the State of Florida, of 5,734 acres of land in exchange for $14.45 million. but from a revenue perspective, this particular segment is fairly small, amounting to just 2.5% of the company's sales and 8.3% of its gross profits last year.

Over the past few years, the financial picture for the company has been quite volatile. This can be seen in the chart below. After seeing revenue drop from $129.83 million in 2017 to $81.28 million in 2018, it then jumped up to $122.25 million in 2019, 2020 saw revenue of $92.51 million, while the 2021 fiscal year reported a higher reading of $108.56 million. Such volatility should not be all that surprising, especially given how concentrated the company's sales are.

Not only that, the company's top line is affected significantly by not just the amount of citrus it can produce, but by how much revenue it can generate for this product. For instance, although revenue for the company grew in 2021, the company actually saw the number of boxes harvested drop by 16.1% from 7,578 to 6,359. On the other hand, pricing for the company improved drastically. On a per pound basis, pricing for everything besides its fresh fruit increased by over 30% year over year, while the price per box of fresh fruit grew by 14.7%.

Not only that, the company also saw revenue increase by 269.3%, climbing from $4.6 million to almost $17 million for its management services. One important note to keep in mind instead is the company is heavily exposed to counter-party risk. This is because, as of the latest fiscal year, the firm generated 77.5% of its revenue from one customer. This client is juice giant Tropicana.

The bottom line in recent years has been similarly volatile. But it is important to note that the company experienced only one negative year over the past five. That was in 2017 when the firm generated a loss of $9.45 million. Profits then rose in 2018 and in 2019, eventually climbing to $37.83 million. Net income dropped to $23.66 million in 2020 before jumping up to $34.86 million in 2021.

Even more volatile has been operating cash flow. Its best year was in 2019 when the company generated cash flow of $48.83 million. But since then, things have been a bit more difficult. Last year's reading was $16.50 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, the trend looks similar. EBITDA has also been rather volatile, going as low as $10.79 million in 2017 to as high as $59.64 million two years later. Last year's reading came in at $30.79 million.

For the current 2022 fiscal year, management does have some expectations. They anticipate net profits of between $10.7 million and $12.7 million. On an adjusted basis, this should be lower at between $5.4 million and $7.1 million. The only other profitability metric the company provided guidance on was EBITDA. That figure should come in at between $33.7 million and $37.1 million this year, with the adjusted equivalent coming in at between $26 million and $29 million. If we assume this same kind of year over year relationship applies to operating cash flow, then investors should anticipate a reading there of about $15.7 million.

Using this data, we can praise the company. Using the 2022 estimates, the firm is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 17.8. This is only marginally higher than the 15.9 reported for the 2021 fiscal year. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company should be 14.7, up from the 13.2 if we use the 2021 figures. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five other similar firms.

These were picked out based on Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 7.7 to a high of 19.1. Using both the 2021 and 2022 figures, Alico was more expensive than three of the five companies, with a fourth one not having a positive price to operating cash flow multiple to compare it to. I then did the same analysis using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 5.2 to 124.9. The 2022 data resulted in four of the five companies being cheaper than our prospect, while the 2021 figures resulted in three of them being cheaper.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Alico 15.9 13.2 Bunge Limited (BG) N/A 5.2 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 12.4 13/8 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 7.7 1.05 Darling Ingredients (DAR) 19.1 11.5 Limoneira Company (LMNR) 15.7 124.9

Takeaway

Some companies are known for consistency, but Alico is not one of them. This clearly clouds the picture and warrants some sort of discount relative to what you would expect from a more consistent enterprise. But that's just the nature of this business. In all, the company doesn't appear to be a bad opportunity, but it is far from great as well.

Shares are priced at levels that would probably be indicative of Fair value territory, even though the company looks rather pricey compared to the competition. It wouldn't be bad for an investor looking for some niche business to help further diversify a portfolio, but I would hesitate to say that it makes for a compelling opportunity at this time.