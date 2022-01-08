naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Allena Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNA) 8AM EST January 4, 2022 webinar was quite impressive and lasted nearly 90 minutes. Still, the market was not impressed. The stock price-per-share [PPS] in the pre-market rose to as high as $1.28 PPS, only to close at $0.5791, for a decline of more than 50%, on volume of nearly 36 million shares. The PowerPoint slides for the presentation are here. This is the to the archived webinar.

Risks

I cannot describe the risks associated with a purchase of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock better than management. Below is a snip from their corporate update made available at 5AM EST on January 4, 2022, immediately preceding their 8AM EST webinar or conference call:

Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals provides a listing of analysts following the company on their website, as follows:

I found 3 of the 4 analysts using my TD Ameritrade account. Price targets [PTs] remained at $4, $4 and $11 per share, even after the webinar, for an average PPS of about $6.33. Allena Pharmaceuticals has about 85 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of $49 million. The chart for the stock is horrible [source is TD Ameritrade], as follows:

As luck would have it, I like "horrible" charts. Downside over-reactions create an opportunity to nibble a few shares for a high risk/high return security.

Despite the significant decline in PPS, one analyst, in attendance at the webinar or conference call, maintains his PT at $11 per share:

The Research Question

Allena Pharmaceuticals is in trouble. They need a partnership, a buyout, or financing in the next 90 days. The stock is trading at less than $0.58 PPS [less than 10% if analyst PTs] and the firm has a market capitalization of less than $50 million. Four analysts were present at the webinar or conference call, and all asks questions, but none modified their PTs for the stock PPS. I am willing to "nibble" a few shares at $0.58 per share, understanding that Allena Pharmaceuticals may fail to secure the partnership, buyout or financing that they must have to survive.

The Good News, but the Market Does Not Care

If you cannot survive in the near term, you cannot reap the benefits in the long term. Allena Pharmaceuticals appears to be good at the science, but not so good at the business. Below is a snip regarding the "fast track" status they achieved, about 50 days ago, with respect to their chronic kidney disease [CKD] treatment:

A Bit of Balance in Leadership Skill Sets Would be Nice

Biotechnology companies fascinate me. Either the leadership is [1] good at both business and science [see this Seeking Alpha example for ITOS], [2] good at business, but not science [see the results of the BIIB Alzheimer's drug, where the price of the FDA approved drug has been reduced from $56,000 to @28,200 per year for a drug that may not even work and causes brain swelling and bleeding in 41% of the cases], or, in the present case, [3] Allena Pharmaceuticals, where the scientists appear to be brilliant, but perhaps a few courses in cash budgeting and business might have been advisable. (Sorry if this seems to be a bit harsh.)

You Cannot Win the Pennant with the 9 Best First Basemen in the League

The best way to avoid a crisis management is to "lead the target" and avoid the crisis in the first place. I have watched the Allena Pharmaceuticals webinars and presentations and the scientists are brilliant! Fortunately, they have reached a point where the executives have realized their limitations. After all, the drug pipeline looks very good [see this dated Seeking Alpha article and the below snip from their website]:

Usually, by the time a biotechnology company has reached or passed Phase 2, they experience some interest from "big pharma" for a partnership or cash infusion and milestone agreement. In my humble opinion, they should be able to sell non-U.S. or international rights [Canada, European Union and Japan] for at least $100 million, but this is conjecture on my part.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals is a lottery ticket. Trading at less than 10% of analyst price targets, I nibbled a few shares, anticipating a double and a deal in the next 90 days. It is very difficult for me to believe that the drug pipeline has a low or no economic value at current PPS and market capitalization levels. Still, it is possible that no deal will result from these "last minute" efforts, clearly described by management.