My views on Hallador's (NASDAQ:HNRG) future still remain bullish on the basis of rising natural gas prices and energy demand till 2030, when most licenses of coal powered plants are scheduled to end. But as mentioned in my previous article, administrative stances can change. Nevertheless, the rise in natural gas prices has caused a rise in coal prices, but HNRG is unable to take any advantage of this opportunity. This article will explore when HNRG will be able to post earnings in line with the rising coal prices and whether coal demand will be present in that time.

Contracts are choking HNRG

Sales contracts with customers provide a sense of security to the investors. But, unless the contracts are take-or-pay contracts, its efficacy in maintaining a profitable earning is doubtful. The issue is that the power is in the hand of the customer. If the commodity prices are going down, the customer can accelerate delivery of the commodity and stock up its inventory and if the commodity prices are going down the customer can simply buy at spot rate in the market. With the push towards cleaner power generation, there is plenty of uncontracted coal supply available to meet spot demands of the customers.

The explosion of economic activity, cold weather fronts and rising prices of natural gases have caused the demand for thermal coal to rise. Consequently, the price is also rising with latest reports quoting $44/ ton of coal (HNRG quality coal). However, HNRG’s average sales price per ton of coal is reducing QoQ in 2021.

Source: Prepared by Author using quarterly data

Shown above is a chart comparing the coal sold and revenue generated/ton for quarters of FY 2020 and FY 2021. With the available data, it is evident that the tons of coal sold is increasing and the weighted average sale price is decreasing. As coal prices increase, HNRG customers are stockpiling coal from HNRG using cheap contractual rates. HNRG was not able to immediately meet the sudden rise in coal demand from its customers and has gone on a hiring spree, which has increased the cost of production temporarily. As per the management, the operational costs will come down once the new manpower is trained.

In 2020, HNRG sold 5.97 million tons of coal. In 2021, the demand has been increasing every quarter. The management believes that the demand will remain strong or just remain for another 28 years (more on this, later). Based on this, the management believes and rightly so that the amount of coal sold will be higher in 2022. A suitable assumption would be to extrapolate the latest quarterly sales for a whole year, which comes out to be around 8.17 million tons (management estimates 7 million tons). Interestingly, in Q3 2021 earnings, HNRG has announced that it has already contracted for 6.8 million tons at $39.5/ton, which is around 10% lower than the current spot rate (Illinois Basin 11,800 Btu, 5.0 SO2). This further delays HNRG’s ability to cash in on the current price rise of coal. The fixed long-term contracts make the company too sluggish to benefit from any demand changes. When pricing is good, companies will exercise their option to increase coal deliveries and when prices are high, customers will buy from the spot market. Essentially, HNRG will always be holding the losing deck of cards. However, HNRG is not to blame here as the coal industry is such that the power is in the hands of the consumer and not the producer.

Coal demand

In the Q2 earnings call, Brent Bilsland, President & CEO of HNRG, said the following:

We've seen in the last 3 years, the United States reduced coal-fired generation by 118 gigawatts, and you've seen the rest of the world build 121 gigawatts. So, coal demand has gone up, not down from a global perspective.

And, in the Q3 earnings call he said:

On October 27, the MISO Independent System Operator, MISO, who manages Indiana’s in 15 other states’ electricity grids, announced that an emergency declaration is likely if harsh weather collides with unforeseen power generation outages in the next three months. They further stated that they have modeled a number of scenarios that could cause this to happen. MISO is simply very tight on capacity. This causes us to believe the coal-fired baseload generation, generation that has an on switch will be needed much longer than many of the headlines will how do you believe. I mean, if we sit here with all these coal plants on today and MISO is warning of an emergency situation starting in December, what happens when you start down – start to shut down some of these generators that have on switches and replace them with things that do not have on switches, which is why MISO estimates that its grid will not reach 80% carbon-free until 2050. That’s 28 years from now. Thus, we believe Hallador is well positioned to continue to generate positive cash flow for many years to come.

While I do not have the confidence that coal demand can last for another 28 years, I do believe that demand for coal in the US will not completely die down in this decade. As mentioned above and in my previous article also, coal powered generating plants provide a convenience of control that is simply unavailable in renewable energy sources such as solar or wind. Thus, even after shutting down, it can be expected that coal generation will remain as backup baseload power generation units in the system to pitch in as and when required. Having said that, there is absolutely no doubt that demand for coal will keep decreasing in the coming years, especially in the US. The changes in global demand for coal is immaterial in HNRG’s context as they do not have any export contracts yet. The chart below shows the amount of coal generation power that is planned to be retired in this decade. The plan of retirement shows an accelerated removal of coal plants till 2030 and then the retirement plans plateau out.

Source: Prepared by author from data

Clearly, the current coal demand in the US cannot be expected to remain steady, even for the next 2-3 years. This demand spike is inorganic and is initiated by the price rise in substitute (natural gas). It is a second choice. Thus, I am not convinced with the management’s assessment of continued US coal demand in the future. In my opinion, HNRG must be swift in exploiting these small bursts of coal demand to generate as much cash flow as possible and use this cash to pay down debt and invest in businesses with a future.

In spite of the decks stacked against them, HNRG management was able to reduce its bank debt by around $22.8 M in three quarters. HNRG generated $ 24 M cash flows from core operations in just Q3, indeed, making it a very powerful cash flow generator. As mentioned by Brent Bilsland in Q3 earnings call, the tail of cash flow from the coal business will be long. As long as management is keeping their priorities straight, the declining coal demand tail should be enough for HNRG to pivot into the next era of power generation.

Conclusion

The long-term contracts HNRG has with its customers is choking HNRG’s capability to extract the best from the coal industry. By the end of Q3, HNRG had already contracted 6.8 million tons of coal for 2022 at $39.5/ton, which is not even an improvement compared to the 2021 numbers ($39.52/ton). Unfortunately, the demand spike came later, causing coal price to rise to $44 levels by October. With the management planning resources to extract and sell 7 million tons of coal this year, it seems that HNRG will miss this opportunity to cash in on coal’s price rise. HNRG cannot afford to miss out on the limited number of opportunities that coal will provide while it is relevant in the US. Contrary to management’s belief of continued coal demand, I believe that broader coal demand in the US will keep decreasing with occasional spurts of demand created by severe weather or rise in natural gas prices.

The management is continuing with its plan of reducing debt and investing in renewable energy generation projects. It would have been a great confidence booster for the investors if HNRG could cash in on the current opportunity. Nevertheless, the management’s strategic direction and financial results show progress towards a debt-free company. Hence, I am continuing with my recommendation of buy for now.