Thesis: Good Assets, Bad Management

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) came back on my radar recently when it announced a merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT to become the third largest Sunbelt-focused multifamily REIT on the public markets.

With my two favorite Sunbelt apartment REITs, Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), priced at very rich FFO multiples, I've been looking for cheaper alternatives to gain further access to Sunbelt apartments.

I believe there are multiple reasons to be bullish on apartment REITs for the long term, and especially those concentrated in the Sunbelt.

For instance, vacancy rates are extremely low right now, and net deliveries of new units are not expected to outpace net absorption for at least another two years.

And keep in mind that Sunbelt cities have enjoyed the vast majority of rent growth over the last year or so.

These facts led me recently to do some research on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) in an article highlighting why you have to buy a lot of "rough" to get the diamond. The diamond, of course, are the Sunbelt apartments that are performing extraordinarily well, while the rough is the long history of poor financial and asset management decisions.

Like APTS, IRT owns an enviable portfolio of mostly Class B, Garden-style apartments in fast-growing markets across the Sunbelt - from the Southeast to Texas. But also like APTS, IRT has a history of bad management decisions due to misaligned interests with shareholders. The merger with Steadfast REIT does nothing to change that, but it does give management more assets from which to extract greater compensation.

Admittedly, as we will see below, IRT is performing very well this year, but that strong performance is practically accidental. It is entirely due to the rapid migration of people from coastal areas to Sunbelt states.

The midpoint of 2021 core FFO per share of $0.81 gives IRT's current stock price an FFO multiple of 29.3x. While the merger with Steadfast REIT is expected to be accretive to FFO per share, one needs to feel very confident that IRT will continue to generate FFO per share growth thereafter in order to buy the stock.

I am not at all confident of that. Therefore, I will keep my distance from IRT.

Recent Operational Performance Shines

Before we get to the negatives, it's important to get a full picture of IRT by examining its strong recent performance, driven by the fantastic positioning of its portfolio across the Southeastern portion of the Sunbelt:

Source: IRT November Presentation

In the first nine months of 2021, IRT's total revenue was up 9.8%. That is a lot for the sleepy multifamily sector!

Here's a relevant portion of the Q3 conference call highlighting recent operational performance (emphasis mine):

Specifically, our same store NOI increased 14.7% in the quarter and our core FFO improved more than 25% compared to a year ago. Our same store average occupancy increased to 96%, a 220 basis point increase on a year-over-year basis. Our average effective monthly rent per unit grew 7.3% in the quarter and we collected over 98% of third quarter rents and have now collected 99.4% of second quarter rents.

It's useful to compare some of IRT's performance metrics against those of the largest two Sunbelt apartment REITs: Camden Property Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Q3 Same-Property NOI Growth Same-Property Occupancy in Q3 IRT 14.7% 96% CPT 5.4% 97.3% MAA 10.2% 96.4%

As you can see, IRT's Q3 same-property NOI growth was the strongest among its Sunbelt peers, and its occupancy level was virtually the same as theirs.

Moreover, IRT can boast that it enjoyed positive NOI growth throughout the pandemic, without going a single quarter in the negative. For IRT, that has meant keeping operating expenses down. How do we know this? Because blended (new leases and renewals) rent growth in the third quarter was actually the lowest among IRT's closest peers:

Q3 Blended Rent Growth IRT 10.5% CPT 16.0% MAA 15.0%

Here's the relevant portion of the Q3 conference call:

On a lease-over-lease basis for the same store portfolio, new lease rates increased 19.8% and renewals were up 5% during third quarter, leading to a combined lease-over-lease rental rate increase of 10.5%. Strong trends continue in the fourth quarter to date with new leases having increased 24.1%, led by our value-add communities, while renewed leases are up 9.4% with a blended lease-over-lease rental increase of 14.2% for our same store portfolio.

The rent-to-income ratio for IRT is still hovering in the mid-20% territory, which means that there is more headroom for rent growth before it will necessarily have to drop down to the same level as wage growth.

Then again, while IRT's Class B apartment rents are going up, so are the Class A apartment rents. When Class A renters are priced out of those apartments, they tend to end up creating more demand for Class B units instead. And their higher budgets allow for further rent growth.

And then, of course, there is the value-add program, which basically amounts to various renovations on IRT's apartment units that are expected to produce higher effective rents. This is definitely a strong point for the REIT.

Since beginning this value-add program several years ago, IRT has completed 4,419 unit renovations that resulted in an unleveraged return on investment of around 18%. Next year, IRT expects to renovate another ~2,000 units from its newly combined portfolio (including Steadfast REIT's 70 properties) and then to increase that number to 4,000 units per year in 2023.

Finally, consider that the dividend, which was cut at the beginning of the pandemic, is well-covered going into 2022.

The quarterly dividend of $0.12 represents a payout ratio of 63% on Q3's $0.19 of AFFO.

The Unchanged Problems

With that said, there remain some serious issues with IRT as an investment. Consider first the debt.

Pro forma net debt to EBITDA at the closing of the Steadfast REIT merger will be 8.1x.

Source: IRT November Presentation

But that doesn't really tell the whole story, because the "pro forma" part assumes $375-$385 million of planned deleveraging from the future sale of assets. Management says that they will be able to deleverage down to a mid-6 leverage ratio by the end of 2023, but they have claimed to be on a deleveraging path before without ever deleveraging.

And then there is the persistent share dilution, which isn't likely to slow given management's desire to lower the leverage ratio.

Don't get me wrong. REITs almost always issue equity in order to grow. The requirement to pay out 90% of net income usually prevents them from being able to self-fund growth. But IRT has continuously diluted shareholders in ways that led to flat or declining FFO per share even while revenue and total FFO grew.

It's almost as if management doesn't even look at the stock price when they choose to issue equity. Take a look at the period from 2014 to 2018:

Data by YCharts

While cap rates on IRT's target properties ranged from 5-6% during this time period, management was issuing equity even when the stock yielded as high as 10%. That makes no sense.

In the last year, though equity issuance has continued, IRT has enjoyed a massive rally in its stock price (while shareholders have suffered a dividend cut), thus pushing the yield down to a very low level. This has, finally, made equity issuance accretive.

Data by YCharts

In Q3, core FFO grew by 25%, while core FFO per share rose only 10.5%. Now, over 10% core FFO per share growth is nothing to sneer at, all else being equal. And some difference between the total and per-share amounts is to be expected for REITs that constantly issue equity for portfolio expansion.

But mind you, IRT's gross real estate asset value rose only 4.9% YoY in Q3 2021. Meanwhile, its weighted average share count spiked 13.1% YoY. This is remarkable, especially considering that IRT cut its dividend in the second quarter of 2020, which should have left it with more retained cash and less need for equity issuance.

The extraordinarily positive backdrop for IRT and Sunbelt apartments more generally is currently hiding the REIT's atrocious financial management, but this situation won't persist forever. When normality returns, can shareholders trust management to make wiser and more judicious use of equity issuance?

What about the merger with Steadfast REIT? Shouldn't this be transformative for IRT?

Indeed, management expects the deal, which closed in Q4 2021, to be "immediately accretive to core FFO per share by approximately 11%." This is not nothing. If this proves accurate, then IRT currently trades at close to a 25x 2022 core FFO multiple.

But, given management's history, it is telling to note that IRT will continue to be mostly run by the same people as before, with only one implant from the Steadfast REIT team.

Source: IRT November Presentation

Perhaps you think I'm being too hard on IRT's management team, even though they persistently chose to carry too high of debt, pay out an unsustainable high dividend, and issue equity at bad times in the past.

Well, consider the high and growing compensation they enjoy for these past management decisions.

General & administrative expense (i.e. management's compensation) rose 19.4% YoY for the first nine months of 2021 and a whopping 36.8% YoY in Q3 2021 alone. Boy, IRT's management must be awfully proud of their performance over the last year!

Actually, though, this just continues a long trend of IRT's G&A expenses going up and up and up - far faster than the growth of its asset base.

Data by YCharts

But I usually prefer to look at G&A as a share of total revenue, because back in my residential property management days, we would always quote our management fee to landlords as a percentage of rental revenue. On that metric, IRT has had a G&A to revenue of 8.2% in the first nine months of 2021.

That may not sound terribly high, but it compares to 5.3% for CPT and 2.9% for MAA for the same time period.

And that 8.2% of total revenue going toward G&A expenses in 2021 YTD is up from the 7.5% G&A to revenue for the first nine months of 2020.

Compare IRT's YTD revenue growth of 9.8% for the first nine months of 2021 to G&A growth of 19.4% over the same period.

Well-managed REITs of all kinds seek to lower their G&A to revenue (and G&A to assets) over time as they scale up their portfolios and become more efficient. IRT has done the opposite.

Bottom Line

IRT has been fortunate. The REIT has benefited greatly from its pre-pandemic positioning in the Sunbelt as the migratory trends into this region have accelerated in the COVID era. This has led to a spike in rent growth, FFO, and FFO per share.

But the increase in FFO per share has come simply because the rise in revenue and total FFO has been higher than equity issuance. When rental growth inevitably cools sometime in the near future, management's poor financial practices are likely to persist, leading to more FFO per share underperformance.

Even now that the Steadfast REIT merger has closed, it is the same core management team of IRT running the show - now of a much larger portfolio. And there doesn't seem to have been any major change that would usher in better practices.

At over 29x 2021 and 25x 2022 FFO, there are much better picks than IRT in the apartment REIT space. Check out, for instance, my latest article on Apartment Income REIT.