Introduction

The pandemic has been the bane of the travel industry for over two years. But the industry has slowly rebounded since the epic lows of 2020. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a company that has seen the worst and is slowly getting back to normalcy. Many travelers are very familiar with TripAdvisor, as it is one of the leading online travel platforms that help connect people to hotels, flights, dining, and experiences. The travel industry has rebounded quite well since the lows of 2020, and TripAdvisor has regained much ground. But even with these advances, the company trades at levels unacceptable to invest at. At 30x P/E with low single-digit revenue and margins growth over the past few years, I'm not sure what you're paying for.

Past Financials

Source: SEC 10-Ks

*Note: Prior to 2018, TripAdvisor had two segments; Hotel & Non-Hotel.

Since 2016, TripAdvisor saw some revenue growth that tapered off in 2019. Throughout these years, the company's best-performing segment was Hotels, Media & Platform, which generates the most revenue and has the highest consistent margins. The majority of this segment's revenue is derived from click-based advertising on branded hotel reservation websites. Experiences and Dining revenue derives from commissions/transactions fees from bookings of the latter, and Other is revenue from click-based advertising relating to rentals, flights, and cars. Altogether, these services provide a compressive travel platform.

As can be seen, in 2020 the pandemic ruined the operations for the year. The lack of travel demand lost the company significant users and, therefore, revenue. Revenues decreased by 61%, with each segment declining close to 60%. Margins, therefore, have collapsed drastically, with the Hotels, Media, & Platform reducing by 36%. Monthly unique users, at their lowest, were just 33% of the prior year's level. This metrics shows the interest in the product the company provides and has regained some ground ending the year at 60% of 2019 levels.

Source: SEC 10-Ks

The downturn in 2020 led to an operating loss of $329 million and a net loss of $289 million. Before the industry downturn, TripAdvisor was posting net income consistently above $100 million. Overall, with a global pandemic underway in 2020, a travel company is expected to perform this poorly.

This Year

Source: SEC 10-Qs

While 2020 was an overall dud of a year for the company, the travel industry has rebounded with the introduction of vaccines. As can be seen above, TripAdvisor has seen steady growth over the quarters in total revenue, revenue in each segment, as well as operating and net income. Total revenue has grown 35%, while the Hotels, Media, & Platform grew 45% and Experiences & Dining grew 39%. While this rebound growth is nice, the revenues over the three months are still only at 54% of the first three quarters in 2019.

The most promising metric over the past year is the consistent rebound in monthly unique users of the TripAdvisor platforms. In Q1, total monthly unique users were just 55% of 2019 comparable levels. For the United States, monthly unique users were at 80% of 2019 levels, but the laggards - Europe and the rest of the world - were only at 50%. Over the next two quarters, the growth in monthly unique users was great. Q2 posted a total of 70% with 2019 comparable, with the US increasing to 85% and Europe up to 90%. In Q3 total company monthly unique users were at 76% of 2019 levels, with the US and Europe staying about flat the growth came from a rebound in the rest of the world. While monthly unique users don't directly translate into revenue, it is nice to see the consumer interested in traveling at similar levels t pre-pandemic again.

Balance Sheet

Looking at TripAdvisor's balance sheet shows the company has had ample liquidity and low debt load to power through this tough period in the industry. As of the most recent quarter, the company had a current ratio of 2.64x, showing the ability of the business to pay any immediate obligations. On top of this, TripAdvisor only has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91x. Altogether, this company has the financial health to withstand a downturn.

Industry Trends

Source: STR US Hotel Occupancy Report

While the travel & hospitality industries have rebounded from pandemic lows, the money maker for TripAdvisor-Hotels have struggled more than air travel or entertainment. Entertainment and air travel numbers are almost back to the pre-pandemic levels, but as can be seen above the hotel industry has been a bit slower in its recovery. Since the lows of February-May 2020, the hotel occupancy rate has slowly rebounded to a peak of 70%+ occupancy rates in the summer months of 2021. Since the summer, the rates have been pretty steady around 45-60%. What has lagged more in the United States is the average daily rate (ADR), which has just started to climb. One big deterrent that may arise is the breakthrough with the Omicron variant other variants in the future. Europe, for example, has had a much slower recovery on all fronts of the hospitality & travel industries and is much wearier of new COVID variants than the US. Overall, the trends since the summer months bode well-known for TripAdvisor continuing recovery into 2022.

Valuation

As of writing, shares of TripAdvisor trade around the $28 level. At this level, the company trades a P/E of 31.46x using 2019's EPS of $0.89. The P/BV is 5.09x, using the book value of $5.50. In my opinion, this is extremely overvalued when all factors of the company and considered. While the business is still only at around 50% production compared to a normal year, it also has seen much growth over the last five years. The top line has only grown at a clip of 1.32% from 2016-2019. On top of this, margin expansion isn't prevalent, with operating margins hovering around 11% on a good year.

Conclusion

TripAdvisor is a travel industry company that was hard hit in 2020. Revenues declined by over 60%, and monthly unique users were a fraction of a normal year. But the company saw a decent rebound over the past three quarters. On the back of a slowly recovering hotel & travel industry, revenues and margins grew from 2020 along, and the company saw 76% of the monthly unique users back. While this is a nice tailwind to sail on, the price point TripAdvisor trades at makes no investment sense. At the current level, you pay over 30x earnings for a company that hasn't shown much growth or margin expansion in the past couple of years. Pair that with more COVID variants and a long path forward to a rebound in the world travel industry, I don't see much value.