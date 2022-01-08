JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) started 2022 with a bolt-on deal, as it reached a $34 million deal to acquire MASU's railway friction business. Given the price tag, this is a bolt-on deal for the company the size of Wabtec, adding to the company's position in India.

With my last take on the business literally taking place a few weeks ahead of the outbreak of the pandemic, at least on financial markets, it is time to update the investment thesis.

Former Take

When looking at Wabtec early in 2020, I concluded that I had mixed thoughts into 2020. I believed that the company has done quite well following the purchase of GE Transportation, as the largest disruptive processes should be a thing of the past, yet the 2020 guidance was underwhelming.

The company has come to its current existence after it acquired the GE Transportation assets in a deal early in 2019. The deal value actually exceeded Wabtec's valuation of $10 billion at the time. The deal was set to create a business with $7.8 billion in sales, nearly $1.2 billion in EBIT and earnings power of $4 per share, as synergies could boost earnings by another dollar per share.

The guidance for 2020 was a bit underwhelming, with sales seen at $8.7 billion and EBITDA seen flat at $1.6 billion, as I expected that synergies would start to contribute. Earnings were seen at $4.50-$4.80 per share for 2020, a bit below the $5 per share mark seen as possible by me as the company commented that the guidance included some $150 million in expected synergies.

Given that outlook, I was a bit disappointed with Wabtec as shares traded at $80 at the time. I have continued to hold to a position which I initiated following the GE Transportation deal.

What Happened?

Since the article in February 2020, little could I have imagined that shares would fall to $40 the month thereafter. Shares recovered to the $80 mark by the end of the year, now trading at $95 per share. Shares nearly hit the $100 mark in November.

Moving towards February 2021, Wabtec posted its 2020 results which revealed a real impact of the pandemic, with sales falling from $8.2 billion to $7.5 billion. Despite the deleveraging in terms of sales, margins actually saw a huge jump with operating margins up 180 basis points to 9.9% of sales. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.79 per share.

The net debt load of the firm has been cut to $3.2 billion, as EBITDA fell to $1.34 billion, with leverage still being very manageable at 2.4 times. For the year 2021, the company guided for a modest recovery with sales seen between $7.6 and $7.9 billion, as earnings per share were seen at $4.10 per share, plus or minus twenty cents.

In March 2021, Wabtec announced a bolt-on deal with the acquisition of Nordco, a supplier of a broad products and service portfolio, set to add $175 million in sales and $40 million in EBITDA. The purchase price translates into a 2.3 times sales multiple and 10 times EBITDA multiple, looking to be fair multiples, largely in line, or actually at a small discount to Wabtec's valuation.

This deal and better improved operational performance led the company to hike the full year guidance alongside all the three quarterly earnings reports for 2021. By the end of the third quarter results, the company hiked the midpoint of the full year sales guidance to nearly $8 billion.

Adjusted earnings are now seen at around $4.25 per share, a modest improvement from the initial guidance of the year, as cost inflation and chip shortages have been limiting the extent of the recovery of the business. Net debt stands at $3.6 billion now, driven by the purchase of Nordco, albeit that leverage ratios are still seen around 2.5 times.

What Now?

Trading at $97, I must say that valuations have become quite full again. Trading just shy of the $100 mark, equity of the company now trades at around 22-23 times anticipated earnings in 2021, as the deal and recovery in end markets should drive earnings growth in 2022. Even then, it will be hard to deliver on a $5 earnings per share number, as was promised when the GE Transportation deal was announced.

Hence, I feel a bit let down by the operating performance, despite a strong recovery in the economy and railroads at large. While the performance has been minimally better this year, I find that the shares more than reflect the current earnings power and anticipation of improved operating performance this year.

Right here, I think that the valuation of Wabtec is fair, or perhaps a bit more than fair, as further jumps in the share price to levels over $100 might be used to trim some of my position, as I am not too convinced that the train is leaving the station.