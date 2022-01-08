y_carfan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to the automotive company Ford (NYSE:F). I found the stock by using Barchart to sort the S&P 100 Index stocks first by the highest Weighted Alpha and Barchart technical buy signals then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/3, the stock gained 12.30%.

"Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. Ford Motor Company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan." - Source

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

163.19+ Weighted Alpha

170.14% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 22.62% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.88%

Technical support level at 23.67

Recently traded at 24.44 with a 50 day moving average of 20.10

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $97.75 billion

P/E 12.65

Dividend yield 1.69%

Revenue expected to grow 9.50% this year and another 14.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 363.40% this year, an additional 4.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 77.67% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 6 strong buy, 6 buy and 6 hold and 4 under perform opinions on the stock

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 9,973 to 2,422 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1,338 to 371 for the same result

455,060 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha gives a Quant Rating of 4.99 out of 5 with the following components:

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation C- B A- Growth B+ B A Profitability A+ A+ A+ Momentum A+ A- A- Revisions A+ B- C-

Conclusion: Ford is currently having very positive upward price momentum driven by favorable Revenue and Earnings projections. The stock has great evaluations by both professional and individual investors with a very, very large following. This might be a good addition to your portfolio if you practice proper diversification and risk management techniques.

