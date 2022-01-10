Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Being a shareholder of AT&T (NYSE:T) is outright exhausting. Shares of T sat on the sideline and didn't participate in the most recent bull market, which witnessed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) appreciate by 105.95% over the past five years and added 25.27% of appreciation in the past year. Five years ago, on 1/6/17, T traded at $41.32, then depreciated -33.79% to $27.36 on 12/24/18, almost two years later. From there, T rebounded and flirted with breaking the $40 mark several times at the end of 2019 and early 2020 before the pandemic drop occurred, taking shares on a ride back down to $26.77 in less than 4 months. Unlike many other equities, shares of T didn't recover and took a long depreciating trip to $22.17 on 12/15/21.

The investment community has delivered countless reasons as to why shares of T were dead money from debt to bad acquisitions, management, and everything in-between. With markets reaching all-time highs in 2021, it wasn't just T that was taken to the woodshed. Some of the hottest growth stocks, including PayPal (PYPL) -20.34%, Block Inc (SQ) -40.22%, Zoom (ZM) -49.58%, Robinhood (HOOD) -54.34%, Teladoc (TDOC) -63.63%, and Peloton (PTON) -78.27% were crushed as valuations seemed to have reached the nosebleed section. The biggest differences between these growth stocks and T is that T generates tens of billions in Free Cash Flow (FCF) on an annual basis even though many in the investment community forgot that companies are supposed to turn a profit, and their asset base can generate revenue and cash from operations in any economic cycle.

T may not be an exciting, headline-catching tech company, but it's an exciting company that is a cornerstone in two of the areas utilized the most in society, Entertainment and Communications. If you were to stop and review T's assets and financials, the downtrend hasn't made sense, and it looks like the investment community suddenly decided that shares reached their bottom. T starred into the abyss and fell long enough, and I believe there are many reasons T will rise from the ashes in 2022. I added to my position around the $23 level, and since 12/15/21, shares of T have risen by $4.34 or 16.43% from its lows. T has a lot of ground to makeup, but this isn't a flash in the pan company with one trick up its sleeve. T has generated $173.6 billion in revenue and $25.7 billion in FCF in the trailing twelve months (TTM), yet they didn't show T an ounce of respect for the majority of 2020.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It's not just a select few on Seeking Alpha who has been outlining the bullish case, T is catching upgrades from the Financial Community, and positive news is pushing T higher

If you correlate my articles on T to its chart, I have been incorrect as its share price has continued down a depreciating path, decimating shareholder value. Only recently has the sentiment on the street changed toward T. Shares of T bottomed on 12/15/21 as they touched $22.02 at one point. The next day Morgan Stanley (MS) came out with an upgrade on shares of T to overweight, indicating that the sell-off in shares has been overdone, and optimism should set in as the WarnerMedia deals approaches. The next upgrade came just 4 days later, on 12/20/21, from Barclays taking their rating from neutral to overweight with a $30 price target. Wells Fargo (WFC) jumped on the T bandwagon on 1/7/21 as T caught an upgrade from underweight to equal weight. UBS also came out with their picks for the communications and media sector on 1/7/21 and has a buy rating on shares of T. In less than 3 weeks, MS, WFC, Barclays, and UBS have all upgraded one of the most hated stocks in the market and has provided some much-needed fuel for T's trip back into the $ 30's.

Upgrades aren't the only items creating tailwinds for shares of T

The WarnerMedia deal with Discovery (DISCA) seems to be moving forward quite nicely. David Faber indicated that the deal is roughly three months away. On 1/3/21, DISCA won approval from the European Commission to take control of WarnerMedia. This had confirmed David Zaslav's comments that Europe had granted unconditional antitrust clearance to the deal. On 1/5/21, John Stankey (AT&T CEO) presented at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference and indicated that the WarnerMedia and DISCA merger is moving according to plan. He envisions a mid-2022 closing, placing the deal's conclusion in the summer.

At the Citi AppsEconomy Conference, Mr. Stankey provided some insight into 2021's Q4 as they closed out the year. HBO and HBO Max subscribers came in around 69.4 million at the end of Q3. This business segment is firing on all cylinders coming in above management high-end forecast of 73 million subscribers with 73.8 million. The HBO brand has seen momentum in Latin America, and early launches in Europe have been strong. Media wasn't the only strong performing business segment as core T has been rising. T's total postpaid net adds reached 1.3 million in Q4, including 880,000 postpaid phones. 2021 has seen the strongest annual growth figure in more than a decade with postpaid phone net adds as they added 3.2 million in 2021. T also disclosed that they are very confident that T's goal of reaching 30 million fiber households by the end of 2025 will be accomplished.

(Source: Getty Images)

In addition to the upgrades, I think investors realize that legacy T will be able to grow at a low single-digit pace after WarnerMedia is spun off. I believe investors also realize the true value that will be unlocked from the spinoff. The HBO brand is just one component of WarnerMedia, and it has almost 74 million subscribers. The sell-off has been drastically overdone, and I am encouraged that financial institutions such as MS and WFC are coming out and upgrading T. I believe this is going to be a story where the sum of parts unlocks shareholder value.

How the WarnerMedia deal is going to unlock shareholder value

Here is the tale of the tape as of 1/7/22.

T $187.17 Billion Market cap TTM Revenue $173.6 billion Cash From Operations $40.79 billion Free Cash Flow $25.7 billion Forward P/E of 7.79 Price to Sales 1.08 Gross Profit Margin 52.23% EBITDA Margin 30.55% Dividend $2.08 per share, 7.97% yield

Netflix (NFLX) $251.38 Billion Market Cap TTM Revenue $28.63 billion Cash From Operations $658.2 million Free Cash Flow $151.2 million Forward P/E of 51.56 Price to Sales 8.56 Gross Profit Margin 43.22% EBITDA Margin 23.38% Dividend $0 per share



I am comparing T to NFLX because when WarnerMedia is spun off and combined with DISCA, NFLX will be its direct competitor and apples-to-apples comparison. Just on the surface, it is absolutely ridiculous that NFLX has a larger market cap than T. The bear's best arguments are T's debt, and NFLX has larger growth. I say that's good for NFLX, but their valuation is ridiculous compared to T, and it will take many years for NFLX to achieve T's numbers if they ever do. In the TTM, NFLX has only generated $658.2 million in cash from operations, and their FCF is $151.2 million. In the TTM, T has generated 39.05x the amount of FCF that NFLX has, yet its market cap is $64.21 billion less. T has also generated 6.54x the amount of revenue that NFLX has generated. Many bears cite T's debt as a major issue, but they don't understand that even though T has a massive debt load, their FCF is so immense that it is easily manageable. T's FCF makes their debt a non-issue at this point in time.

(Source: AT&T)

So why do I believe the WarnerMedia spinoff will unlock value for shareholders? The numbers haven't changed, and WarnerMedia is larger than NFLX without DISCA. NFLX has generated $28.63 billion of revenue in the TTM and $6.69 billion in EBITDA. WarnerMedia has generated $34.31 billion of revenue and $8.87 billion in EBITDA in the TTM. Both companies are content creators with streaming services. Any way you look at this, it's a fair comparison. What's not fair is that WarnerMedia generates a fifth of T's revenue and is larger than NFLX, yet T's overall market cap is more than $60 billion less than NFLX. Once WarnerMedia is spun off and combined with DISCA, it should force the market to fairly value this entity. Going off revenue percentages, WarnerMedia would be worth $46.79 billion of T's market cap, and DISCA has a valuation of $17.24 billion, placing the combined entity at $64.03 billion. There should be considerable upside once the new entity goes public as there is currently a $187.35 billion market cap differential, yet WarnerMedia on its own is generating larger revenue and EBITDA.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha) (Data Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

What shareholders are going to be left with once WarnerMedia is spun off

Management hasn't changed its original update about the deal's structure in 2022. Legacy T is expected to generate $20 billion-plus of FCF and will reset its annual dividend to reflect between 40-43% of its new FCF. T's communications segment, which will become Legacy T, has generated $114 billion of revenue in the TTM. Using 40% of T's remaining $20 billion of FCF as an allocation to the dividend creates an $8 billion pool for dividends. In the last financial report, 7.14 billion shares were outstanding of T. This would put the dividend at $1.12 per share for legacy T. Right now, T is trading around $26.27 per share, and if we use WarnerMedia's revenue as the valuation, that will be spun off it would represent $5.25 per share placing legacy T at $21.02. T's new dividend on the low end will yield 5.33%.

Shareholders of T will retain their shares of T, which will represent Legacy T or the communications segment. This will be a $100 billion-plus revenue business that generates $20 billion in FCF. Management is projecting revenue growth in the single digits with adjusted EBITDA & EPS growth in the mid-single digits for legacy T. Based on 40% of the FCF and the number of shares outstanding; Legacy T will yield 5.33% based on utilizing revenue as the determining factor of the market cap which gets spun off. Shareholders will also own 71% of the new company formed by WarnerMedia and DISCA, which is expected to generate $52 billion in revenue and $14 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal year 2023.

I think this is a good deal for shareholders of T. For years T has generated huge amounts of FCF and revenue but couldn't get out of its own way. This deal allows T to focus on its core business of communications and strengthen its balance sheet by reducing its debt load. It also creates a new entity that should be rewarded as its growth component becomes unlocked. Shareholders will still have a high-yielding asset in one hand with low single-digit growth and, on the other, a desirable media growth company that will look tremendously undervalued compared to NFLX.

(Source: AT&T)

Conclusion

I am glad I added to my position around $23, and I am looking at the bright side. As a long-term shareholder, my dividends have allowed me to own more shares of T at a cheaper valuation. I am considering adding another block of shares under the $27 level as I believe T is still tremendously undervalued. T is starting to catch some much-needed upgrades, and I am bullish going into their earnings report as the numbers that have been released are bullish. Today investors are still getting almost an 8% yield to sit back and wait. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for shares of T in 2022 to regain much of their lost value between legacy T and the WarnerMedia spinoff.