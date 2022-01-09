InspirationGP/iStock via Getty Images

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) reports more than $500 million in cash that can be immediately invested in marketing. If management can successfully increase the number of clients in its social media as well as enhance engagement, in my view, the target price could stand at $81. Yes, there are some risks coming from potential bad publicity and scalability issues. However, the downside risk does not seem that significant.

Social Marketplace

Founded in 2011, Poshmark, Inc. offers both a community of buyers and sellers and the flexibility of an e-commerce platform:

The difference between eCommerce platform of POSH and other eCommerce platforms is that sellers come with their own personal styles and shopping experiences. Clients have the opportunity to talk to real people. It seems like a real change in the way online items are sold these days:

Among the new features offered by POSH, I would highlight that users can share, like, follow, comment, and even offer products. In my view, clients receive significant information from different sources, which may help generate engagement and facilitate negotiation. In my view, price discovery is easier thanks to the company's social features.

With More Active Users, New Product Categories, More Engagement, And International Expansion, My Target Price Stands At $81

In my opinion, the company has sufficient liquidity to invest in marketing as well as to grow its user base. New users increase the number of transactions, and the network effect becomes stronger. Besides, diversity increases, which enriches the company's social media life. As a result, I would be expecting a significant increase in the company's sales growth:

Not only are we focused on growing the community in number, but also in diversity which directly feeds into the breadth of products and social interactions offered on our marketplace. Source: 10-k

The company will also increase its revenue when more product categories are launched. In this regard, I believe that management is quite smart. Every two to three years, POSH launches a new category using know-how acquired from previous categories. If management continues with the same strategy, revenue growth may continue:

Women's was our first category, followed by our launch of Men's and Kid's in 2016. Plus and Petite Sizes were added in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2019, we added the Home category, in 2020, we added the Beauty and Toys categories, and in 2021, we added the Pets category. Source: 10-k

Besides, I will be expecting a gradual increase in engagement thanks to new discovery elements, and an increase in the frequency of transactions. Take into account that an increase in the frequency of transactions leads to higher levels of engagement:

There is a strong correlation between the overall level of engagement on our platform and the frequency of transactions. Source: 10-k

Finally, I believe that as soon as the marketplace gets to new additional geographies outside the United States and Canada, revenue will most likely spike up. In 2021, the company announced that it is already present in Australia. However, there are many more countries, in which the services of the company are not available. I believe that POSH will experience significant sales growth when the marketplace gets to Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

In this case scenario, in my view, it is fair to expect that the company's revenue would grow at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2021 to 2028. Notice that the global social commerce market size will most likely grow at a similar pace:

The global social commerce market size is expected to reach USD 3,369.8 billion by 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2021 to 2028. Source: Social Commerce Market Size & Share Report

My assumptions also include capex/sales of 1.7% and CFO/Sales of 12%. If we take a look at the previous figures reported by POSH, my numbers don't look at all out of the box. They are quite conservative:

My results include a free cash flow of $39-$353 million. With a WACC of 7.49%, the net present value of the future FCF would stand at $867 million. If we assume an equity value of $1.4 billion and an exit at 13x FCF, the IRR would stand at 14%. Finally, the implied share price would be equal to $81:

Source: My Figures

Source: My Figures

Financial Statements: In 2021, Cash On Hand Doubled As Investors Are Giving More Money To The Company

As of September 30, 2021, POSH reported $589 million in cash, which is more than two times the figure reported in 2020. In my opinion, there is significant demand for the company's equity:

Source: 10-Q

With an asset/liability ratio of 3x, I believe that the company's financial shape is in good condition. Note that POSH also reports $136 million in funds payable to customers. It means that clients are financing the company's business model, which is fantastic. The company may not have to hold a lot of discussions with bankers:

Source: 10-Q

Scalability Issues, Lack Of Sufficient Personnel, And Brand Destruction Could Push The Price Target To $15-$25

In order to see sales growth, management will need to scale its operations. However, in the near future, the company may find technological challenges. The company may find difficulties in increasing demand or receiving a large amount of traffic. Besides, if the company can't handle a sufficient amount of transactions, or can't deal with data, the user experience may not be ideal. In all these cases, I would be expecting a significant decline in the company's sales growth.

I would also be expecting certain difficulties when management decides to hire a lot more personnel. It is not a secret that companies are having a hard time finding workers. The company disclosed that it may find difficulties in retaining talent. Without new personnel, sales growth may be lower than expected:

These efforts may also involve hiring additional personnel, and we cannot be sure that we will be able to attract and retain a sufficient number of qualified personnel in the future. Source: 10-k

The company will most likely deal with issues between buyers and sellers. This is completely normal, so I don't think that management should worry much about it. With that, if the company cannot communicate well about the disputed transactions, negative publicity could ruin the image of the brand, and diminish future FCF:

Sellers from time to time disagree with us when we resolve a dispute in favor of a buyer. Negative publicity and user sentiment generated as a result of these types of complaints could reduce our ability to attract new users, retain our current users, or damage our reputation. Source: 10-k

Under the previous assumptions, I designed two DCF models. The first model, which is more likely than the second, includes 7.5% sales growth and CFO/Sales. These are very pessimistic figures. If we also include a WACC of 10% and an exit multiple of 10x FCF, the target price would stand at $25:

Source: My Figures

Source: My Figures

With -7.5% sales growth, a WACC of 30%, and an exit multiple of 5x FCF, the target price would stand at $15. Interestingly, the traders are currently selling shares at $10-$20, which is close to my results in the worst-case:

Source: My Figures

Source: My Figures

Source: YCharts

Risks From Competitors

The online retail industry changes rapidly. Shifting consumer preferences and tastes in addition to new mobile devices also make the sector very innovative. The company will need to compete with large and established businesses that may offer better conditions to buyers. If POSH cannot grow at the pace at which its competitors grow, traders may sell their stakes:

These competitors include but are not limited to, Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Facebook (FB), Mercari (OTCPK:MCARY), Shopify (SHOP), T.J.Maxx, and Walmart (WMT). Many of these competitors offer low-cost or free shipping, fast shipping times, favorable return policies, and other features that may be difficult for sellers to match, or maybe a reason buyers choose not to buy items on our marketplace. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

POSH is accumulating a lot of cash from investors, which will serve to bring new customers to the platform. If the company continues to launch new product categories, engagement increases, and there is more international exposure, my target price is $81. If the company finds scalability issues, or there is bad publicity, my DCF model indicates a target price of $15-$25. With the company currently trading at $10-$20, I believe that the company represents a buying opportunity.