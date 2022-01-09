Avalon_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) is an unleveraged closed end fund focusing on equities. The fund focuses on growth stocks, and allocates its assets among three investment managers, each specializing in either large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap growth style equities. The result is a high-quality, multi-cap growth equities portfolio. The fund has impressive 5- and 10-year trailing total returns, which come in at 28.8% and 19.7% respectively. The robust trailing results have been achieved with an impressive 1.25 Sharpe ratio (versus 1.1 for the S&P 500) but a substantial standard deviation of 17.26 (versus 15.36 for the index). The fund's performance has grinded to a halt in the past six months on the back of a hawkish Fed, with total returns on market price being just 1.26%.

The Fed has signaled that the asset tapering process is going to end sooner than expected and that it is going to raise rates faster than expected to fight inflation. Rates have rallied in response and it has had a negative effect on Tech stocks. While not composed of significantly high P/E stocks as the likes of ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ASG nonetheless is overweight the Information Technology sector, and its NAV has declined on the back of higher rates and stock prices. While ASG's NAV has declined by -6% on a total return basis in the past 3 months, its market price total return has actually increased by 4.66%. This means that as the fund's NAV is declining on the back of lower stock prices as a result of higher Fed rates, investors are pushing up the premium to NAV to unsustainable levels. The fund is trading close to historical highs in terms of premium to NAV.

We expect the Tech sell-off to continue unabated until rates stabilize and fully price in a more hawkish Fed, with stocks across the Tech spectrum being under pressure (not only high P/E names). While long term ASG is a fantastic investment, we expect the next 6-8 months to be challenging, with further NAV weakness that will be followed by a narrowing of the premium to NAV, especially on the back of market sell-offs similar to what we have seen with this fund in 2018 and 2020. We are short-term Bearish here, expecting a modest negative total return performance in the next 6-8 months. Very long term holders (5+ years) can just hold on to the name, while shorter term holders (1-3 years) would be best served to trade out of the name and pick it up later in the year at a better entry point.

Holdings

The fund focuses on growth equity investments, and thus is overweight the Information Technology sector:

Source: Fund Fact-Sheet

Although the top holdings in the fund are not the most publicized high-flying Tech stocks with incredible P/E ratios, they do contain some well-known large caps as well as some growth mid-caps that have been under pressure as of late:

Source: Fund Fact-Sheet

Let us have a quick look at SPS Commerce (SPSC) for example:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock is down -18% in the past month and the price action looks poor from a technical standpoint, with the $100/share price level looking to be tested next.

We can see a similar graph and performance in the second largest holding of the fund, namely Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY):

Source: Seeking Alpha

Paylocity is down -17% in the past month and again the higher rates environment and price performance suggest further weakness.

NAV vs Market Price

What makes a closed-end-fund unique is the interplay between net asset value or NAV and its market price. The net asset value of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks in this case) in the fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of shares outstanding. However, ASG also has a market price which is the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. This means market participants are assigning the fund shares a higher value than their intrinsic price (i.e. liquidation of the fund) on the back of the scarcity of shares in the market. The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously offer shares, hence the fixed number traded on an exchange. If the market price is below the NAV, the Fund is trading at a discount. Historically the fund has traded at a discount to NAV:

Source: CEF Connect

In the above graph the orange line is the NAV line while the blue line is the market price. We can see that in the past 10 years the market price has been under the NAV level, outside discrete time spans in 2018-2019 and the post Covid meltdown period.

The fund is currently trading at historical high levels for the market price premium to NAV:

Source: YCharts

What do these graphs tells us? They tell us that currently investors assign the ASG shares a higher value than liquidation value (i.e. taking all the underlying stocks, selling them and then returning cash to investors) and that gap has been increasing as NAV has lost value.

This is a classic set-up for a zero rates environment with investors chasing yield and chasing a growth portfolio story. The hawkish Fed has been a game-changer and the ASG premium to NAV will revert to historical norms as the NAV continues to lose value. Historically the market price for ASG has been under its NAV and only the post Covid zero rate environment changed this dynamic with investors clamoring for yield and growth stocks.

Performance

ASG has had a very muted performance in the past 6 months trailing both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK):

Source: Seeking Alpha

With rates rising across the maturities spectrum, growth equities will be under pressure and we expect ASG to modestly lose value on a total return basis until rates stabilize to price in the more hawkish Fed. There is a growing market consensus for a historical reallocation from growth into value, with funds as ASG being on the wrong side of this equation. ASG is undoubtedly an outperformer in the equity CEF space and a great long term investment vehicle; however, 2022 is going to be a tough and testing year given the macro set-up.

Conclusion

ASG is an outperformer in the equity CEF space, with an enviable track record and management team. Having achieved stellar results from the historic period that has seen growth outperform value, ASG is going to be constrained by higher rates and a hawkish Fed in 2022. While we do not expect the NAV performance to be extremely bearish, we do see a compression of the current historical premium to NAV to traditional historical levels. The fund usually has a market price that is below its NAV and only the recent Fed induced zero rates and ample liquidity environment has pushed the discount to a premium that currently sits at over 11%. We expect this premium to disappear in 2022 which will account for most of the expected negative performance. We are short-term Bearish here, expecting a modest negative total return performance in the next 6-8 months. Very long term holders (5+ years) can just hold on to the name, while shorter term holders (1-3 years) would be best served to trade out of the name and pick it up later in the year at a better entry point.