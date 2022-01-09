Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) rarely makes the headlines in a market so heavily dominated by high growth and momentum tech stocks that are often barely making any profits. Although shares of the company are unlikely to make anyone rich overnight, they have excellent capital preservation characteristics and return that so far more than compensates for risks.

Since I first covered the company in May of last year, General Mills has generated the highest total return within the large cap Packaged Food peer group below.

Even to my surprise, GIS outperformed my two other favorites in the space - Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Mondelez (MDLZ), both of which are doing much better than the three companies I have been skeptical of - Kraft Heinz (KHC), J. M. Smucker (SJM) and Kellogg (K).

The reason why I highlight Nestle and Mondelez is that they are two most profitable businesses on a gross margin basis within the peer group. Moreover, both of these businesses are also characterized with a very long-term oriented management approach and outstanding capital allocation culture.

In terms of gross margins, GIS is far from being the most profitable enterprise below, however, management has been doing a very good job at moving the company's up on the value added chain.

There are a number of reasons why I'm always focused on gross profitability. Firstly, gross margins do a very good job at explaining differences in valuations on a cross-sectional basis.

Since topline growth in the industry is not high, the market is pricing the businesses within it on the basis of the quality of their business model. That is why profitability matters so much.

Even though I am using Non-GAAP forward P/E ratios in the graph above, gross margins do a very good job at explaining differences in Price-to-Sales multiples as well. It is also worth noting that EBIT and EBITDA margins are less relevant in that regard and Return on Equity is a good measure for explaining Price-to-Book valuations.

The reason why I prefer gross margin to P/E ratios relationship, as opposed Return on Equity to P/B multiples is that businesses differ materially in their M&A activity. As a result, Goodwill & Intangible Assets resulting from these deals, heavily distort the balance sheets and make a like-for-like comparison more challenging.

Operating and EBITDA margins on the other hand depend heavily on management discretion and could remain artificially elevated or suppressed when companies engage too aggressive cost cutting or business reinvestment activities respectively.

Last but not least, gross margins are a very proxy for price premium achieved by the products and brands more specifically. Having strong global brands in high value added customer segment is by far the most important competitive advantage that a consumer staple company could have.

A closer look at profitability

General Mills does not have a stronger global presence as Nestle and Mondelez do, however, the company is exceptionally strong in the United States and is also well-positioned to be among the leaders in pet food.

In terms of capital allocation, management seems committed to divesting certain European businesses and remains focused on developing its Blue Buffalo pet business through both organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions.

Source: Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

A closer look at the company's business segment reveals why this is the case. International businesses are quite small relative to the North American one and a significant drag on profitability. The lack of scale in these markets makes a strong case for supporting only the best-of-breed of brands within these markets.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

As we see above, the Pet Food segment is one of the most profitable ones, even though it remains relatively small when compared to North America Retail.

Since GIS acquired Blue Buffalo, however, the business has been growing fast (even though results are impacted by the most recent acquisition) and as I showed in my last analysis - is also characterized with significant long-term tailwinds and high customer loyalty.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

On a global basis, the pet food segment is still heavily dominated by Mars and Nestle owned brands, which leaves General Mills, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and J. M. Smucker all vying for the third position.

In the cereal category, General Mills has been competing successfully with its major peer - Kellogg. That is one of the reasons why, since the pandemic begun, a wide gap has opened in terms of their share price performance.

As we saw during the last conference call, GIS cereal brands have sustained their elevated market share over the recent quarters and they now have about 33% of the U.S. market.

Source: GIS 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Kellogg, on the other hand, has been bragging about its strong performance across Europe and Russia, where it faces stiff competition from General Mills' partner - Nestle.

Source: Kellogg 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Commodity price inflation

Stronger positioning in North America, together with the aggressive expansion in pet food resulted in GIS's gross margin improvement over the FY 2019-2021 period. However, for the past twelve months, this trend has gone in reverse due to skyrocketing commodity prices and supply chain issues.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

As noted on the last conference call, inflation and supply chain disruptions led to gross margin of 32% in the second quarter of FY 2022 which is a significant drop given the positive impact of price/mix and the so called Holistic Margin Management cost savings.

Source: Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

While trying to forecast commodity price movements is usually a futile exercise, it appears that negative impact will likely accelerate in the second half of the year.

On the cost side, we expect double-digit input cost inflation in the back half. I should note that at this point in the year we are more than 80% covered on our raw and packaging material spend for Fiscal 2022. On a full year basis, we are now estimating cost of goods sold headwinds to be approximately $500 million higher than what was assumed in our initial Fiscal 2022 outlook. This includes full year input cost inflation we now estimate to be 8% to 9%, as well as elevated costs related to supply chain disruptions. Source: Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

When talking about raw materials, grains and soybean oil are the key commodities that have an impact on GIS margins, apart from liquid fuels & natural gas.

We utilize derivatives to manage price risk for our principal ingredients and energy costs, including grains (oats, wheat, and corn), oils (principally soybean), dairy products, natural gas, and diesel fuel. Source: General Mills Annual Report 2021

Both of these commodities have somewhat cooled off during the past few months and are likely to continue to do so given the slowdown of retail sales.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

At the same time, the company now trades near its long-term historical averages in terms of free cash flow and dividends paid.

More surprisingly, however, GIS also trades at one of the highest forward free cash flow yields within the peer group - close to the troubled Kraft Heinz and much higher than Kellogg, which in my view is in an even worse position.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

General Mills performance over the past year is hardly a surprise, given the company's strong execution in Pet Food and North America Retail. While margins are likely to suffer in the short-term due to raging commodity price inflation, the business is well-positioned to improve its gross profitability once raw materials pricing stabilizes. Reshaping the brand portfolio by divesting certain international brands and adding scale to its pet food business significantly improves overall profitability. In addition, the strong cereal brands and GIS partnership with Nestle seem to be the right formula for successfully competing against Kellogg. Last but not least, GIS appears conservatively valued relative to fundamentals and some of its troubled peers.