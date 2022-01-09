georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

Lindsay Corp (NYSE:NYSE:LNN) is a farm and transportation equipment manufacturer specializing in water management along with road infrastructure products. The company has benefited from strong agricultural prices going back to the early part of the pandemic driving a boost in demand and supporting strong sales. Indeed, the company just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by impressive operating momentum and firming margins. The stock was a big winner in 2020 but spent much of the past year consolidating gains, including some more recent volatility. We like LNN as a high-quality name supported by overall solid fundamentals. A growing backlog of orders sets up a strong 2022 and a positive long-term outlook. That said, we believe the company will be challenged to significantly outperform expectations which may limit upside in stock over the near term.

(Seeking Alpha)

LNN Earnings Recap

Lindsay reported its fiscal 2022 Q1 earnings on January 6th with EPS of $0.72 which missed expectations by $0.16. Nevertheless, operating income at $13.4 million, up 77% year-over-year highlights the underlying trend in profitability. Management explains that net income was impacted by an inventory LIFO adjustment which reduced EPS by $0.41, possibly not captured fully in the consensus estimate. The operating margin at 8.0%, was up from 6.9% in the period last year.

(source: company IR)

Total revenue of $166.2 million climbed 53% year over year and was a solid beat compared to the market estimate of $140 million. Approximately 90% of the business is related to irrigation products and within that amount the strength this quarter came from international customers where sales climbed 94% y/y to $66.9 million including momentum in markets like Brazil the Middle East. For North America irrigation, sales climbed 50% y/y to $79.0 million.

Higher prices for soybeans and corn have allowed farmers and agricultural companies to invest in these types of mechanized irrigation solutions that also include water management software. On this point, strong sales of remote monitoring "tech" have helped with margins. Higher average sales prices were a theme in the quarter helping to offset some cost pressures of production related to higher raw materials.

The smaller infrastructure segment is primarily based on the company's proprietary moveable barrier system, known as the "Road Zipper". This is a specialized vehicle that municipalities use to quickly place a flexible wall on the road meant to divert traffic either to manage congestion or for construction work. Sales in infrastructure products of $20.2 million in the quarter declined by 4% y/y although the company notes this segment is typically volatile based on the timing of large orders.

Lindsay expects to benefit from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act (IIJA) pass last year which includes upwards of $370 billion towards road infrastructure projects in the U.S. over the next 5-years as incremental demand for road safety products like the Road Zipper. Across both irrigation and the infrastructure segments, the order backlog has reached $155 million, up 89% in the period last year.

(source: company IR)

The company ended the quarter with $114.9 million in cash and equivalents which nearly covered $115.5 million in long-term debt. With a financial current rate of 3.0x, we view the balance sheet and liquidity position as a strong point in the company's investment profile. Notably, Lindsay pays a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share that yields about 1%.

While management is not offering year-ahead financial guidance, the company is targeting annual organic revenue growth "above 5%" over the next 5 years, while intending to generate EPS growth over 10% per year on average. The operating margin target above 12%, if achieved would be an improvement from this latest quarter which the company believes will be driven by new value-added products. The company also intends to deliver dividend growth while looking at opportunistic share buybacks.

(source: company IR)

LNN Stock Forecast

There's a lot to like about Lindsay Corp between its exposure to agriculture along with the diversification into the road infrastructure markets. From a high level, the company benefits from "megatrends" like rising food scarcity which requires solutions like its irrigation products to maximize farming yields and efforts at sustainability. The Road Zipper represents a solution to deal with road congestion as well as increasing efforts to improve safety during construction. Lindsay's push to develop integrated tech with hardware and software models adds to its competitive advantage.

(Source: company IR)

When looking at the stock price trading action, as we mentioned, LNN had a big 2020 when it more than doubled to ultimately reach $180 per share in early 2021. While the stock has sold off about 23% from its highs, LNN is roughly flat over the past year. In other words, frustrating volatility for investors. Part of the challenge here follows the broader macro trends where valuations reached extreme levels in parts of the market in Q1 last year amid possibly overly optimistic expectations. With a glass half full type of view, the correction has favorably helped balance the valuation while the company's long-term outlook remains strong.

(Seeking Alpha)

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for revenue to reach $689 million this year, up 21% versus 2021. The outlook for EPS to also climb 22% towards $4.75 implies overall flat margins. Looking ahead, the market sees top-line growth normalizing around 5% between 2023 and 2025, while EPS can be leveraged higher as the company benefits from higher margins going forward. The bullish case for the stock is that there is some upside to these estimates which could prove to be conservative.

(Seeking Alpha)

In terms of valuation on a relative basis, it's hard to find a direct comparison to Lindsay considering its unique business model between the farming irrigation products and road equipment. Among a group of high-profile industrial names like Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Deere & Co (DE), or The Toro Company (TTC), we believe all these companies capture similar macro themes. Lindsay trading at a forward P/E of 28.5x stands out as a premium to the group compared to TTC at 25x, CAT at 18x, and DE at 17x.

On the other hand, on an EV to the forward consensus EBITDA, we highlight all four of these stocks trade at a closer valuation between 14x and 16x, which makes LNN more reasonably priced. Within this group, we make the case that LNN deserves a premium on earnings considering its leadership position in its particular product categories. LNN's effectively zero net debt on its balance sheet can also support a higher valuation multiple in our opinion.

Final Thoughts

We rate shares of LNN as a hold with a price target of $160.00 representing a forward P/E of 35x or 18.5x on an EV to forward EBITDA basis. While our price target is about 16% higher than the current share price, this upside is probably not enough to take a strong bullish conviction. We would be buyers of LNN on any correction below $120 which would help improve the reward-to-risk setup.

The main risk to consider is the possibility of a broader macro slowdown and drop in agricultural prices which would likely pressure the sales environment. Weaker than expected results over the upcoming quarter may force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook.

All-in-all, we sense that the company is near fair value and challenged to significantly exceed what are already high expectations particularly on the earnings side. Longer-term, we want to see that operating margin converge higher towards the company's long-term target. A more consistent effort at dividend growth supported by accelerating free cash flow could support a higher valuation.