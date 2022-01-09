Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2021 was a challenging year for investors in the restaurant space, with very bifurcated performance, with most quick-service brands leading, with a softer performance from casual dining. Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN) was one of the exceptions, up 30% in 2021, helped by a solid recovery at IHOP and strong performance from Applebee's. However, Omicron appears to be impacting sales, and inflationary pressures are not letting up. So, while Dine Brands remains reasonably valued relative to historical levels, I am adjusting my low-risk buy zone due to the cloudy FY2022 outlook.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Just over three months ago, I wrote on Dine Brands, noting that it looked like a solid buy-the-dip candidate below $73.00, coming off another solid quarter in Q3. Since then, the company has reinstated its quarterly dividend ($0.40), with an annualized dividend of just over 2.00%. Dine Brands also noted that it would be open to opportunistic share buybacks. Finally, the company's Q3 results at Applebee's were solid, with average weekly sales improving to ~$51,400. Unfortunately, recent developments have mostly overshadowed this, with Omicron being the major negative piece of news. Let's take a closer look below:

In November, Dine Brands released solid results, reporting revenue of $228.7 million, a 29% increase year-over-year, and a 6% increase from pre-pandemic levels. This was helped by increased traffic year-over-year and off-premise sales that have remained elevated, coming in at $14,000 per restaurant per week at Applebee's. On a same-restaurant sales basis, Applebee's sales improved 12.5% vs. Q3 2019 levels, while IHOP's sales performance trailed Applebee's down 0.4% due to reduced operating hours across the system. DIN is expected to see a nearly full recovery in annual earnings per share this year, given the improving results.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the results beat on both a top (EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.36 estimates) and bottom-line basis, the Q4 and 2021 outlook has become less certain, dampened by the emergence of the Omicron variant. This is not helped by daily cases in the United States that continue to trend in the wrong direction, with more than 1 million cases in a day last week. In Canada, where the company had ~40 Applebee's and IHOP restaurants combined or just over 1% of franchised restaurants as of Q4 2020, we've seen stricter dining restrictions than in most states, with a maximum of 6 guests per table and physical distancing. This represents a small portion of the franchised store base but could be a minor headwind.

With limited impact from the Delta Variant on Applebee's sales and outperformance vs. other brands according to Black Box, some investors may believe that the traffic headwinds due to Omicron should be limited. I think this might be too optimistic, especially with case counts continuing to climb. In fact, according to Black Box Financial Intelligence, restaurant sales growth was negative for the first time since March in the week ending December 26th, 2021. This was partially affected by the shift in the holiday vs. a Wednesday in the same week of 2019. Still, there appeared to be a shift in consumer behavior due to increased concerns from the Omicron variant.

(Source: Worldometers.info)

As of December 26th, 2021, the 7-day moving average for daily cases was close to 300,000 in the United States, and this figure is currently closer to 700,000 cases. So, with this sharp uptrend in cases continuing, I would not be surprised if we have seen a similar shift in consumer behavior throughout the period, suggesting that sales could be impacted for much of Q1 as well. This could lead to a miss on revenue estimates for Dine Brands, with revenue estimates sitting at ~$233 million for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022. Unfortunately, it's not just traffic that could be impacted by Omicron, given the much higher positivity rates associated with the new variant. In addition, it could affect staffing levels, which may have a slight effect on seating capacity and operating hours.

Staffing & Inflationary Pressures

Looking at the trends from December for employing at eating and drinking places, it's clear that the job growth in the industry has remained relatively muted, with just 42,600 jobs added in December on a seasonally adjusted basis. Over the past five months, restaurants have added an average of just over 50,000 jobs, well below the 200,000 jobs added in the first seven months of 2021. Given this lukewarm job growth, the industry is still more than 5% below pre-pandemic staffing levels and approximately 650,000 jobs short. In fact, a November 2021 survey noted that 77% of operators did not have enough employees to support exiting customer demand.

(Source: National Restaurant Association, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Looking at the dispersion of staffing based on the survey, we can see that full-service restaurants were in slightly worse shape, with 28% of full-service restaurants being more than 20% below necessary staffing levels and 22% of restaurants being 11-15% below necessary staffing levels. The main actions taken to mitigate this issue have been reducing operating hours, reducing seating capacity, and reducing items on the menu. We already saw evidence of this in Dine Brands Q3 results ahead of the pandemic, with just 27% of restaurants operating 24/7, down from 45% pre-pandemic. At Applebee's, the late-night weekend business has been constrained due to labor challenges, with the company hoping that this would shift to a tailwind with improved staffing levels in 2022.

(Source: National Restaurant Association)

However, with Omicron cases continuing to rise, it seems less likely that staffing will be a tailwind in Q1, with impacts potentially felt into Q2, depending on when cases finally peak. While President Joe Biden noted in December that the plant to fight COVID-19 during the winter did not include national shutdowns or lockdowns, it's possible that we could see some restrictions in states if case counts continue to worsen. This certainly doesn't help the outlook for full-service restaurants that rely on traffic like Applebees and IOP. Meanwhile, the pandemic winners like Chipotle (CMG), Wingstop (WING), and others that don't rely on dining and have significant digital penetration should continue to see limited impacts from Omicron.

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Meanwhile, when it comes to inflationary pressures, restaurants are not getting any help in this department either. This is evidenced by wholesale food prices spending another month (4th consecutive) with 12-month gains above 10%, with year-over-year wholesale food prices up 12.2% in November. Some of the most significant increases were among fats and oils, beef, flour, butter, and processed poultry. Based on the Q3 results, which was before the November reading, Dine Brands was seeing meaningful inflation in its market basket, calling out pork, eggs, and poultry, as well as paper/packing. This prompted the company to increase its inflation guidance to 6% for 2021 across both brands, up from a mid-point of 4.5% previously.

The good news for investors is that the company has two iconic brands; it was seeing encouraging average weekly sales in Q3; it is looking at virtual brands to maintain off-premise sales, and plans to return to unit growth in 2023. However, while this makes Dine Brands one of the better brands in a heavily impacted industry segment, it still makes Dine Brands a risky bet. Given these increased headwinds relative to pre-pandemic levels, the upside case looks less certain in 2022. Let's look at the stock's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Dine Brands has one of the weaker earnings trends in the sector, with annual earnings per share growing at a compound annual growth rate of just ~4.5% between FY2014 and FY2021 estimates. This pales in comparison to other brands like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), which have increased annual EPS at a compound annual growth rate of ~15% in the same period, helped by steady unit growth.

The good news is that earnings should continue to improve in FY2022 and FY2023 based on estimates, with the potential for annual EPS to come in above $7.00 in FY2023, 3% above pre-pandemic levels. However, this assumes staffing improves, and there aren't further impacts from inflationary pressures on margins. Based on a current share price of $77.00, Dine Brands trades at approximately ~11x FY2022 earnings estimates, a reasonable valuation for a company that is trying to return to net unit growth in 2023.

Valuation & Technical Picture

If we look at Dine Brands' valuation below, we can see that the stock has historically traded at 14x earnings over the past 15 years. Given that the stock is trading at 11.1x FY2022 earnings estimates, one could argue that the stock is significantly undervalued. However, with a risk that margins could take a hit due to wage increases and inflationary pressures despite menu price increases, it's less clear whether the stock can justify this average earnings multiple going forward. Instead, I would argue that a more conservative earnings multiple for DIN is 13, given the recent change in the inflation outlook and continued staffing headwinds. The latter could result in slightly higher wages needed to fully staff stores due to a more competitive labor environment industry-wide.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

Based on an earnings multiple of 13.5, Dine Brands' 18-month target price would come in near $92.80 (13x FY2023 earnings estimates), pointing to just over 20% upside from current levels, or closer to 25% on a total return basis when factoring in dividends. However, I generally prefer to buy at a minimum 25% discount to fair value to bake in a meaningful margin of safety. Based on this discount, the low-risk buy zone for the stock would come in at $69.65, down from my previous low-risk buy zone of $73.00. Hence, while there is an upside case from $77.00, it's difficult to justify paying up for the stock, especially when there's a risk of meeting FY2022 and FY2023 earnings estimates.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at DIN's technical picture, it's also soured a little from my previous update, with a new resistance level now in place at $82.00. This is based on the stock being rejected from this level yet again recently. Meanwhile, the next strong support zone doesn't come in until $69.60. Given that the stock is sitting in the middle of this new trading range, the reward/risk ratio is more balanced, at least until Dine Brands can break out above this resistance zone. So, with a closer to 0.68 to 1.0 reward/risk ratio ($5.00 in upside to potential resistance, $7.40 in downside to support), the outlook has dampened slightly. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I plan to remain on the sidelines unless we dip below $69.60.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Dine Brands has navigated the pandemic better than some of its casual dining peers, but the outlook for the casual dining space is less attractive than it was pre-pandemic. This is due to worsening inflationary pressures and a tight labor environment that's persisting, with more minimum wage increases on deck and many brands continuing to raise wages, creating increased competition among the labor pool. With the stock down sharply, some of this negativity is priced in, and unit growth should help boost earnings in 2023. However, it's difficult to make an investment case for owning a better house in a bad neighborhood, so I see more attractive bets elsewhere in the market currently.