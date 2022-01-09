Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Waiting is an important part of the equation in capital markets. Often, you have to wait to see your thesis play out. But sometimes things click right away and that was the case when we wrote about JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) vs Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI). We saw just one clear winner and felt JEPI would come out on top in all scenarios. Within just 1 month, the performance delivered a good result.

Data by YCharts

Now, some may see this article as a way to take a victory lap and perhaps back away from our contentious stance. After all, there is nothing wrong with changing your position when the pricing has changed. There was certainly relentless pressure in the comments section that we had got this idea wrong. But that is not what we are doing here. We are doubling down on our stance and telling you that JEPI will wipe the floor with NUSI.

The Strategies In Brief

JEPI is a covered call fund, but one that picks its stocks rather than attaching itself to the index. Its calls are actually sold on the index itself via Exchange Linked Notes or ELNs. The ELNs normally work as good as covered calls on individual holdings, but we see them working in an enhanced manner here.By selling calls on the index, JEPI is adding a pseudo "Short Growth/Long Value" factor to its portfolio. It is trying to get its value plays to outperform the index. In an ideal world, the index stays flat, its call options keep expiring worthless and its individual plays keep rising. This way it captures income on options and does not squander upside. That is precisely what happened last month as JEPI also beat the SPX (SPY).

Data by YCharts

NUSI on the other hand, uses a collar strategy. As we have previously shown, this is a difficult strategy to execute for income.But more importantly, our gripe here is not with the managers or the strategy. We think NUSI's underlying index, the NASDAQ is the largest bubble on the verge of implosion. To the extent this occurs in an orderly manner, NUSI will essentially capture the downside. NUSI not only managed to capture this last month, but actually underperformed the unhedged QQQ.

Data by YCharts

A Closer Look

The chart above is a great display of the problems in a collar strategy. You can see that NUSI flatlined for some time even as Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) rose. This can be attributed to the sold calls (first line below).

Source: NUSI holdings From December 21, 2021

As NASDAQ knocked on 16,000 levels, the calls (which it was short) appreciated and prevented NUSI from moving up. At some point NUSI bought these back, likely at a big loss, just in time for NASDAQ to move lower.

Data by YCharts

Current holdings now only show the put options present.

Source: NUSI holdings From January 7, 2022

So now, NUSI has downside protection until January option expiration. But at that point, it will again have to choose where it is ready to squander upside (sell calls) and where it needs to buy protection (buy puts). This is a difficult decision regardless where the NASDAQ ends up. Since it wants to make money on the strategy, the puts purchased have to be cheaper than the calls sold.So generally, it will buy protection that won't kick in till 5-6% away from the current price, but will sell calls less than 3% away.

A Theoretical Illustration

Let's assume a fund (not necessarily NUSI) following a collar strategy on the NASDAQ, has a NAV of 100. We will rebase the NASDAQ index value to 100 as well for easy comparison. We will also assume that any income is distributed out and this comes to about 0.6% a month. Now in this scenario the NASDAQ drops rapidly for 4 months and rebounds strongly in month 5. For the first four months, the fund essentially matches the NASDAQ drop as its protection is just out of reach. The sold calls in month 5 squander upside and the fund underperforms the NASDAQ by 6% (down 14% from peak vs 8%) for NASDAQ.

Source: Author's Calculations & Assumptions

If you add in the income of 2.4% you still have underperformed by 3.6%.

Now this is all theoretical. But it illustrates the difficulty with a collar strategy. You have to choose the two strikes and of course if you know with certainty where the index will end up, why even bother with this? You could stay short or long every month if you knew where things would end up. Nobody really does know this over shorter time frames and it shows in NUSI's total return vs QQQ.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

Assuming we are right on the NASDAQ being the biggest bubble we have encountered, things will get rough for NUSI.

Source: Kailash Capital

We don't envy the task the managers have here of trying figure out exactly how this all implodes. So far the frothier names have been cut in half while indices have held up.

Data by YCharts

What has held up though, relatively, is extremely expensive.

Data by YCharts

We like JEPI as a relative play even more today with its high exposure to utilities, health care, consumer staples and financials.

Source: JEPI

We are standing by our call of significant underperformance of NUSI vs JEPI over the next 5 years. We also think that NUSI will deliver a negative total return over the next three years.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.