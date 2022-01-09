undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Obviously, this week the big economic event was Friday's jobs report:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing.

I don't pay attention to pre-release estimates. But I think it's fair to say this was a disappointing jobs number. So let's take a look at the details to see what the data says, starting with the Household data: A few points stand out.

1.) The number of employed increased 651,000, a much larger headline number than the establishment report.

2.) The number of unemployed decreased 483,000, which is a pretty decent decline.

3.) The labor force participation rate was unchanged while the employment to population ratio rose .2%.

Here are charts of the data from the FRED system: Both charts are of the labor force participation rate (the percentage of people who are either employed or unemployed as a percentage of the civilian non-institutional population). The left chart is for a five year period while the right chart is for 60 years. Currently the labor force participation rate is more or less stagnant (left chart). This continues a trend that started at the end of the 1990s (right chart) as people started to leave the labor force. However, the employment/population ratio continues to increase. The left chart shows a five year time frame while the right chart shows 60 years. expect this number to peak near the levels from the last expansion.

Rather than looking at the headline number, here are the averages of monthly establishment growth:

Data from the FRED system; author's calculations.

In general, all the averages are declining.

Here's an average of the above averages:

Data from the FRED system; author's calculations

That trend, which shows us a center of gravity between the average, continues to decline as well.

Here is the table from the report showing job gains by sector:

Once again, goods-producing jobs growth was weak; it was 100,000 in October, dropping to 54,000 in the latest report. But the big miss is in the service sector, where the number was 614,000 in October but only 157,000 in December. Looking at the sub-categories of that sector, there's weakness in all sectors -- retail, professional services, education, and leisure were all lower.

Why have the total number of hires decreased in the last two months? This seems especially odd in areas like retail and professional services. I don't have an answer. I also wouldn't be surprised if it was caused by a number of factors including the pandemic, the "great resignation," and people simply becoming more choosy. But I'm sure there are other.

Now, let's turn to the charts, starting with the 5-day charts from last week:

5-day chart of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA from Stockcharts.com

Clearly, the big event last week was the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday, in which the Fed announced that it would accelerate the pace of tightening. The market sold-off on that news and then spent the rest of the week consolidating losses.

6-week charts of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA from Stockcharts.com

But not much changed in the longer term. The SPY is still moving higher; prices simply fell to the 50-day EMA. The QQQ is still consolidating sideways with prices now at support levels. IWM is consolidating around the 200-day EMA while the DIA has fallen back to the 20-day EMA.

There's a clear split in the market, with traders favoring large-caps over small-caps. All the larger-caps are currently at support levels. A downward move for the SPY on the QQQ would probably signal continued moves lower. While the IWM is at a key level (the 200-day EMA) there's additional support about five points below current levels.

Here's to a better week.