Following conventional wisdom, most traders and investors prefer to purchase stocks in a bull market. Contrary to conventional wisdom, I strongly believe the best time to create wealth is by investing in a bear market. Now, that is easier said than done because you need to overcome your most powerful human emotion (i.e, fear).

That being said, I'd like to revisit the investing thesis of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL). In the 2H this year, Madrigal shares gave up roughly 40% of the gains. After all, this stock is feeling the downward pressure of the 2021 Biotech Bear market. Interestingly, the fundamentals are intact. Moreover, there is a powerful data catalyst to potentially galvanize the shares to a new high next year. In this research, I'll provide a fundamental update on Madrigal and provide my expectations on this Philip Fisher growth equity.

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, you should skip to the next section. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Madrigal is focused on the innovation and commercialization of stellar medicine to serve the unmet needs in heart and liver diseases.

In executing a laser-beam-focused approach, Madrigal is innovating only two powerful medicines for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (i.e., NASH) and related conditions. As the crown jewel, resmetirom (i.e., Resme) is a thyroid hormone receptor-beta (THR-B) designed to treat NASH. Due to the robust data that I'll discuss, it is likely to become the first approved medicine for this untapped market, NASH.

Resme For NASH

As you can see, Resme is special because of its mechanism of action (i.e., MOA). As a B-THR activator, Resme works by increasing the basal metabolic rate of the liver to burn excessive liver fat. By ramping up the biological fat-burning furnace, Resme promotes the liver's innate regenerative capability to heal itself from NASH.

Notably, there is no better time than now for Resme to enter the NASH market. As part of the spectrum of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), NASH is highly prevalent. Statistics showed that 25% of adults in the U.S.A. have NAFLD. Of that figure, 20% are advanced to NASH (i.e., 5% of the total U.S. adult population). Growing at the staggering 58.64% CAGAR, the NASH market is expected to reach $180.09B by 2028. Hence, it's a no-brainer that's a gargantuan market.

Robust Prelim Data

Back in November, Madrigal presented the stellar data for its Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) 2021 meeting. Notably, the presentation reported the final read-out for the 52-week open-label portion of the study that assessed the therapeutic efficacy and safety of Resme in 171 patients with presumed NASH (as defined by non-invasive tests).

From Figure 2 below, you can see that there was a sustained reduction in liver fat and liver volume as measured by imaging modalities (MRE and FibroScan). As supportive evidence of efficacy, Figure 3 also demonstrated a reduction in liver enzymes (i.e., AST, ALT, and GGT). As you can see, the more of those enzymes being reduced, the greater the improvement in liver function. After all, a diseased or damaged liver would release more of those enzymes. Overall, the 100mg Resme per day is well-tolerated. Thrilled with the results, the CMO (Dr. Becky Taub) remarked,

The completed 52-week open-label MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 results being presented at The Liver Meeting 2021 demonstrate Resme's ability to potently reduce hepatic fat and liver volume in all subgroups of patients with NASH, including patients stably treated with diabetes medications such as GLP-1 agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors. Liver volume reduction may be explained in part by reduction in liver fat, but is also likely driven by other factors related to resmetirom’s MOA, potentially including effects on inflammation. Consistent with previous studies, there was a low discontinuation rate from adverse effects with no changes in central thyroid hormone axis or bone mineral density.

Upcoming Catalysts

Now, critics can argue that the results from the open-label aspects of MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 are not as meaningful. In other words, the open-label aspect subjected the study to potential bias. Due to the merits of its MOA, I counter that Resme is a great drug that will prove itself next year.

In 1Q 2022, Madrigal is projected to report additional topline data from the "blinded-arm" of the aforesaid study. With highly likely positive results, Resme is poised to clear out doubts from the investing community. Better yet, the company will also release additional data for MAESTRO-NASH in Q3.

Based on my Integrated system of forecasting, I ascribed a 70% (i.e., strongly favorable) chance of positive data release. My rationale stemmed from my intuition, years of forecasting experience, Resme's MOA, and prior data release as we mentioned. Simply put, you can anticipate two strong data catalysts next year that are likely to move the needle on this stock. And if positive, you can expect Madrigal to file an NDA for accelerated approval sometime in 2H 2022.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q 2021 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

Like other pre-commercialized biotech companies, Madrigal has yet to generate revenue. Hence, you should focus on other meaningful metrics. On that note, there were $54.8M in research and development (R&D) compared to $53.2M for the same period a year prior. I view the increasing R&D trend favorably because the capital invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruit.

Additionally, there were $63.1M ($3.79 per share) net losses compared to $57.9M ($3.75 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom-line earnings depreciated slightly by 1.0%. That makes sense since the R&D spending is a tad bit higher this quarter.

About the balance sheet, there were $299.1M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $63.1M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operating into 4Q 2022. For similar biotech companies, the cash position is essentially adequate. I typically want to see a company having at least four quarters of cash runway.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Madrigal is a serial diluter. A company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 15.4M to 16.6M, my math reveals a 7.7% annual dilution. At this rate, Madrigal easily cleared my 30% cut-off for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for Madrigal is if the upcoming data report for both MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 and MAESTRO-NASH will deliver positive results. As I'm optimistic about the outcomes, I ascribed the corresponding 35% risk of negative results.

In case of the failed clinical binary, you can expect your stock to tumble by 70% and vice versa. The higher magnitude of depreciation is due to the fact that Madrigal's whole pipeline is tied to Resme's success. That aside, there is a concern that Madrigal might grow too aggressively and thereby run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Madrigal but I raised the stars rating to 5/5. As Madrigal Pharmaceuticals harnesses the therapeutic power of Resme, the company is poised to make history in the NASH space. There is currently no approved medicine to treat this silent killer. Given the huge $180B market size, any medicine first approved in this niche would have a high likelihood of becoming a blockbuster. After all, there is no alternative choice. From the MOA view and disease context, there is currently no other developing drug that can trump Resme. Early data from the open-label arm of MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 was strong.

Looking ahead, you can anticipate robust data for the blinded arm to come as soon as this upcoming January. By Q3, there is data from MAESTRO-NASH. If positive, you are likely to enjoy a robust rally that you've been waiting for from this equity