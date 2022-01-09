Riccardo Savi/Getty Images Entertainment

Since my initial investment in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) back in August 2020, many things have changed, and it's time to revisit my investment thesis and assess whether it still qualifies for a seat in my concentrated long-term portfolio. In the below analysis, I aim to paint the picture of the geopolitical landscape, explore some of the company's technical developments and CAPEX plan that would finally lead me to reaffirm my buy rating for the long term.

The fight for the Technological Hegemony

Traditionally, the US used to have a dominant position in semiconductors, but the rise of Asia has severely threatened America's hegemony. Back in the 1990s US used to manufacture around 37% of total global semiconductors. Today this figure has fallen to 12% as a large part of the production shifted to Asia due to more integration and consolidation of supply chains. In addition, China has heavily invested in the semiconductor industry through massive government subsidies to achieve self-sufficiency and even superiority in chip technology.

Back in 1987, the US government formed SEMATECH with $500 million in subsidies to respond to Japan's threats in the semiconductor industry. Fast forward to 2021, the CHIPS Act has approved for $52 billion part of the National Defense Authorization Act to respond to China's threat. This government plan makes it the largest semiconductor act in US history for industrial policy.

Lack of government support and funding from the Clinton to Obama era in the semiconductor industry had left the US behind, growing slower than China. The US weaknesses primarily derive from the supply chain disruption and other geopolitical risks. It is evident from the charts that US firms control 33% of the global fabrication capacity, while Taiwan controls 60% of contract foundry capacity. In addition, the concentration of fab facilities in China is worrisome for the US, as it now accounts for more than double the facilities of the US.

Source: Forbes.

At first glance, this seems like a severe threat to US technological hegemony. However, critics should never view such numbers in isolation due to the semiconductor industry's highly complex and tied interconnections. To that effect, China's threat to the US is mitigated by a series of counterarguments below.

Firstly, the US has formed strategic partnerships with key global players to enhance their control over global capacity. Specifically, the US formed a strategic collaboration with the EU on semiconductor policy and strategy, as they share similar concerns for the supply chain:

The U.S. and EU also share similar concerns about potential vulnerabilities and overdependence in the global semiconductor supply chain, particularly in parts of East Asia.

US collaborations also extend to South Korea and Japan, with more strategic partnerships underway to protect their technologies.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said South Korea and other U.S. allies also share a common interest of protecting their technologies and intellectual properties when dealing with other countries, such as China.

Similarly, China has paid back with the same coin by strongly opposing the Nvidia-Arm (NVDA) deal, which I have analyzed in a previous article. If the deal goes through, it would give the US an unfair competitive advantage and lead it to technological hegemony. Nevertheless, the deal is unlikely to go through, considering the recent developments.

Undoubtedly, China's economy has grown very fast, and by 2025, the country aims to achieve 70% self-sufficiency in semiconductors. But, surprisingly, looking at the relevant numbers, China still imports billions of dollars worth of semiconductors today. Last November alone, China imported $265.9 billion, which remains well above the Chinese government's plans. Moreover, last year, China achieved a 16% self-sufficiency rate, signaling a long way to go until the 70% rate by 2025 can be attained.

Source: Trading Economics.

Even though China has become the world's largest manufacturing hub for electronics when it comes to the semiconductor industry, the following observation is marked:

Chinese chip firms are notably absent in the market for high-end logic, advanced analog, and leading-edge memory products. China's indigenous semiconductor supply chain is even less developed. It lags significantly in advanced logic foundry production, EDA tools, chip design IP, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and semiconductor materials.

Source: Semiconductor Industry Association.

Understanding the macro-environment, industry-specific drivers, and geopolitical interconnections are critical for assessing Intel's future and global fit. Considering all the above, at least for now, China is not a severe threat to US technological superiority. Moreover, despite the collateral damage to Intel's global market share as a result of the US-China tech cold war, Intel's partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), and US collaboration on an international level with the EU, Japan, South Korea, have partially counterbalanced China's threats and led to a neutral outlook for the near term.

Understanding a few of the technical aspects

Intel's roadmap introduced in 2021 was the most detailed plan ever laid out. Favorably, if the management executes the roadmap plan flawlessly, Intel will pass Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) in 2025 but stay behind TSM. Historical patterns show that Samsung and TSM introduce new nodes faster, but Intel makes more significant density jumps in less frequent intervals.

To that effect, the lack of visibility keeps away investors from the company. Instead, Intel should fix the development process and embrace smaller jumps, reducing relevant risks and enhancing market confidence.

Source: ICK Knowledge.

New Nodes Naming - Not a marketing tactic

The node naming rebranding might be confusing as nanometers (nm) do not match the name. For example, the 10nm Superfin chips now refer to the Intel 7 chip, and some may argue that this is a marketing tactic for competing with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Apple Inc. (AAPL). However, what investors need to understand is that node names do not relate to the size of a transistor on a chip. So, technically speaking, Intel's 10nm is in line with the 7nm of its competitors with similar transistor density and production.

Not surprisingly, Dr. Philip Wong, in his Hot Chips 31 Keynote, has highlighted the following:

Today, these numbers are just numbers. They're like models in a car - it's like BMW 5-series or Mazda 6. It doesn't matter what the number is, it's just a destination of the next technology, the name for it. So, let's not confuse ourselves with the name of the node with what the technology actually offers.

Source: Intel Accelerated presentation.

Intel 4 is the formal architecture for the 7nm, which is delayed until 2023 due to manufacturing issues. This chip will use EUV technology, which is already done by Samsung and TSM's chips. Thus, for now, most chip designers such as AMD, Nvidia Corporation, and Apple collaborate with TSM foundry to manufacture their chips as they can get more advanced technology compared to Intel. For instance, Apple's M1 chip already uses 5nm chips from TSM, which still beats Intel's comparable products.

At the recent global technology event CES 2022, AMD hit all gaming targets set for 2022 and pointed out its next-generation ZEN 4, 5nm desktop processor, expected to launch in the second half of the year. Similarly, Intel announced its forthcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake and Core i9-12900KS part of the Intel 7 series. The latter is a 16 core chip with a boost up to 5.5 GHz, making it the first chip to reach that GHz level. As a result, long-term investors in Intel should closely follow roadmap developments, milestones, and progress across the timeline.

Source: Intel CES 2022.

There is no Quick Fix. 'Turnarounds' take time

After decades of wrong decisions, underinvestment in technology, and focus on operating margins and buybacks, INTC has reached an inflection point where Pat has no option but to reduce buybacks and keep ramping up CAPEX and R&D expenses, but also attract top engineering talent.

In the past, Intel's leadership and CEOs predominantly consisted of technical innovators with manufacturing, engineering, and chemistry backgrounds throughout the years. The only exceptions were Bob Swan and Paul Otellini, coming from financial backgrounds, in 2018 and 2005, respectively. Their focus on buybacks is also reflected in the charts below. This is not to blame the previous CEOs but to illustrate how a few years of technological underinvestment could slow down the company and impact its competitive advantage and leadership.

Data by YCharts

Capital intensive industry

Pat's suggested plan is to spend $200 billion the following decade in mega-fabs, half of it will occur in the following four to five years. In addition, the new CEO aims to open up Intel's fabs for manufacturing chips designed by fabless clients. The new Intel Foundry Services business will accommodate both Intel's and other clients' products, and the company committed $20 billion for its mega factory in Arizona to be production-ready in 2024.

The investments also extend to Europe, with numerous fabs investments in Germany, Italy, and France for a total of around $28 billion in 2022. Intel's budget in EU investments will reach up to $95 billion for the next decade. In addition, recent news confirms that Intel also plans to expand in Malaysia with a $7 billion new facility.

Likewise, Intel's competitors are also ramping up producing capacity with more foundries investments. Samsung alone, the South Korean chipmaker for 2021, spent $41.56 billion (TTM), which accounts for the total CAPEX spend of Intel and TSM combined. Impressively, South Korea's plan to invest an outrageous amount of $451 billion in the semiconductor industry, 2.5 times more than China's investment, will extensively support local chipmakers.

Data by YCharts

$200 Billion in the Next Decade is feasible

Intel's CAPEX plan of $200 billion in the next decade might sound too optimistic, but eventually, the numbers add up and provide ground for a compelling future. In the last decade, INTC's CAPEX accounted for approximately $124 billion and considering the strong cash flow generation, growth, and other resources, the company's goal of $200 billion is attainable. The company's primary cash flow sources are:

The sale of the NAND business to the South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix will approximately add $9 billion to the company's cash reserves.

The upcoming Mobileye spin-off for the proposed $50 billion valuation mark will unlock tremendous shareholder value to be reflected in Intel's share price over time and provide further liquidity for the company's future plans.

The CHIPS Act will also boost cash reserves through CAPEX and R&D tax credits related to chip manufacturing.

The company generates massive free cash flow (FCF) with a 10-year average of $13 billion and currently maintains ample cash reserves with cash and short-term investments reaching $34.6 billion.

The company secured an A1 Moody's credit rating with a stable outlook which puts Intel in a position to raise additional debt if needed through capital markets at a reasonable cost.

Additionally, with a long operating history of high ROIC well above WACC levels, and a 10-year average ROIC of 16.64%, the company is well-positioned to effectively deploy its capital to increase earnings and shareholders' returns.

Source: Chart created by the author with data from Guru Focus Premium.

Lastly, referring to Moore's law, the number of transistors doubles every two years, so semiconductor companies are ultra capital intensive considering the tremendous compounding effect. In Intel's case, catching up with competition and staying on the leading edge demands massive CAPEX and R&D investments consistently, which will consume most of its financial resources in the following years.

Regardless of the outcome and success of Intel's accelerated plan, long-term investors need to consider that investing in capital-intensive businesses has certain risks. For example, on average, fab factories become obsolete every five years. Thus, semiconductors companies must constantly reinvest their capital to maintain their competitive position and avoid market share shrinkages. Therefore, I end this section by referring to the legendary investor Warren Buffett who has once stressed the importance of investing in asset-light businesses:

Capital-intensive industries outside the utility sector scare me more. We get decent returns on equity. You won't get rich, but you won't go broke either. You are better off in businesses that are not capital intensive.

Key Investor Takeaways

Undoubtedly, there are many moving parts, thus before making any investment decision for INTC, consider my following summary and concluding remarks:

China is not yet a severe threat to the US, there is still a long way until it reaches its self-sufficiency level of 70%. Intel will be a large beneficiary of the CHIPS Act. Intel can regain market share through its restructured business model and expansion in new markets. Technology leadership is not all about node size. This metric only refers to one dimension of chip performance. Spec-wise, Intel's 10nm is approximately equivalent to AMD's 7nm, manufactured by TSM. Without question, Intel is behind, and its top priority is to release in high volume production the 7nm chip, but the reality is not as bad as it is presented. The worst-case scenario is that Intel turns to play the capacity game, so becoming a manufacturing supplier does not require being the most technologically advanced designer. I wouldn't say I like using the word 'turnaround,' which suggests a company that has lost its way and poor performance. Definitely not the case for Intel. Nevertheless, the company will not improve overnight, and producing specific outcomes takes time. Thus, INTC does not fit the portfolio of impatient investors. The lack of visibility justifiably keeps away investors, and the market penalizes INTC with every chance. The stock has already partially priced in a roadmap failure. The downside risk is limited from current share price levels, but the upside is substantial if roadmap progress unfolds as expected.

Indeed, the ambitious roadmap has attracted many critics, and Intel is not expected to catch up until 2024, with Intel 20A. Nevertheless, the odds are in Intel's favor, supported by the solid long operating history, the sustainable, strong market position, the new visionary CEO, the favorable geopolitical shifts, and the $200 billion plan over the next decade.