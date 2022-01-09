VDC: Bare Necessity
Summary
- The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s price has historically appreciated at a steady pace over the long run.
- However, the ETF’s risk profile is high and its holdings are expensively valued for long-term investors.
- The ETF is designed for those who want exposure to the consumer staples sector and are happy with moderate combined returns (dividend plus price gain).
The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) provides investors exposure to the consumer staples sector by investing in the constituents of the MSCI US IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, at a low expense ratio of 0.10%. Consumer staples are not prone to commodity/market cycles and their demand grows steadily along with the growth in population and the economy. Because of its “necessities” nature, this sector is regarded as recession-proof, stable, unexciting, and a long-term story.
So, the first takeaway is that VDC is designed for long-term investors who are satisfied with an “unexciting” rate of growth coupled with reasonable dividend payouts. In early December 2021, I had pointed out that de-risking had commenced in the market and investors had started pumping money into the consumer staples sector. This trend may continue given the volatile times the market is in.
Image Source: My Tweet/@LeadLagReport
Given that investors expect the consumer staples sector to grow at a steady pace and the fact that savvy investors have started pumping money into the sector, I figured it was a good time to analyze VDC’s prospects, and here is my take:
Historical Price Momentum
Image Source: TradingView
VDC’s price gained 295% since its inception in 2004. During the period between January 2020 (pre-COVID-19 market) and January 2022, the ETF’s price gained about 24%. Between March 2020, when the full force of the COVID-19 meltdown was felt, and today, the ETF’s price gained 45%.
In the last 12 months, VDC’s price gained 16%.
VDC’s price data suggest that just like the nature of the consumer staples industry, the ETF has historically been a steady gainer if held for the long term. Of course, it may see spikes when people hoard necessities in a calamity or a sharp fall when recession lands on our shores.
Dividend Yield
Image Source: Seeking Alpha
VDC has been paying dividends continuously for the last 15 years and its TTM dividend yield is 2.13%. Its dividend payouts have grown at a CAGR of 5.92% in the last 5 years and these data make it reasonable for us to assume that its forward dividend yield is likely to range between 2.13% and 2.35%. It is a low yield given that consumer staple stocks are known to be solid dividend payers – but seems somewhat satisfying when taken together with the historical price appreciation.
Portfolio Analysis
Image Source: VDC’s Website
As of November 30, 2021, VDC invested its assets in 99 stocks with an average Price/Earnings ratio of 25.1 and an average Price/Book ratio of 4.7. These are expensive valuations in a market that has started reacting to the Fed’s recent extra-hawkish stance. Moreover, the ETF has invested 62.90% of its assets in its top 10 holdings, which makes it a top-heavy fund, thereby increasing its risk profile.
However, the ETF’s annual portfolio turnover ratio is just 7.5%, which implies that it holds a majority of its stocks for the long term – and as we have seen from VDC’s price data above, this strategy eventually pays in the long run.
Peer Comparison
Image Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha
A quick comparison of VDC with its peers like the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (FXG) and John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS) reveals that VDC has edged out both its peers in the TTM dividend and the 3–5-year holding shootouts (see the image above).
Summing Up
As price and dividend yield data suggest, the ETF seems like a bare necessity, even at current prices, to long-term investors who want exposure to the consumer staples sector and are happy with moderate combined returns (dividend plus price gain).
