Investment thesis

boohoo's (OTC:BHHOF) problems highlighted by its December 2021 trading update are transitory and the company is positioned well for a recovery. Upfront investment capex will peak in FY2/2022 and we expect free cash flow generation to recover in the medium term. With the shares trading on a free cash flow yield of 6.1% for FY2/2024, we are bullish on the shares.

Quick primer

Founded in 2006, boohoo is a British online retailer specializing in cheap, fast own-branded fashion for the 16-24 year old demographic. Aiming to increase its addressable market by expanding its label portfolio, the company acquired the brand and online business of UK department store chain Debenhams for £55 million/US$75 million in January 2021, followed by former fashion brands from Arcadia Group (such as Dorothy Perkins and Burton) for £25.2 million/US$34.3 million in February 2021. The company is also spending elevated levels of capex in FY2/2022 for future investment resulting in negative free cash flow. It had 18.9 million active customers worldwide in H1 FY2/2022. Peers include ASOS (OTCPK:ASOMY), The Hut Group (OTCPK:THGHY) and Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF).

Key financials

Source: Refinitiv, created by Karreta Advisors

Sales split by geography (H1 FY2/2022)

Source: Company

Our objectives

The shares in boohoo have corrected 63% over the last 6 months. The key negative event was a trading update issued on 16th December 2021 which lowered company guidance for FY2/2022. Despite recording sales growth of 16% YoY for Q3 FY2/2022 YTD, the key festive quarter is expected to be weaker due to the following:

Significantly higher return rates.

Continued disruption for its international deliveries.

In this piece we want to assess the following:

The difficulties currently being faced by the company are temporarily or terminal.

The outlook for free cash flow to recover going forward.

We will take each one in turn.

Unwelcome but not terminal factors

The trading statement issued in December 2021 was a negative surprise, but our conclusion is that the issues affecting boohoo are transient in nature and the business can recover. However, the pace at which these factors begin to subside will be dependent on how to economy develops over the short to medium term.

Return rates (products ordered and then returned) were said to be 12.5% higher than last year and 7% higher than pre-pandemic levels - this pushes down net sales recognition and slows down the growth profile. This appears to be due to fashion trending back to more 'fitted' wear (such as dresses) which leads to multiple size orders versus casual homewear that had been popular during the pandemic. We expect return rates will normalise as the currently enhanced demand for 'fitted' clothing (driven by an expectant Christmas party season) drops back down to historical levels.

boohoo is not alone in experiencing distribution network disruptions. Retailers in general have a very high reliance on the festive season, and if fulfillment is slow or problematic the consumer will not buy (and even if they do, rising freight costs are currently eroding margins). If we presume inflationary pressures persist, delivery costs could still continue to rise. However, we believe that air freight capacity will see gradual increase in supply, allowing for better pricing and prompt delivery which will help drive user demand and sales volume. A plan to establish a US distribution center in 2023 will also mean no longer requiring relatively expensive fulfillment direct from the UK.

Free cash flow set to recover

Management is keen to stress that FY2/2022 is a period of investment for future growth, following the M&A episode in FY2/2021. Capex has had a marked increase since FY2/2021, but estimates point to it peaking in FY2/2022 as it involves a one-time GBP72 million purchase of a new London office in the fashionable district of Soho.

Capex and acquisition 'cash out' trend

Source: Company

As a result consensus estimates that FY2/2023 will see a recovery to positive free cash flow. FY2/2024 is expected to see a return to more appropriate levels as business conditions return fully.

Free cash flow trend and outlook

Source: Company, Refinitiv

The bullish view is that as the business environment returns to pre-pandemic levels, the company is positioned strongly to recover having executed the following in the last two years:

estimated to have doubled market share in the UK via organic growth and acquisitions of new brands.

increased the number of websites and apps from 44 to 81.

increased the total number of lines by over 3 fold to 286k.

active customer numbers have increased by 46%.

investing in technology and infrastructure involving data analytics and warehouse automation.

Capital allocation

boohoo has been consistently free cash flow generative, managing to essentially fund its M&A activity via internally generated funds. The company issued GBP200 million/US$271 million equity in FY2/2021 to fund M&A opportunities.

Cumulative free cash flow and allocation (FY2/2017-FY2/2021)

Source: Company

The balance sheet remains well capitalized with a debt to equity ratio of 0.04x. Liquidity is also sufficient with a quick ratio of 1.2x.

Valuations

With uncertain conditions persisting as the company closes in on the start of FY2/2023, the earnings outlook in the short term is not hugely attractive. However, on a medium term basis we expect free cash flow generation to recover. In FY2/2024 consensus estimates indicate a free cash flow yield of 6.1% which we believe is very attractive.

The company is aiming towards normalized sales growth rates of 25% YoY post-pandemic. This may be too challenging initially, but we believe medium term growth will be sustainable in the high teens.

Risks

Downside risk comes from the market losing confidence in management. There has been concerns over negative working practices at its suppliers highlighting poor social and governance controls in July 2020 which was negative for PR. Confidence has taken another knock with the December 2021 trading update.

The company faces increasing competition from overseas players such as Zalando and Chinese fast fashion brand Shein. It may also face challenges to revamp old brands such as Burton and Dorothy Perkins which were losing popularity before being acquired in a fire sale.

Upside risk comes from a market re-rating. A gradual recovery towards pre-pandemic trading conditions will help normalize return rates, product mix and de-escalate freight cost increases. Continued geographic expansion will result in sustainable growth.

A period of stable performance will help the company's perception to improve in the market, although it may trade at a discount for some time.

Conclusion

boohoo has executed well in investing and growing its business during the pandemic, and is positioned well to capitalize on post-pandemic consumer demand. Current difficulties faced with high return rates and delivery issues are transient, and we believe fundamentals will improve especially in terms of free cash flow generation into FY2/2024. Whilst management has lost some credibility over the last 18 months we believe downside risk is limited, and with the shares trading on a free cash flow yield of 6.1% for FY2/2024 we are bullish on the shares.