Why I Can't Stop Buying Real Assets

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Two of the best-performing assets over the past decades have been stocks and bonds. However, past performance doesn't necessarily guarantee future performance.

Stocks and bonds have appreciated so much that there is little margin of safety, not to mention negative real yields that don't even beat inflation. Even the supposedly high yield options on the market such as junk grade bonds (HYG) are yielding just 4%:

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, stocks (SPY) appear overvalued by nearly any metric you care to observe, including PE Ratio which is near twice its past average.

Historically, whenever valuations get this high they have always eventually reverted to mean. We don't know when this reversion will happen, but frankly, we are overdue for it, as "lost decades" or periods of low or no returns are actually fairly common:

source

Investors like GMO's Jeremy Grantham maintain that it's only a matter of time before we experience another one of these lost decades. Here are their forecasted returns for the next 7 years:

"The one reality that you can never change is that a higher-priced asset will produce a lower return than a lower-priced asset. You can't have your cake and eat it. You can enjoy it now, or you can enjoy it steadily in the distant future, but not both - and the price we pay for having this market go higher and higher is a lower 10-year return from the peak."1

source

My Chosen Alternative: Real Assets

Now that we understand the problem with stocks and bonds, where should we be investing?

Personally, I've chosen to invest heavily in alternative assets. These days, "alternative assets" can mean many things, including:

Commodities or precious metals

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ethereum (ETC-USD)

And even the new craze of NFTs and digital artwork

Personally, though, when I talk about alternative assets, I'm mainly talking about real assets. These are essential assets with use cases in the real world, such as:

Timberland or farmland

Apartment complexes

Single-family housing

E-commerce warehouses

Data centers or cell towers

Grocery stores

Energy pipelines

Etc.

Source: Farmland Partners (FPI)

Source: Energy Transfer (ET)

Source: Monmouth Real Estate (MNR)

Source: Whitestone REIT (WSR)

While some time ago, these investments may have been reserved for high net worth individuals and institutions, today it is easier than ever before to invest in real assets through publicly listed REITs (VNQ), MLPs (AMLP), YieldCos, and other listed infrastructure companies.

Listed real asset companies aren't sexy, so they're rarely in the spotlight. But I believe they are positioned for double-digit returns over the next decade.

Not only is there significant upside, but we believe there is also limited downside for long-term-oriented investors because of the great margin of safety inherent in real assets. It's very difficult to "lose it all" in a real asset because you have the time-tested, intrinsic value of the real thing itself to fall back on. Other alternative assets like cryptocurrency aren't backed by anything in the real world.

There are plenty of other reasons to be bullish on real assets going forward. Below, I offer five reasons I think real assets are one of the best investment vehicles for the future.

1. Market-Beating Returns

Listed real assets, and specifically REITs (VNQ), have quietly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and even big tech (QQQ) over the past two decades:

To this day, you can buy plenty of REITs at a 5%+ yield that grow at 5%+ per year, resulting in a consistent 10%+ total return in an average year. To give you an example: Realty Income (O) has consistently achieved that over the past 25 years and generated 15%+ average annual total returns for its shareholders by investing in service-oriented net lease properties like Dollar General (DG) grocery stores:

source

The combination of high yield and moderate but consistent growth results in superior total returns over a full year.

2. Much-Needed Inflation Protection

Despite all the drama of possible Fed tapering, we continue to see higher inflation metrics due to the huge expansion of monetary supply:

Data by YCharts

It's only reasonable that investors would want to hedge their portfolios against this kind of inflation.

Real assets are actually one of the very best inflation hedges. Consider an asset like land. Supply is inherently limited (since, as the saying goes, "they ain't making any more of it") while demand continues to grow.

Real estate more broadly is another proven hedge, as not only will the underlying land appreciate, but any structure or improvements on top of it will also grow in value due to rising commodity and labor costs.

3. Yield In A Yieldless World

Valuations of stocks and bonds have grown so high that neither asset can offer an impressive yield.

Meanwhile, even the very best A-rated REITs like Realty Income are still yielding over 4%. Not to mention the company has also grown its dividend for over 25 years:

source - realtyincome.com

If you are willing to take more risk, there are many smaller and lesser-known REITs like EPR Properties (EPR) that yield well over 6% and MLPs that yield upward of 8%. Where else can you earn so much income in today's world?

4. A Coming Flood Of Capital

Listed real assets like REITs and MLPs had a pretty good year in 2021, but the rotation into real assets is still just getting started.

We made the point above that real assets are one of the only sources of yield in the current market. That fact alone is eventually going to lead to big capital entering the space, as institutions and hedge funds grow more desperate for yield.

Many of these funds are required to maintain a nominal yield, and stock and bond yields currently don't even beat inflation. Think as an example of a pension fund that must earn income to make payments every month.

For this reason, Brookfield (BAM) is predicting that within ten years institutions will have real assets making up to 60%+ of their portfolio.

source

As the demand for real assets increases, but their supply remains more or less the same, what do you expect to happen? Prices will rise.

5. High-Quality Listed Real Assets Are Cheap

Since there are so many bullish factors behind REITs and other real assets, you might think they'd be priced at a premium. On the contrary, their valuations are actually much more reasonable than the broader stock market.

This is partly because many REITs were unfairly punished during the pandemic. Investors often associate the REIT sector with malls, office space, and hotels. As these industries became very unpopular, REITs sold off.

But the truth is that many REITs have very little or no exposure to those industries. Our favorite REITs operate in sectors that are virtually indestructible. They own properties like:

Industrial Warehouses

Essential Grocery Stores

Self Storage

Hospitals

Apartments

Etc.

Consider a REIT like W. P. Carey (WPC), for example, which collected almost all of its rent during the pandemic. The company also has grown its dividend for over 20 years, making it a premier blue-chip REIT.

It has a strong investment-grade rated balance sheet and it owns mainly industrial properties that it leases to high-quality tenants, many of which operate e-commerce warehouses that gained significant value during the pandemic:

source

Despite that, it still hasn't recovered from the pandemic and trades at a 10-15% discount, with a starting yield of 5.2%.

Given WPC's portfolio of high-quality properties, its dividend track record, and the current yield it offers, we think it will soon reprice 25+% and blast past its pre-pandemic highs.

Bottom Line

With low yields and record-high valuations, many investors feel priced out of the stock and bond market.

My solution is to invest heavily in real assets, which protect against inflation and also pay some of the best yields on the market.

We've seen institutions like BlackRock (BLK) enter the real asset market, buying up single-family homes. But as we mentioned above, the real flood of institutional capital hasn't even begun to enter this space yet.

That's why real assets represent such a great opportunity for the individual investor, and why they make up a large portion of my portfolio.