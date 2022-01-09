allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes, when it comes to investing, it is easy to take your eye off what is really important, in the long-run, and get caught up in a myopic, short-term distraction.

That is exactly what we believe has happened over the past few months with those investors who follow Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

We remain steadfast in our renewed bullish stance on the company, as the price has been virtually cut in half, and, as a result, has once again become attractive based on improving fundamentals and valuation metrics.

What started out as orderly selling in the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. suddenly turned into a rout late Friday afternoon, as the shares plunged into the close of trading on very heavy volume.

When all was said and done, the shares lost over 11% in value for the trading day, and racked up just over a 27% decline over the five-day trading week.

When looking at the technical picture for CELH shares, a few things are worth noting.

First, the shares have now broken through the key support level at $60, rather decisively, and second, the shares have reached an oversold condition as measured by the Relative Strength Index or RSI, which is now showing a reading of 28.92.

There is also a very clear negative signal in the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator.

There is also the possibility that the chart pattern could form what is commonly referred to as a "Death Cross". That is when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average on a stock chart.

It is our opinion that the breach of a key support level at $60 a share, along with a negative MACD indicator, far outweighs the oversold condition as measured by the RSI. Just because a stock is oversold doesn't mean that it can't become more oversold before it once again begins attracting buyers.

On the other hand, the valuation based on a Price-to-Sales metric has improved dramatically with the 50% drop in share price from $110.22 to $54.60 over the past two months.

The current market capitalization of Celsius Holdings, Inc., based on its most recent share count of 74,900,595, and a closing price of $54.60 now stands at only $4.089 billion.

The average estimate among eight Wall Street analysts for FY2022 revenues is $488 million, including a high-end revenue estimate of $570 million and a low-end an estimate of $447 million.

Dividing the market cap of $4.089 billion by the $488 million revenue estimate gives you a P/S ratio of 8.38.

As we pointed out in our previous article from December 2, 2021, Monster Beverage (MNST) carries a current price-to-sales ratio of just shy of 8x but the revenue growth is a paltry 13 percent.

Furthermore, as Celsius continues to outpace traditional energy drink companies in terms of revenue growth, they should also continue to pick up market share from these "old guard" energy drink manufacturers like Monster Energy (MNST), Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsi (PEP), along with Red Bull and others.

Currently, the energy drink market is dominated by the biggest beverage company players, with Coca-Cola Company controlling 15.93% of the market share. Close behind, in second place is PepsiCo with 15.05% of the energy drink landscape, followed by Monster Beverage with a 3.93% share of the market.

Celsius currently accounts for only 0.26% of the overall energy drink market, but is showing massive revenue growth numbers compared to its competitors.

According to CSI Market data, the rate of revenue growth for CELH (157.63%) is almost five times greater than MNST (32.81%), almost ten times the revenue growth rate at KO (16.07%) and thirty-one times the revenue growth for PEP (5.06%).

The big players in the energy drink space are beginning to hear footsteps behind them, as evidenced by comments made by Rodney Strong, the CEO of Monster Beverage on a 2019 second quarter conference call with investors.

"Now there are a number of other performance energy drinks, there's Bang, and there are also some other performance energy drinks that are seeking to obtain listings in space in the convenience channel, such as Celsius and C4 and others. And so we think that they will ultimately be an additional space allocated to the performance energy drinks. As part of the broader energy drink category, the existing space or probably you will start seeing some additional space being allocated in C stores and coolers in alongside or adjacent to the energy space."

You can be quite certain that the rapid ascent of Celsius has not gone unnoticed by the big players in the energy drink space.

Many investors saw Friday's SEC Rule 424B5 filing as a negative, but we actually view the sale of large blocks of shares by insiders Li Ka Shing and Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly as a positive for two reasons.

First, it broadens the shareholder base from the current concentration of ownership by a few individuals, and as a result broadens the voting power associated with Celsius Holdings, Inc. equity ownership.

Second, this is a sale of shares by existing shareholders and therefore is not dilutive, since it is merely the exchange of shares among investors already in the outstanding share count.

According to data from Fintel, the current percentage of insider ownership of CELH shares now stands at only 19.34%; down substantially from its high of just over 56% in years past.

In a February 2021 CNBC interview, Celsius management went on record as saying that they are not looking to take on a strategic partner, or possibly sell the company to another beverage giant, but the change in equity ownership and the associated change in the voting power of shares may have the effect of loosening the control over such decisions by management, and instead ultimately transferring such decisions to a broader base of shareholders.

A number of years ago, we wrote a couple of articles on Seeking Alpha espousing our view that Celsius could someday be an attractive acquisition candidate for one of the big beverage giants.

The first article appeared as a Seeking Alpha Editor's Choice six years ago in January of 2015 and was titled "10 Compelling Reasons Why Big Beverage May Want To Keep Their Eyes on Celsius Holdings"

The second article, also an Editor's Pick "Celsius Holdings Reaches Profitability: Why The Company Makes Even More Sense Now As A Future Acquisition For Big Beverage", appeared a few months later.

Finally, in November of 2018, we wrote an article on Seeking Alpha "How Long Can Big Beverage Ignore A Company With 92% YoY Domestic Revenue Growth, Along With A Major Foothold In China?"

These beverage behemoths are finding it very hard to drive their future growth through the development of new products, which are being fueled by the changing trend in consumer preferences for healthy, functional beverage products.

This emphasis on product innovation is creating many newer and smaller beverage industry players, with more flexibility and entrepreneurial talent, to develop a plethora of new choices for consumers to consider.

The current beverage industry philosophy is that "it is easier to buy it than build it". Over the years, this has resulted in the acquisition of many smaller beverage companies, that have carved out their own niche with unique and innovative products.

Big beverage has almost been forced to adapt to these changing consumer trends, or risk having their own "Kodak moment".

The accomplishments of Celsius CEO John Fieldly and his team in building a healthy energy drink brand, that continues to capture market share at an unprecedented rate, makes this company very appealing from a product standpoint, and could become attractive to another large beverage company as a way to supplement the industry leaders much-needed growth through innovative new brands.

Given the deep pockets of big beverage, and their massive advertising budgets, the awareness of Celsius as a healthy energy drink alternative could easily drive sales far beyond what current expectations are, given Celsius's somewhat limited marketing resources.

If Celsius can continue its triple-digit revenue growth in 2022, investors may look back on this sharp decline in price, and question why they didn't take advantage of this steep correction.