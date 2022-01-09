Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Bank stocks, Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) included, have had a strong start to 2022. I think emboldened by the strong performance over 2021, management is backing ALD buying LeasePlan at a price which seems reasonable for ALD but is somewhat disconnected from the distressed valuation of Societe Generale. Taking all of the above into account, and increasing stress on rate sensitive sectors of the stock market, I think it is a good time to take some profits in the stock and assume a more neutral positioning going forward. I estimate Societe Generale ended 2021 with a tangible book of around 59.5 EUR/share, currently trading at a 44% discount. Main competitor BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) is trading at a discount of just 18%, implying further upside for Societe Generale. However, the rerating should be more gradual going forward and investors should look for a correction to build back their full position. Since 2021 was a strong year for Societe Generale expect a sizable buyback component to be included alongside the dividend, which should limit drawdowns.

I will now go into the details of the LeasePlan transaction and discuss the pros and cons.

Proposed Transaction Details

The LeasePlan transaction is broken down as follows:

Source: Societe Generale Investor Relations

There are several points to be aware of. Firstly, the proposed consideration of 4.9B EUR for LeasePlan represents a 40% premium to the LeasePlan book value of around 3.5B EUR. Currently ALD is trading at a market capitalization of around 5.77B EUR, or 22% above my book value estimate of around 4.73B EUR for year-end 2021. What's more, the 4.9B EUR consideration is based on a ALD share price of 12.12 EUR/share, or around 15% below where ALD is trading currently. Since the 4.9B EUR consideration involves the following components:

Component Billions of EUR ALD Share Price, EUR/Share ALD Shares Cash 2 Not Applicable Not Applicable Shares 2.9 12.12 239 273 927

Source: Author's calculations & estimates

I think it is appropriate to adjust upwards the stock consideration paid from 2.9B EUR to 3.4B EUR based on the current ALD share price of around 14.32 EUR/share:

Component Billions of EUR ALD Share Price, EUR/Share ALD Shares Cash 2 Not Applicable Not Applicable Shares 3.4 14.32 239 273 927

Source: Author's calculations & estimates

Hence I estimate the total consideration paid would be around 5.4B EUR, or a premium of 54% to LeasePlan's book value.

What I think is important to note that as of the time of writing, Societe Generale is trading at a 44% discount to my tangible book value estimate of 59.5 EUR/share for year-end 2021, or a 51% discount to my estimate of 67.2 EUR/share for Net Asset Value per share for year-end 2021, which includes Goodwill and Intangible Assets:

Company Premium/Discount to Book Value, Current Trading LeasePlan +54% ALD +22% Societe Generale -51%

Source: Author's calculations & estimates

While the above figures will vary over 2022 as the deal is eventually closed, subject to the customary conditions, it is clear that from the perspective of the Societe Generale shareholder at present the deal does not make sense. I think it is hard to imagine how, once the chip shortage and supply bottlenecks are resolved in 2022, 2023 and beyond, ALD will deliver a return of capital 2 to 3 times higher than Societe Generale, which would justify the allocation of Societe Generale capital at the present moment of time for the purchase of LeasePlan. Of course, one may argue that the deal makes sense from a strategic point of view, and in the event that the share price of Societe Generale has further bridged the gap with ALD in the coming years that may well be a valid argument. However, at present I am not convinced. At the end of the day, currently Societe Generale is trading as a distressed bank at a steep discount, and ALD is a growth company acquiring a competitor to realize operational synergies. The very type of investors in the two companies are very different, with Societe Generale investors paying supposedly a low price for a low growth company, and ALD investors paying a premium for better long-term prospects.

Expected Synergies And Restructuring Charges

Currently the combined entity (newALD) is expected to achieve synergies of around 380M EUR by 2025 on a pre-tax basis, with restructuring charges in the area of around 425M EUR (1.25 times the expected synergies) to be booked in 2023 and 2024:

Source: Societe Generale Investor Relations

All in all, the ALD cost/income ratio is expected to improve marginally to 45%(48% in 9M 2021 for ALD and 58% for 9M 2021 for LeasePlan) and ALD EPS, adjusted to the capital increase, is expected to improve by 20% versus the 2023 analyst estimate:

Source: Societe Generale Investor Relations

The Transaction From Societe Generale's Perspective

The LeasePlan acquisition fits well within the ESG focus of Societe Generale, with the expanded reliance on electric vehicles a source for deployment of green bond capital. Other than that, the current projections are as follows:

Source: Societe Generale Investor Relations

Going back to my previous Societe Generale article, the 40 bps impact on the CET 1 ratio will largely consume the CET 1 surplus Societe Generale had relative to BNP Paribas:

Source: Author's calculations as of Q3 2021

The result will be a 80 bps improvement to RoTE in 2024, and a 5% 2024 EPS accretion. While I may be accused of looking excessively short term, the alternative for the roughly 1.45B EUR of CET 1 capital Societe Generale would use for the LeasePlan purchase would be some other acquisition, a dividend or share buyback. At the current market cap of around 28.23B EUR, the 1.45B EUR would be enough to retire roughly 5% of the shares. It then boils down to what your estimate of Societe Generale's 2024 RoTE is. The higher the estimate, the better the buyback is. Likewise, the lower the estimate, the more appealing the LeasePlan purchase becomes. However, when you factor in that the 5% 2024 EPS accretion projection is subject to restructuring charges ( which will negatively impact RoTE in 2023 for example), a realization of the synergies, and is delayed in time (with the immediate buyback you would not pay dividends on the repurchased shares between now and 2024 for example, i.e. you have a compounding effect), I think the buyback would come out ahead. The main problem with the buyback is that if it had been pursued as an option, it would have pushed the share price up and diminished the actual EPS effect.

Other Considerations

Finally, I think it is worth noting three things. Firstly, ALD is proposing to buy LeasePlan at a time of exceptional performance for the car market, which has been disrupted by chip shortages and supply bottlenecks. These factors have positively skewed the recent performance of LeasePlan and as far as I am concerned, there is very little visibility at the present moment in time what the run-rate LeasePlan earnings are when these external factors have been resolved. What's more, Societe Generale's valuation is currently depressed by negative rates, which may or may not improve over time. Nevertheless, you have a company negatively impacted by an exogenous factor contributing capital to a subsidiary to buy a company positively impacted by some other exogenous factor. My other concern is that there is no third party becoming involved as a strategic shareholder:

Source: Societe Generale Investor Relations

A third party would have been beneficial so as to add credibility to the price ALD is paying for LeasePlan. Since LeasePlan with be subject to a 12-month lock-up for LeasePlan shareholders from closing, followed by a 24-month period with orderly sale provision, such a shareholder will have to emerge in the future. I think it would have been excellent if such a party appeared at this earlier stage of the transaction. Finally, it should also be noted that warrants with an exercise price of 2 EUR will be issued for LeasePlan shareholders, which are subject to the below conditions, main of which is a 30% rise in the ALD share price:

Source: ALD Investor Relations

I think these warrants create great incentives for LeasePlan shareholders to make the transaction as profitable as possible, however, given the other conditions of the deal, I think they tilt the conditions too much in favor of LeasePlan.

Investor Takeaway

The transaction looks like a great deal for LeasePlan, a good deal for ALD and a so-so deal for Societe Generale, given where the stock has been trading recently. However, I do not think it fundamentally changes the Societe Generale investment story, with the catchup relative to BNP Paribas likely to continue in the years ahead. After the strong performance recently, I think investors should take some chips of the table and position for a sideways/upwards drift in the share price. Personally, I will continue to roll my cash secured puts over the coming months.

Thank you for reading.