Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a great example of how difficult it is to value high-growth companies. PLTR is growing revenues 20-30% annually and has appealing gross margins (~70%). The company also has yet to generate net income and is increasing its share count by 10-15% annually. Extreme bears point to the long history of net losses and accumulated deficits and say that the company is worthless. Extreme bulls argue that the high revenue growth rate means the past doesn't matter and that traditional valuations shouldn't be applied to PLTR. I think the answer lies somewhere in between these two viewpoints. In my last article on the company (here), I looked at some valuation scenarios using the FAANGM companies as a rough benchmark. In this article I will present an updated valuation model takes shareholder dilution into account and I will use the model to walk through a few valuation scenarios.

Housekeeping Notes

This article is not a deep dive into PLTR's history and business model; there are plenty of other great articles on Seeking Alpha that provide that information, and my previous piece already covered the most important points. My goal for this article is to walk through a set of assumptions and estimates and use them to provide a framework to value PLTR. Details of PLTR's business model will factor into this discussion, but they are not the main focus of this piece.

I also want to provide the disclaimer that my estimates are precisely that: estimates. Small changes in estimates have a large impact on the final valuation, and I acknowledge that this makes valuing growth companies difficult. I think the estimates and assumptions made in this article are reasonable, but if you disagree with one or more of them please feel free to post a comment with the estimates you would use instead of mine. I'm happy to run some alternative scenarios through the model and discuss the outcomes.

Estimates And Assumptions

My updated model relies on five core estimates: revenue growth rate, net margin, earnings multiple, shareholder dilution rate, and investment time horizon.

Revenue Growth Rate

Management has guided 30% annual revenue growth or more through at least 2025. The company was able to grow revenue by 25% in 2019, 47% in 2020, and is on track for 45% revenue growth in 2021, so this seems like a fair estimate to me. I am willing to accept a 30% estimated annual growth rate over the next four years. PLTR is expanding their non-governmental product offerings and thus gaining exposure to new markets and customers. PLTR's products and services aren't easily compared to competing offerings, so PLTR has room to raise prices if their customers are generally satisfied. An expanding customer base and the ability to raise prices both support sustained revenue growth.

In my previous article on PLTR, I noted that revenue growth rates tend to slow as a company matures, even for high-growth tech companies. For example, the average FAANGM company grew revenues by 45% annually during its first ten years as a public company; that average drops to 24% if you look at trailing 10-year revenue growth. 24% is still exceptional for a large company, but it demonstrates that revenue growth is likely to slow at some point as a company gets larger. In my modeling, I estimate that PLTR's annual revenue growth will drop to the FAANGM average of 24% after 2025.

Net Margin

To date, PLTR has not generated positive net income on a GAAP basis. I expect that to change as PLTR continues to grow revenue and maintains its high gross margins. I don't expect PLTR to show positive net income in 2022, but it is a real possibility for 2023 and beyond. Management has stated that they intend to keep investing heavily into research and development and the company will need to continue to add headcount to support revenue growth. That being said, Q3 of 2021 showed a drop in operating expenses compared to previous quarters while revenue continued to grow: (Source)

Management cites "adjusted" operating margins on their conference calls that exclude stock-based compensation, and these adjusted margins are in the 30% range. I don't buy into the idea that stock-based compensation should be excluded from expenses. As I show later on in this article, the increase in PLTR's share count (partially as a result of share-based compensation) has a meaningful impact on investment returns, and that compensation is necessary to retain employee talent. If stock-based compensation wasn't used, PLTR would presumably need to pay their employees and executives more in cash to retain them, so I consider this a real expense and believe it should be included in net margin calculations.

As I discussed in my previous article, the FAANGM companies have an average net margin of 22%. Blending the 30% "adjusted" operating margin cited by management with stock-based compensation expenses and an eventual need to pay tax on operating income, I think a long-term estimated net margin of 22% is reasonable and maybe even conservative.

Earnings Multiple

The most difficult part of valuing a high-growth company is estimating earnings (or sales) multiples. These values are going to be driven by investor sentiment and can swing wildly without a corresponding change in the underlying business. Using PLTR itself as an example, the company's business continued to grow and improve in 2021 but the share price is down over 60% from its 2021 peak. This collapse is due to compression in the price-to-sales multiple, not a major shift in PLTR's business. I expect PLTR's earnings multiple to fluctuate over time, but for modeling purposes I am going to use the median FAANGM company's earnings multiple of 36. This multiple is higher than the historical multiple for an average company, but it also makes sense to apply an above-average multiple to a company growing revenue 24% a year.

Shareholder Dilution Rate

As mentioned earlier, stock-based compensation is a bit of a controversial topic among PLTR investors. Most analysts acknowledge that it is meaningful, but opinions vary on just how impactful it is to shareholders. I argue that stock-based compensation is impactful because it meaningfully increases PLTR's share count, which in turn has a meaningful negative impact on expected shareholder return. I will run through a pair of valuation scenarios later in the article that highlight this point. I didn't include a consideration for shareholder dilution in my previous PLTR valuations, but it is an important component that I shouldn't have overlooked.

Through Q3 of 2021, PLTR had roughly 1.96b shares outstanding. That number was up about 14% year-over-year and about 4% from the end of Q2. I expect that the pace of share dilution will decrease over time. PLTR started to generate free cash flow in 2021 and has ample cash on the balance sheet, so I don't expect there to be any need to issue shares to fund operations and at some point management may consider buying back some shares. In my base model I am going to assume a 10% annual dilution rate, but I will also explore a scenario where this drops down to 5% over the long term.

Investment Time Horizon

In my modeling exercise, I chose to focus on five- and ten-year holding periods when calculating expected investment returns. I am not interested in predicting short-term moves in the company's share price, and with a growth company like PLTR the majority of shareholder return will come in the future anyway. I could see some investors approaching PLTR as a "coffee can" or "never sell" style of investment, and I think is a valid approach. I stopped my model at year ten because I think that is far enough to highlight the implications of a sustained revenue growth rate.

Turning Estimates Into Valuations

Putting together all of the estimates, my base case for expected future returns looks like this:

(Source: Author's Spreadsheet)

My narrative for PLTR has the company steadily growing revenue and making the leap to GAAP profitability but also continuing to dilute shareholders. I didn't include shareholder dilution in my previous model; it is clear that was a mistake because it profoundly affects shareholder return. In the scenario above, PLTR's market cap quintuples over ten years while its share price only doubles. Running the scenario again but assuming only 5% annual shareholder dilution dramatically increases expected returns: (Source: Author's Spreadsheet)

Even in the 2nd scenario, PLTR's current valuation of ~$17/share feels a little rich. Expected shareholder return is positive, but it is pretty close to what you would expect from a market index fund. If you're in the camp that these estimates are too conservative, then I think being bullish on PLTR's future is justified.

If I am going to invest in a company, I target a minimum of a 15% annual expected return using conservative estimates. This means I miss out on a lot of opportunities, but it is an investment style I can stick to and I've still been able to find many companies that have done very well. Right now, PLTR doesn't fit the bill, but at the right price I would be happy to invest in the company. Using the estimates from the first scenario, which I think are fairly conservative, I would need the share price to drop to about $9.15 to have a high degree of confidence that I will receive a 15% annual return on my investment:

(Source: Author's Spreadsheet)

To be clear, I'm not saying $9.15 is the "fair value" of PLTR shares; that is my greedy, unusually cheap price target for above-average expected returns. I think of "fair value" as the price an investor would need to pay to get average market returns, and PLTR is trading at roughly that level today.

Final Thoughts

To repurpose the famous Eisenhower quote: "Any particular valuation is worthless, but the process of trying to value a company is indispensable." I am sure at least one or even all of my estimates will be proven to be wildly incorrect over time. I don't see this as a failure or as a reason to avoid the exercise of valuing the company; the process of building a valuation framework is an important lesson and a helpful tool in and of itself. I look forward to a discussion in the comments section about which estimates readers agree with and which ones they feel are way off base.