All around us, the rich valuations of growth and momentum stocks are crumbling. Relatively few stocks have been spared sharp pain, and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is one of them. Long a Wall Street darling and investor favorite since the early days of its IPO, Datadog's incredible capacity to beat-and-raise in every single quarterly earnings release has kept sentiment on this stock high and relatively impervious to the recent corrections.

Datadog, for investors who are unfamiliar with the name, is a monitoring and analytics company. Its backend software allows IT departments to check the health of internal systems, maintain performance, and discover any abnormalities in the network. It was an upstart in the space, competing against a much larger competitor New Relic (NEWR) - but in only a few years' time, Datadog has unseated New Relic to become the largest vendor in the infrastructure/application monitoring space and is also still the fastest growing.

Since the start of the pandemic, Datadog has seen its shares multiply roughly by ~4x, even after a recent bite-sized fall from highs. The question for investors now is: which direction is Datadog headed, and is a correction still overdue for Datadog when other high-profile trades like Palantir (PLTR) are breaking down?

Data by YCharts

I retain a bearish outlook on Datadog. In my view, the stock's ultra-high valuation has no place in today's market, where investors are emphasizing value and dividend stocks heavily and shunning the top tech trades of last year. Datadog's relative recent outperformance versus other growth stocks, in my view, will soon catch up to it.

I'll say this first: Datadog's fundamentals are exceptional. This is a company that is still growing revenue north of >70% y/y while also generating positive pro forma operating margins and positive free cash flow. Look around in the tech sector, and you won't find a better combination or balance of hyper-growth and profitability. Datadog has been able to grow rapidly in the post-pandemic era even as it has cut down on its sales and marketing expenses dramatically as a percentage of revenue.

So, there is certainly justification for its rich premium. But how much is too much? At current share prices near $144, Datadog trades at a market cap of $44.87 billion (making it larger than some of the smaller members of the Dow 30). After we net off the $1.47 billion of cash and $734.6 million of debt on Datadog's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $44.13 billion.

For the current year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Datadog to generate $1.41 billion in revenue (+42% y/y; data from Yahoo Finance). We note that by next year, Datadog will be ~50% larger than consensus estimates for New Relic's revenue, despite the fact that Datadog is a younger company that started out much smaller. At this revenue outlook, the stock trades at 31.3x EV/FY22 revenue.

That's a jarring multiple to behold: it's a richer multiple of revenue than the S&P 500 is trading as a multiple of GAAP earnings, which is my usual and simple barometer of telling when valuations have gotten very discordant. There's only one stock in the software sector that trades at an even bigger premium than Datadog, and that's Snowflake (SNOW), which currently commands a ~42x revenue multiple.

We may have been able to forgive these premiums and focus on the outstanding fundamentals during the bull market of 2021. However, with signs of malaise growing around us in 2022, especially with the surprising news on the faster pace of rate hikes, I think rich valuations are going to continue breaking down.

The bottom line here: Datadog has remained the same kind of story as ever: high price for high performance. That strategy did fine in 2021, but won't be so successful in 2022. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Q3 download

These worries on valuation being said, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the fact that Datadog continues to produce incredibly impressive fundamentals each quarter, and part of the reason the stock's fallout from peaks was relatively more benign than some other tech names (many momentum stocks are down 40-50% from highs, if not more) is the fact that its most recent earnings quarter, Q3, showed the usual fanfare with massive beats to earnings and very optimistic guidance.

The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Datadog Q3 results

Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

In Q3, Datadog grew its revenue at a stunning 75% y/y pace to $270.5 million (there are few companies that reach a >$1 billion annual revenue run rate, let alone continue to grow at a >70% y/y pace once having reached it). It soundly beat Wall Street's expectations of $247.8 million (+60% y/y) by a hefty fifteen-point margin. Note as well that Datadog managed to accelerate revenue growth versus 67% y/y growth in Q2.

Datadog's outlook for Q4 proved equally impressive. As shown in the snapshot below, the company is guiding to revenue of $290-$292 million, a range that represents 63-65% y/y growth:

Figure 2. Datadog outlook

Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

Consensus, meanwhile, had only expected much lower $263.5 million in revenue, or 48% y/y growth.

Here's some useful anecdotal commentary from CEO Olivier Pomel's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, regarding the strong go-to-market momentum:

At a high level, positive business trends from recent quarters continued in Q3. Usage growth from existing customers was very strong this quarter across products. New logos ARR was robust with some large new deals closing and churn remains low and in line with historical rates. Taking all these factors into account, we had a record quarter of ARR added, and we crossed the milestone by exceeding $1 billion in ARR in Q3. Next, our platform strategy continues to resonate in the market. As of the end of Q3, 77% of customers are using two or more products, up from 71% a year ago. Additionally, 31% of customers are now using four or more products, which is up from 20% last year. And this quarter, about 70% of new logos landed with two or more products. Most strikingly, our whole platform saw strong growth in the third quarter. But in particular, that all of our major products added a record amount of ARR during the quarter, but also that the year-over-year growth of infrastructure monitoring ARR on its own accelerated this quarter. And finally that our log management and APM suite, which includes Synthetics, user monitoring and continuous profiler, remain in hyper growth mode."

One chink in the armor here: Datadog's gross margins have slipped somewhat. Pro forma gross margins of 78% are one point weaker versus the prior-year Q3, and YTD gross margins of 77% are two points weaker. That being said, the company still sits on the high end of most SaaS peers.

Figure 3. Datadog gross margins

Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

Additionally, economies of scale on sales and marketing costs (Datadog's largest expense category, which holds true for most software companies) have also helped Datadog boost its overall profitability. Pro forma operating margins of 16% rose seven points y/y versus 9% in the year-ago Q3, and three points sequentially versus 13% in Q3. When we consider the fact that Datadog is growing revenue north of >70% y/y while also maintaining a mid-teens operating profit margin, we do have to acknowledge some measure of Datadog's premium is well-deserved. Most software companies struggle to achieve the "Rule of 40", but Datadog is in a league of its own, having surpassed a "Rule of 80".

Free cash flow, similarly, was strong: YTD FCF of $143.8 million is up 116% y/y.

Figure 4. Datadog FCF

Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

Key takeaways

No one can argue that Datadog remains a rarefied story in the software sector, but with the stock trading at an absurd >31x forward revenue multiple, we think this is already well-factored into the current stock price. Given how edgy investors have been lately on risk assets, I think the best move is to remain on the sidelines.