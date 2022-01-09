guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

"Young men speak about the future because they have no past, and old men speak of the past because they have no future."― Boyd K. Packer

Today, we take an in-depth look at an aircraft lessor that has navigated the pandemic quite well and has seen some recent insider buying as well. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio, Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is a holding company that through its subsidiaries provides aircraft leasing, airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance, as well as other support services to the air transportation and logistics industries. The company owns ~120 (predominantly Boeing (BA)) planes, which are employed in airline operations on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD); or leased to Amazon (AMZN) and DHL, amongst others. The three named customers account for approximately three-fourths of Air Transport's consolidated revenues.

Source: December Company Presentation

The company was founded in 1980 as ABX Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airborne Express and was spun out in 2003 when the latter merged with DHL. The moniker changed to Air Transport at the end of 2007 when it restructured into its current holding company format. Shares of ATSG traded just under $28.00 a share, translating into a market cap of approximately $2.65 billion, after giving effect to 21.3 million in-the-money warrants.

Source: December Company Presentation

Business Model and Operating Segments

The company's business model revolves around purchasing medium-range and medium-capacity used passenger aircraft (mostly Boeing 767s that are ~15 to ~20 years old) and converting them (generally) to freighter configurations - at a cost of ~$30 million for the 767-300s. These planes are then leased to its customer base or employed in its airline operations, from which it can offer its full spectrum of services. It has three reportable segments: CAM; ACMI Services; and Other Activities.

Source: December Company Presentation

CAM (Cargo Aircraft Management) delivers the aforementioned leasing services with Amazon the lessee on 42 of its 82-plane freighter fleet as of September 30, 2021. This segment also owns another 18 aircraft currently undergoing modification. The majority of leases are five to ten years in length, providing Air Transport with solid revenue visibility. It also supplies flight crews and aircraft maintenance for the ecommerce behemoth. (The Amazon relationship is further detailed below.) DHL leases 14 aircraft from CAM with the latter operating eight of them. This division is the largest lessor of freighter aircraft in the industry and competes with the likes of GE Capital Aviation Services - recently purchased by Irish concern AerCap Holdings (AER) for ~$30 billion - and Altavair Aviation Leasing, both of which have significant passenger operations. CAM contributed $264.8 million to the company's top line during the first nine months of 2021 (YTD21), or 19% of total before elimination of inter-segment revenues.

Source: December Company Presentation

ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) Services consists of it three airline subsidiaries: ABX Air (cargo planes), Air Transport International (cargo and passenger/cargo combination aircraft); and Omni Air International (passenger planes for the DoD - including the recent Afghanistan evacuation operation). These airlines' services are broken out as ACMI; CMI; or Charter, whereby Air Transport is responsible for all costs and services (including fuel) in return for an all-inclusive price. The ACMI and CMI facilities are provided on an hourly block or per month rate. Many competitors provide ACMI-like arrangements including Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW), Northern Air Cargo Group, and Western Global, amongst others. The company's ACMI segment generated revenue of $851.3 million during YTD21, or 61% of total.

Other Activities includes aircraft maintenance and modification, aircraft parts sales, load transfer and sorting services, as well as flight crew training for other air carriers and customers. This segment provided revenue of $281.2 million in YTD21, or 20% of total.

Amazon Relationship

The onset of the pandemic significantly sped up the transition towards ecommerce and Amazon was by far the biggest beneficiary of this dynamic. Air Transport also profited from Amazon's expansion as the latter became the former's largest customer in 2021, increasing the number of planes it leased from YE20 to YE21 (expected) by 13 to 46. The relationship began with a trial ACMI agreement for five planes in 2015. It then accelerated considerably in 2016 when Amazon agreed to lease 12 Boeing 767-200 aircraft for five years and eight Boeing 767-300 for seven years. In conjunction with that agreement, Air Transport issued warrants for 14.9 million shares of its stock to Amazon with an exercise price of $9.73. A similar agreement in 2018 - this time for ten planes and lease extensions on the other 20 - resulted in the issuance of additional warrants for another 14.8 million shares with an exercise price of $21.53. Still another lease agreement in 2020 spurred the issuance of 7.0 million additional warrants with an exercise price of $20.40.

Source: December Company Presentation

Amazon exercised the initial 14.9 million warrants for 14.4 million shares of ATSG - net after accounting for cashless exercises - in April 2021 and recently (November 2021) exercised an additional 584,567 warrants at $20.40 to up its ownership interest to ~20%. In return, Air Transport has received ~$144 million to date. If the balance of the warrants are exercised, the company would receive an additional ~$450 million with Amazon's ownership interest growing to ~38%.

3Q21 Results and Outlook

With the continuing and increasing prominence of Amazon, Air Transport announced earnings on November 4, 2021, reporting 3Q21 Adj. EPS of $0.60 and Adj. EBITDA of $153.0 million on revenue of $466.0 million versus Adj. earnings of $0.41 per share and Adj. EBITDA of $125.5 million on revenue of $404.1 million in the prior year period, representing increases of 46%, 22%, and 15%, respectively. More importantly, the bottom line beat Street expectations by $0.14 a share while the top line was $28.6 million better than consensus. ACMI revenue block hours increased 9% sequentially and 17% over 3Q20, which was aided by Omni Air assisting in the evacuation of ~20,000 passengers out of Afghanistan on behalf of the DoD.

Partly on the back of its strong third quarter and partly due to the anticipated record levels of activity in its express package air transport business during 4Q21 - offset to some extent by a return to post-Afghanistan, pandemic-affected passenger activity - management raised its FY21 Adj. EBITDA forecast by $10 million to "at least" $535 million.

The company also announced that it had secured access to 70 conversion slots for aircraft over the next five years with its order book for Boeing 767-300s full through late 2023.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Source: December Company Presentation

Air Transport generates a significant amount of operational cash flow - $519 million in the prior twelve months - allowing it to grow its owned and operated fleet from 108 at YE20 to 122 at the end 3Q21, while reducing its debt from $1.48 billion to $1.37 billion over the same period. Leverage over the past year has dropped from 2.9 to 2.2.

Source: December Company Presentation

Street analysts have been relatively quiet on Air Transport over the past year with only Stifel (Buy and $30 price target) and Susquehanna (Buy and $35 price target) offering commentary. Extending back into 2020, there were three more buy ratings (Loop, SunTrust, and Benchmark). Collectively, the Street anticipates steady growth from Air Transport, with a FY22 consensus Adj. EPS of $1.88 on revenue of $1.9 billion after earning $1.68 a share on revenue of $1.7 billion in FY21.

President of the company's ABX Air subsidiary, David Soaper, is bullish on Air Transport's future after investing nearly $1 million into 40,000 shares of ATSG on November 30, 2021. CFO Quint Turner also purchased 992 shares on the same date.

Verdict:

With the supply chain still in disrepair, Air Transport should continue to realize higher revenue block hours and possibly higher rates. Even without that issue, the company is the beneficiary of a hastened secular shift to ecommerce, which should underpin demand for what should be a fleet of nearly 200 planes by YE25 - anticipated to be financed from operational cash flow. These dynamics should support low double-digit Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EPS growth over the next half decade, making its EV/FY21E Adj. EBITDA multiple of 6.6 - after giving effect to an assumed warrant exercise by Amazon - appear relatively cheap. With Amazon accounting for more than one-third Air Transport's top line and its ownership interest likely to swell to ~38% by 2025 based on its current stock and warrant holdings, a buyout seems likely. That said, Amazon is notorious for driving a hard bargain, so it is hard to see a large buyout premium.

Air Transport's risks are having three customers account for three-fourths of its top line and Amazon waiting for a period of stock price weakness to pounce, but the undercurrents in ecommerce suggest that Air Transport's stock will grind steadily higher, making it a good 'watch item' position for now as the stock is cheap on price to free cash flow basis. Options are available against the equity, so a covered call strategy is viable. That is how I recently initiated a small position ATSG.

"Think of tomorrow, the past can't be mended."― Confucius

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum