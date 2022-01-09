Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is by far the largest supplier of electricity on the Hawaiian Islands. This admittedly may be the last state that people think of when it comes to finding a utility to invest in, but it does share many of the same characteristics that other utilities do. In particular, the company boasts relatively stable cash flows that are not usually affected by fluctuations in the broader economy along with boasting a respectable 3.18% yield. As is the case with many other utilities, Hawaiian Electric has also been quite active in the development and deployment of renewable sources of energy, which are generally considered to be the future and, indeed, Hawaii might be the ideal place for the use of renewable energy sources. Finally, as this utility is very underfollowed relative to its peers, it appears that it could be incredibly undervalued at the current price.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

As mentioned in the introduction, Hawaiian Electric Industries is the largest electric utility in the state of Hawaii. The company serves 95% of the state's population and has a presence on all of the islands that comprise the state:

Source: Hawaiian Electric Industries

In addition to being the state's largest electric utility, Hawaiian Electric Industries also owns the American Savings Bank, which is one of the largest banks in the state with over $9 billion in assets. The electric utility accounts for a much larger proportion of the company's net income than the bank does so this company should be thought of as an electric utility with a bank attached. We will analyze it as such.

Hawaii was more affected than other states by the outbreak of the coronavirus. This is due to the state's dependence on the tourism industry, which was crushed by the travel bans that accompanied the lockdowns. This caused the state's unemployment rate to surge to about 10%. This could pose a problem because unemployed people have severe difficulty paying their bills, including their utility bills. With that said though, people in dire financial straits do tend to prioritize paying their utility bills over most discretionary expenses but it is extremely difficult to even purchase necessities if they have no income for an extended period. This is one reason why the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association stated that approximately $24 billion worth of utility bills were unpaid at the end of 2020. Despite this and the remarkably high unemployment rate, Hawaiian Electric Industries enjoyed remarkably stable revenues straight through the pandemic:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Total Revenues 756.9 680.3 642.9 652.2 641.4 608.9 677.2

(all figures in millions of USD)

One thing that we notice here is that revenues jumped significantly from the second to the third quarters of 2021. This may seem to disprove the concept that the company has very stable revenues but in fact, the third quarter always has the highest revenues. This is because this quarter corresponds to the summer months. These are the hottest months of the year and see the heaviest air conditioning use, which of course results in higher-than-normal electric consumption. This is true in all states but is a notable problem in Hawaii given the climate of the state.

One thing that we commonly see among utility companies is steady growth, with revenues and net income increasing on an annual basis. This was certainly the case for Hawaiian Electric Industries, which has seen its net income and earnings per share for the first nine months of the year come in higher than the equivalent period of last year:

Source: Hawaiian Electric Industries

Admittedly, some readers might point out that the company's third-quarter 2021 numbers were somewhat worse than the year-ago figures. That is certainly true but this was mostly due to accounting peculiarities and not any problems with the business itself. The reason why utilities generally deliver year-over-year growth is that they are always increasing their rate base. The rate base is the value of the company's assets upon which regulators allow it to earn a specified rate of return. As this rate of return is typically static, any increases to the rate base allow the utility to increase the prices that it can charge customers in order to earn that rate of return. This is normally achieved by the company making capital investments into maintaining, upgrading, and expanding its infrastructure. Hawaiian Electric Industries intends to do this over the next few years, with its current planned capital expenditures in both 2022 and 2023 exceeding what it spent this year:

Source: Hawaiian Electric Industries

This increase in capital spending versus today's levels will probably cause its rate base to grow more rapidly than in the past. This should accelerate growth and, in fact, analysts currently expect that the company will grow its earnings per share at a 7.26% rate over the next few years, which should result in a fairly attractive total return when combined with the dividend.

As is the case with many other electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric Industries has been very active in the deployment of renewable generation facilities. It is using a somewhat different strategy than its peers, however. Rather than building utility-scale projects, the company is deploying rooftop solar panels throughout Hawaii. Although rooftop solar panels have been heavily promoted by companies like Tesla (TSLA) and by government officials, the truth is that they do not make economic sense in most cases. First of all, the wide variety of house designs means that much more time is spent on safety and design work than simply putting solar panels in uniform rows at a utility-grade facility. In addition, trees and other buildings combined with the need to conform to roof designs means that these panels will probably not be at their optimal angles. Despite that though, Hawaiian Electric Industries has grown into one of the largest installers of rooftop solar panels in the United States, with the amount of electricity generated by its customers using these panels growing at a 7% compound annual growth rate over the past five years:

Source: Hawaiian Electric Industries

The company's plan appears to be that by spreading the electric generation capacity all throughout its network, it can reduce the risks of having a single point of failure. Admittedly, there is a certain amount of logic to this. Hawaii may be one of the best places in the country to attempt this too since the state's latitude will ensure that the sunlight is more likely to be direct than in places with higher latitude. Hawaii also tends to get a great deal of sunlight, which reduces the reliability problems that some other utilities will face with the deployment of solar facilities. This is something that the company plans to continue doing as it works towards its ambitious goal of having its entire grid supplied by renewable energy by 2045. Admittedly though, it is somewhat uncertain how much of a growth engine this business unit will actually prove to be going forward.

Fundamentals Of Electricity

Electric utilities have been attracting a surprising amount of interest from investors lately, which is most likely due to the electrification trend. This refers to the conversion of things that are historically powered by fossil fuels to electricity instead. The most commonly cited things are transportation (electric vehicles) and space heating but there are other things that could potentially be converted as well. This would naturally lead to enormous growth in the consumption of electricity as it plays out along with revenue and profit growth for electric utilities. Unfortunately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration believes that this trend has been overhyped. According to the agency, the national demand for electricity will only grow at a 1-2% rate over the next thirty years:

Source: United States Energy Information Administration

This is nowhere close to the demand growth that we would expect were wide swathes of the U.S. economy to convert from fossil fuels to electricity. In fact, I detailed the impact of electric cars alone in a recent article. The government agency, therefore, appears to be suggesting that the electrification trend will not be nearly as powerful as some suggest and that electric utilities will simply continue to grow at a slow and steady rate, just like they always have.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to analyze the way that a company finances itself before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a business than equity is due to the fact that debt must be repaid at maturity. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt in order to remain solvent but there is no such requirement for equity. Thus, if the company's cash flow declines then these mandatory payments may push it into financial struggles should some event cause its cash flows to decline. Although utilities tend to have remarkably stable cash flows, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the sector.

The usual way that we analyze a company's financial struggle is by looking at a metric known as the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us to what proportion the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company's equity can cover its debts in a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario, which is arguably more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Hawaiian Electric Industries had $2.3937 billion in net debt compared to $2.4178 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, which is admittedly one of the lowest ratios in the utility sector. We can see this quite clearly by comparing this to some of the company's peers

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Hawaiian Electric Industries 0.99 DTE Energy (DTE) 2.06 Eversource Energy (ES) 1.33 Exelon (EXC) 1.13 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 0.90 Entergy (ETR) 2.14

As we can clearly see, Hawaiian Electric has a more conservative financial structure than many of its peers. This should mean that the company is somewhat less at risk from its debt load in the event of long-term economic problems and thus be more able to weather such an event.

Dividend Analysis

As utility companies tend to be relatively low-growth companies, they deliver a significant proportion of their investment return via the dividends that they pay out. As such, they frequently have higher yields than companies in other industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is no exception to this as the company yields 3.18% as of the time of writing. As is also the case with most utilities, Hawaiian Electric Industries has gradually grown its dividend over time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

A growing dividend is nice to see because it helps ensure that the buying power of the dividend is able to overcome the effects of inflation. As is always the case though, we want to analyze the company to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to suddenly have to reverse course and cut the dividend, which would both reduce our incomes and likely cause the stock price to decline.

The usual way that we investigate a company's ability to pay its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. Free cash flow is the money generated by a company's ordinary operations that is left over after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that can be used to buy back stock, pay down debt, or pay a dividend. During the third quarter of 2021, Hawaiian Electric Industries had a free cash flow of $120.9 million but it only paid out $37.2 million in dividends. Thus, it does appear that the company is easily generating the money that it needs to pay its dividend with a substantial amount left over that it can use for other things that create shareholder value. Overall, this dividend looks quite safe and the company should be able to easily maintain it.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. One way that we can value a utility is by looking at a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward growth into account. A price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 is a sign that the stock may be undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa. However, very few companies have a price-to-earnings growth ratio that low in today's market. This is especially true in the slow-growing utility sector. As such, we want to compare Hawaiian Electric to several of its peers in order to determine which one offers the best relative valuation.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Hawaiian Electric Industries will grow its earnings per share at a 7.35% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 2.63 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to the same peer group:

Company PEG Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries 2.63 DTE Energy (DTE) 3.35 Eversource Energy 3.56 Exelon 4.38 Otter Tail Corporation 3.50 Entergy NA

As we can clearly see, Hawaiian Electric Industries appears to offer the best relative valuation out of this peer group. When we combine this with the company's balance sheet strength that we have already discussed, we see that the company looks like a fairly attractive investment today for a utility investor.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hawaiian Electric Industries is certainly not going to be the first company that someone thinks of when they are aiming to add a utility stock to their portfolio but it may be one of the best options available for such a person. The firm weathered through the pandemic incredibly well despite the fact that Hawaii was the most adversely impacted state by the lockdowns and now it is positioned for strong growth going forward. When we combine the current dividend with the projected earnings growth, it could very easily deliver a total return above 10% over the next three to five years, which is quite good for a utility. When we combine this with the strong balance sheet and cash flows, this company looks like a winner.