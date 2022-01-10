fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

Hitting CTRL P On The Money Printer... Over And Over Again

By now, many Americans are getting tired of talking about inflation, and they are even more tired of experiencing inflation in the form of higher prices on everyday items like groceries, gas, cars, rent, and household items.

But, like death and taxes, inflation is simply a fact of life right now. This is true in no small part due to massive money supply growth. Just since the beginning of 2020, right before COVID-19 washed onto US shores, the USD money supply has increased by about 40%.

That is around $6 trillion of additional money floating around the economy today compared to the beginning of 2020.

Much of that newly created money was sent directly into the bank accounts of hundreds of millions of Americans in the form of stimulus checks, as we can see in the three big spikes in disposable personal income:

Naturally, when you send out over $800 billion to low- and middle-income families who have a relatively high propensity to spend it (rather than save or invest it), you're going to see a significant amount of inflation. A large portion of those receiving checks were still employed, too, and many of them saw their expenses decline as they cloistered at home for months on end.

Demand increased while supply remained stable, at best, or diminished, at worst.

But the problem was even worse than that. These stimulus checks were sent out at a time when the availability of services had greatly diminished, which then funneled most of the spending toward goods. Consider that during the pandemic, very few people were flying on airplanes, eating out at restaurants, or seeing movies in theaters. Instead, they spent money on physical things.

At the same time, though, supply chain breakdowns and labor shortages (partially because of the generous government unemployment benefits) stunted producers' ability to bring sufficient goods to market to meet elevated demand.

Higher demand + lower supply = rising prices.

Second And Third-Order Beneficiaries Of Money Printing

It would be reasonable to stop thinking about inflation at this point and conclude that the only beneficiaries of this massive government money printing were consumers. But consumers were not the only beneficiaries.

Consider this: When given money to spend, consumers are going to spend the vast majority of it on products (and to a lesser degree, services) offered by corporate America. Perhaps the money went toward:

Rent paid to an apartment landlord like Camden Property Trust (CPT) or BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF):

Gas, that had to be transported through pipelines such as those owned by Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), for a cross-country trip to visit family

Groceries purchased at a store in a shopping center owned by Regency Centers (REG) or Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Fruits, vegetables, and nuts grown on farms owned by Gladstone Land (LAND)

A down payment for a house that was built with lumber harvested from timberland such as that owned by Weyerhaeuser (WY) or CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

Christmas presents picked up via Target's (TGT) curbside "Drive-Up" system, implemented at a mixed-use property owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

At-home exercise equipment made in China that had to pass through a port like those owned by Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP, BIPC)

Utility bills paid to a utility company that, in turn, purchases power from an owner-operator of renewable energy assets like Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) or Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

I could go on, but by now you get the picture. Money printing does not just benefit the direct recipients of it. It also indirectly benefits the American corporations that sell goods and services. And, in a third-order way, it benefits the owners of real assets like real estate, cell towers, farmland, timberland, oil & gas pipelines, and renewable energy assets like solar arrays and wind farms.

Real assets, mind you, are simply those physical assets that facilitate the activity of the rest of the economy.

In a sense, the businesses that sell goods and services are merely the middlemen between consumers and real assets. That is, businesses are the "consumers" of real assets. Like a coin put into a slot, no matter how many times it bounces around the machine of corporate America, it always ends up falling down to the realm of real assets.

This is the first reason why money printing necessarily benefits real assets: because real assets are the infrastructure upon which the entire economy is built. Thus, an increased money supply should lead to increased revenues and cash flows for real assets.

Though some real assets feature long-term contractual agreements with fixed revenue streams that do not adjust with inflation, almost all of them have built-in escalators or some other way of increasing income along with the money supply.

Scarcity Vs. The Potentially Infinite

There is a second, perhaps more important, reason why money printing benefits real assets. It relates scarcity in the midst of the potentially infinite.

We already know that in a fiat currency system, there is no inherent limit to the money supply. It is potentially infinite.

Since August 1971, when the US dollar became free-floating and untethered to gold, the supply of dollars has exploded by over 3,000% while the US population has increased only a little less than 60%.

The money supply can always be relied on to grow and never to shrink. And there is no inherent limit to the amount that it can grow.

Real assets are inherently the opposite of the money supply in this regard. They are by nature scarce.

Consider this: The United States has about 2.3 billion total acres of land (though about 375 million of those are uninhabited territory in Alaska). They are not making any more of it.

Consider also that the total amount of arable land actually used as farmland continues falling over time. Meanwhile, the world population continues to rise.

Source: Gladstone Land November Presentation

It's no wonder, then, that as demand for farmed products grows over time and the supply of farmland falls, the value of farm real estate steadily rises.

Source: USDA

But farm real estate price growth isn't simply a story of farmland vs. population.

Remember that farmland, along with all real assets, are priced in dollars (or some other fiat currency). When the supply of dollars circulating in the economy rises, inherently scarce real assets cannot increase alongside it.

All else being equal, then, money printing causes price appreciation in real assets.

Just as with consumer goods, when more dollars compete for the same number of real assets, the price rises.

You may argue that money printing will spur the development of new real estate projects, oil & gas pipelines, renewable energy assets, etc. Often, this is true. But even more often, it is not.

Think, for example, of homes. Theoretically, a huge surge in the money supply should have spurred homebuilders to build as many new homes as the market demands. But this isn't the case. Instead, the US currently has a shortage of about 5 million homes, and single-family home construction is not coming anywhere near close enough to meet this demand.

Source: CNBC

Much the same could be said for apartments, farmland, timberland, and various forms of commercial real estate. Demand growth is overwhelming the scarce supply of these real assets, causing prices to rise.

Want to Profit? Buy Real Assets

It's no secret that massive money printing has indirectly benefited corporate America. In fact, coincidentally, the broad stock market has risen in value by just a little more than the money supply since the beginning of 2020.

But much of the value of corporate America is based on assets that are not inherently limited. For instance, new companies form all the time. New brand names are constantly being created. Intellectual property of all kinds is potentially infinite.

Likewise, digital assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") are potentially infinite in quantity. They have no inherent scarcity, and they are not really necessary for the core functioning of the economy.

But real assets, on the other hand, are both inherently scarce and necessary for the functioning of the broader economy. Thus, the fundamental mechanism connecting money supply to price is even stronger for real assets than it is for digital assets or companies whose assets are largely based on intellectual property.

That is why we allocate so heavily to real assets, especially real estate through REITs, at High Yield Landlord.

Today, many REITs are benefiting from the surging inflation, but this is not yet reflected in their share prices. To give you a few examples: Farmland Partners (FPI)'s net asset value is near $15 per share, and the value of its farmland grew by 10%+ over the past year. Even then, its share price is just $11.50 at the moment, reflecting a large discount. Similarly, BSR REIT experienced a 41% surge in its net asset value over the past year, reaching ~$18 per share, but its share price is just around $16.50 at the moment.

The appeal here is that you get to buy high-quality, inflation-protected real assets at a discount to fair value with the added benefits of professional management, diversification, and liquidity. The value of these assets is surging in today's inflationary world, and while you wait for the upside, you also earn steady income from the rent payments. Our past performance reflects that and we expect more of the same in 2022:

