Important note: this article was published to members of High Yield Landlord in September 2021. Since then, MPW has risen 26% and OHI has dropped 3%. At the exception of that, the thesis remains intact and we remain just as bullish on MPW as we were back in September.

Last year, we sold Omega Healthcare (OHI) and double down on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), making it one of our largest positions. In addition to that, we also highlighted it as one of our Top 5 picks at High Yield Landlord.

Shortly after, it started rising, but we think that this is just the beginning, and in today's article, we will provide a quick recap of our investment thesis and discuss a catalyst that could unlock significant value for shareholders in the near term.

Better Strategy, Better Returns

In previous articles, we have often explained that the strategy of a REIT is the number #1 factor for predicting its long-term performance.

If a REIT follows the same strategy that most other investors are following, they are unlikely to earn superior risk-adjusted returns. Put simply, you can only expect to get average results if you follow an average strategy.

However, if you have a unique approach with superior economics, then you may consistently earn alpha-rich returns. Two great examples from our portfolio are VICI Properties (VICI) and Medical Properties Trust. They have historically earned market-beating returns because they each had a unique approach to net lease investing that created more value for their shareholders.

Instead of buying traditional net lease properties such as Walgreens pharmacies (WBA) and Taco Bell (YUM) restaurants, they are targeting net lease properties that most investors would never consider, namely casinos ('VICI')) and hospitals ('MPW').

Casino owned by VICI:

Hospital owned by MPW:

At first, it may seem that casinos and hospitals have nothing in common, but in reality, they share many similarities. Most importantly, these are high-ticket investments that require specialized expertise, and because of that, there is a lack of buyers for these properties, and it allows these REITs to get much better deals than your average investor:

Hospital/Casino Net Lease Traditional Net Lease Cap rate 7-9% 5-6% Rent escalations ~2% or CPI 1-1.5% Lease Length 15 + 5 10-15 + 5 Normalized Rent Coverage 3x 1.5-2x Occupancy Rate ~100% 97-98% NOI Margin 95-100% 90-95% Capex Need Very low Low Barrier-to-Entry High Low Lease Renewal Likelihood Very high High Technology Risk Below average Depends Master Lease Protection Yes Occasional Mission Critical Real Estate Yes Yes, but to a lesser extent Lease expiration in next 5 years 1-2% per year on average 3-5% per year on average Competition for Investments Low High Investment Spreads Above average Average

With that in mind, it is not surprising that a REIT like MPW has consistently outperformed the broader REIT market (VNQ) since its inception:

It is the only pure-play hospital REIT and its strategy results in superior risk-adjusted returns:

Its current portfolio generates consistent and predictable cash flow...

Its rents are rising faster than usual for a net lease REIT...

It has little competition for new acquisitions...

It is getting unusually lucrative deals...

It has a large pipeline of opportunities...

And therefore, as long as it can keep consolidating the hospital market, we would expect its outperformance to continue.

We believe that this warrants at superior valuations, but surprisingly, the market fails to see it this way, and as a result, MPW is today priced as if it was a low-quality REIT with poor prospects at just 13x FFO.

Best of all, we think that a new catalyst will only accelerate MPW's future growth and help it unlock significant value for shareholders.

New Catalysts

In late 2021, MPW announced that it was going to sell a 50% interest in a portfolio of 8 hospitals to an institutional investor.

This may not seem like material news, but it really is. Here are three reasons why:

Reason #1: it mitigates fears of Steward

The main reason why MPW is today discounted is that investors fear that its biggest tenant (Steward), which accounts for 20% of its revenue, is in difficulty. A recent hit-piece on the Wall Street Journal created a lot of uncertainty and prompted many investors to sell their shares.

We have of course argued that Steward is in better shape than it may first seem. Sure, it suffered from the pandemic, but its business is resilient and its rent coverage has already recovered to 2.41x:

This recent deal will mitigate the fears of Steward in two ways:

Firstly, it will decrease MPW's exposure to the tenant by nearly a billion and accelerate its portfolio diversification.

Secondly, it validates that Steward is in better shape than the market appears to understand. The buyer of this JV interest is Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), a reputable institutional investor that specializes in real assets.

It is investing nearly 20% of its new fund into this portfolio of hospitals. Moreover, it is buying this JV interest at a low 5.6% cap rate and will pay additional management fees. If there were doubts about Steward's future ability to pay rent, it wouldn't invest as much into this tenant and wouldn't accept such a low cap rate.

Reason #2: it provides a new source of capital

Another concern that the market has had about MPW is that it needs to issue a lot of new equity to finance its acquisitions. That's not generally an issue if the REIT can earn higher returns than its cost of capital, but because MPW has announced unusually large volumes of new acquisitions, this risk of potential dilution has worried the market.

Well, MPW just proved to you that it does not need to issue new equity if it's too expensive. Instead, it can raise equity by selling JV interest in its existing properties.

This deal alone raised over $1 billion for MPW at a 5.6% rate. Combine that with some cheap debt, and MPW now earns even better spreads on its new acquisitions. It could accelerate its future growth because it is now less reliant on public markets and its spreads are even larger than they used to be.

Moreover, MPW's CEO noted on a recent earnings call that the pool of investors who are interested in these JVs is very deep:

"It's very big, frankly... In fact, global institutions, whether they be infrastructure funds, sovereign wealth funds, large public and private advised pension funds from truly across the globe. We see the same level of interest..."

Therefore, it appears likely that MPW will be able to do more of these JV deals to raise equity at a low cost in the future.

Reason #3: it reaffirms that MPW is well-managed

I have always thought that MPW was well managed. After all, it has a 15+ year track record of significant market outperformance and a unique strategy that makes a lot of sense. Even then, some investors have recently started to question the management mainly due to its exposure to Steward.

We think that this deal reaffirms that MPW is not trying to grow just for the sake of growth, but that it is truly focused on accretive growth. The management discussed this topic at length in its recent earnings call:

"We strongly favor the cost of equity capital available to us in the private real estate market, such as joint ventures over the public market at current pricing. And we have carefully and thoughtfully preplanned our capital strategies to avoid the need to issue common shares in an unattractive market. It's a very good place to be in." "We certainly aren't the first management to think their stock is undervalued. We certainly do, as a lot of you on this call have written about, when we announced the acquisitions, many people were waiting for us to do an equity offering, we believe that the stock has been artificially pressured in that regard. We have access as to other capital we had planned on this, it's much cheaper than raising capital through what we believe is current underpriced stock. So we'll take advantage of that. And as we have already planned, and we'll not have to do an equity offering in the near future."

This clearly shows that they are thoughtful about their cost of capital and focused on growing cash flow on a per share basis. We also like that the CEO mentioned the word "accretive" on several instances:

"Our ideals have always been immediately accretive. Not only did MPT generate growth in FFO per share in excess of 20% last year, but we have grown both NFFO and AFFO per share well in excess of 10% year-over-year in the first half of 2021. This is the strategy we put in place more than 18 years ago, and we have not deviated from it. In the 10-year period ending the first quarter of this year, our normalized FFO per share grew at an annualized rate approaching 9%. Over the same time span, our AFFO per share grew at 6% annually. Now let me turn our attention to the operating results of our tenants." "We continue to be very bullish on our tenants and their performance, our balance sheet and liquidity management and our very calculated accretive growth strategy." But under any reasonable set of assumptions about capital sourcing, we expect these transactions to be solidly accretive to per share earnings and FFO, consistent with how we have managed this business for every single acquisition we have made since forming Medical Properties Trust.

This should reassure those investors who were worried about the recent acquisitions.

Moreover, the JV also reflects well on the management in that it recognized a $685 million gain on properties that it bought just 5 years ago. They managed to sell assets that are viewed as somewhat problematic by the public market at a 5.6% cap rate. If that doesn't tell you that MPW is well managed, then I don't know what does. This was a brilliant move from them.

Bottom Line

MPW was a Strong Buy before this transaction.

Now it is an even Stronger Buy after the transaction.

The share price has started rising as a result of it, but even now, MPW remains undervalued, trading at just 13x FFO.

We estimate fair value at ~16-18x FFO range, which means that it has anywhere between 25-50% upside potential.

While you wait, MPW pays you a 5.1% dividend yield, and it is set to keep growing cash flow at a 5-8% annual growth rate. That alone should be enough to generate a double-digit total return over the coming years.

We are glad that we doubled down when the share price temporarily dipped below $20 per share, but if we had not done so, we would not mind doubling down today at a 15% higher share price. The pop is well-deserved.