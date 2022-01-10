DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research ("WER").

"If you can find companies that have been penalized for their difficulties in the pandemic and the penalty was overdone and the difficulties are temporary, I think that's a good sector right now."

Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management

Oaktree Specialty Lending - A Unique Origin

We initiated formal coverage of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in February of 2021 with a bullish recommendation (~37% total return to date) and posted another positive analysis in September (~10% total return to date).

The timing of our first publication was not a coincidence as that's when Oaktree's shareholders voted to merge the two BDCs externally managed by Oaktree into the existing OCSL chassis.

Over 98% of voting OCSL and OCSI (the now deceased BDC) stockholders supported the merger, which closed shortly thereafter on March 19th. Before we discuss the merged company, let's revisit Oaktree's corporate profile.

Oaktree Capital Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with expertise in credit strategies. The firm was formed in 1995 by a group of individuals who had been investing together since the mid-1980s in high yield bonds, convertible securities, distressed debt, real estate, control investments and listed equities. Oaktree comprises more than 1,000 employees with offices in Los Angeles (headquarters), New York, Stamford, Houston, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Dublin*, Helsinki, Luxembourg, Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai and Sydney. We have 44 portfolio managers with an average experience of 24 years and approximately 1,000 years of combined industry experience.

Oaktree calls 67 of the largest 100 pension funds in the U.S. clients, alongside more than 475 corporations, over 300 endowments, and 15 sovereign wealth funds. That's an impressive feat for a company that is barely 25 years hold.

Source: FAST Graphs

Nearly three years ago, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), a company we and our subscribers know well, acquired a majority 61.2% interest in Oaktree Capital Management.

As always seems to be the case with Brookfield, the transaction was complex and involved acquiring all of Oaktree's class A units and 20% of the units of Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, L.P. held by the founders, senior management, and employees of the firm.

Approximately $2.8 billion in cash and 52.8 million class A shares of Brookfield were issued to close the deal. In connection with the merger, Oaktree agreed to waive $750,000 in base management fees payable in each of the eight quarters immediately following its closing.

On March 15, 2021, the stockholders of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) announced a two-step merger of the companies. The combined entity has been functioning for several quarters and allows us to have a firm grasp on its financial performance and risk. With that, let's get into the current portfolio and exposures.

OCSL Portfolio Updates & Analysis

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

In line with the data in our previous analyses, OCSL is focused at the top of the capital structure with 69% and 18% allocated to first and second lien loans, respectively. The 7% represented by joint ventures is mostly first lien loans as well with unsecured debt and equity the remaining 2% and 4%, respectively.

While higher equity exposure than the likes of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) and some other BDCs with ~100% allocated to first and second lien loans only, history has proven that intelligently managed equity sleeves are potentially beneficial for BDCs long-term.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) is the most obvious example of transforming equity exposure into net asset value ("NAV") per share growth over time but it's not alone (e.g. Newtek Business Services (NEWT).

In aggregate, 87% of the portfolio is senior secured debt investments and it is spread across 138 portfolio companies with an average median debt portfolio company EBITDA of $106 million. Total investments are $2.6 billion as of the end of Q3.

To make sense of those statistics, the percentage of senior secured debt is about average for the sector while portfolio company diversification and portfolio company EBTIDA are moderately above average (better). As an interesting side note, the portfolio's median debt portfolio company EBTIDA was $50 million as of September 30, 2017 or less than half the current figure.

The portfolio size of $2.6 billion is large enough to qualify for an investment grade credit rating (typically a $1.0-$1.5 billion portfolio is needed), which is arguably most important, but is much smaller than the likes of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Owl Rock Capital Corp, and FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK).

As we note in every BDC analysis, industry exposures are paramount and are usually the determining factor when it comes to resiliency during a crisis. OCSL is well positioned with 14.6%, 5.6%, 4.5%, and 4.4% in application software, pharmaceuticals, data processing & outsourced services, and biotechnology, respectively.

Those four largest exposures add up to just under 30% of the portfolio by fair value and we didn't note any industry representing over 2.5% as problematic.

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

In line with the other portfolio characteristics, diversification by investment number and size is excellent. 91.5% of the portfolio by fair value is invested in floating-rate loans compared to 88.3% at the same time in 2020.

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

The legacy/non-core portfolio that Oaktree took over roughly four years ago has been reduced to four loans totaling $134 million and are comprised of mostly non-core debt investments ($74 million) with the remaining mostly equity investments ($52 million). Let's evaluate how the well-structured portfolio has performed from a cash flow and dividend perspective.

Oaktree Specialty Cash Flow & Dividend

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

Since Q3 of 2020, OCSL's common dividend has grown from $0.11 to $0.155 quarterly or an eye-opening 41% increase. This makes it one of the fastest growing common dividends of any BDC or REIT. This brings up two key questions, and we'll start with distribution coverage.

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

Adjusted net investment income ("ANII") per share is a good approximation of cash flow before capital gains/losses. This has ranged from $0.14 to $0.17 quarterly since Q3 of 2020 compared to the current annual dividend rate of $0.62.

Annualizing last quarter's $0.16 equates to $0.64 or 103.2% dividend coverage before capital gains/losses. This compares well to 2020’s $0.51 and helps explain the rapid rise in the distribution rate.

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains/losses are the second primary component of cash flow and has consistently been positive. In the last five quarters, net realized gains have totaled $1.11 per share or more than double the current common stock annual dividend.

That's worth repeating net realized capital gains alone over the past five quarters is approximately double the annual common dividend. Part of that is due to non-recurring events of 2020.

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

Adjusted total investment income, which adds interest income to paid-in-kind ("PIK") interest income, fee income, and dividend income, jumped from $35.7 million in Q1 2021 to $63.8 million in the last reporting period. Total expenses also rose over the period by $5.1 million but that's less than one third of the $16.9 million gain in adjusted total investment income.

Adding ANII and net realized gains of $1.91 over the past five quarters against dividends paid of $0.61 equates to a 31.94% payout ratio. That’s despite the current dividend rate set 63% higher than the pre-COVID level.

It's critical to understand all the drivers of income and expenses and evaluate multiple cash earnings metrics. Why is that? No matter the source, excess income or expenses at the company level flows to NAV per share. Clearly, some items, like realized gains, are less reliable long-term and we shouldn't assume they'll always be around.

Balance Sheet, NAV, & Risk

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

As shown above, NAV per share was $5.81 as of the end of 2017 and climbed to $6.61 within two years or healthy 14.0% growth. The pandemic-panic of Q1 2020 caused the NAV per share to fall to $5.34, but as we discussed many, many times, the bulk of this drawdown was due to accounting requirements to reduce the portfolio value not realized losses.

Many investors and analysts did not understand this and panic sold BDCs (and mortgage REITs) at the exact time a deeper understanding would have led them to buy (as we did).

Knowing BDC mechanics allowed us to anticipate a rapid rise in BDC NAVs in the quarters immediately following the crash of early 2020. This is exactly what occurred starting in Q2 2020 and continued to occur every quarter since with OCSL's NAV reaching a new high of $6.85 in Q4 of 2020.

Changes in NAV are mathematically linked to investor returns through the simple equation (change in NAV per share) X (premium/discount to NAV).

With Tier 1 BDCs (as classified by WER) currently trading with an average premium to NAV of ~20%, each 1.0% increase in NAV generates a 1.2% increase in the share price for investors, all other things equal. It doesn't require a scientific calculator to compute what 3-5% NAV growth plus a 7-9% annual distribution generates for shareholders long-term.

To reiterate, OCSL not only recovered all NAV losses but achieved a new high in NAV per share a mere two quarters after experiencing the sharp drawdown in Q1 of 2020. Since Oaktree took over, OCSL generated an 11.8% return on equity. This impressive ROE was also achieved with below average leverage.

OCSL targets 0.85x to 1.00x debt to equity but was under that level in Q2 of 2021. Like most BDCs in 2021, OCSL has recently ramped up leverage and ended the last reporting period at 0.95x, up from 0.79x in the previous quarter.

In terms of liquidity, this modestly sized BDC ended Q3 with $470 million in capacity on its credit lines. For context, that's 34.6% of OCSL's entire market capitalization and excludes the $29 million in cash on the balance sheet.

OCSL has moderately higher than average PIK income and that's a risk factor we'll continue to monitor. Non-accruals dropped to zero some time ago (they were 4.7% at the time Oaktree took over), however, and that's a plus versus the sector average of 1.5%-2.0% of the portfolio by fair value.

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

OCSL is one of few BDCs that obtained both record new originations ($385 million last quarter) and superior weighted average yields (8.7% in the highest in many quarters) on those originations.

OCSL's weighted average interest rate of 2.4% is in the same ballpark as heavyweights like Ares Capital Corp and Owl Rock Capital Corp, and that's likely due to the fact it sports an investment grade credit rating as well. There is another element of OCSL's funding strategy that makes it somewhat special.

Source: OCSL Q4 Earnings Presentation

Note that only one financing source, the 2025 notes, are fixed rate. As we've mentioned before, matching the term structure of assets and liabilities is a wise strategy long-term and has benefits versus locking in cheap fixed rate debt. Given most of OCSL's investments are floating rate, it makes sense that OCSL has chosen to duplicate the interest rate sensitivity on the liabilities side of the balance sheet.

This strategy also generally permits a lower current interest rate as shown in the previous chart (2.7% W.A. interest rate as of 9/30/2020 compared to 2.4% a year later). The downside is obvious and that's the lower spread in the event rates rise.

Overall, we are comfortable with OCSL's move toward more closely matching the term structure of its assets and liabilities. Maturities are non-existent until 2024 with the first large slug in 2026. OCSL's debt maturity schedule is among the most favorable in the sector.

Lastly, OCSL is one of the handful of investment grade rated BDCs at Baa3/BBB-.

OCSL Stock Valuation & Conclusion

OCSL's stock price of $7.52 is a 3.9% premium to the $7.24 NAV. That's well below the Tier 1 BDC average around a 20% premium. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) (104%), Owl Rock Capital Corp (97%), SLR Investment Corp (SLRC) (93%), and SLR Senior Investment Corp (SUNS) (89%) are the only Tier 1 BDCs that trade at the same or less expensive valuations based on NAV. Particularly for those that already have exposure to those names, diversification into OCSL around current levels may make a lot of sense.

Price to NAV, however, is not the end all be all. Cash flow yield, just like with REITs, is also critical and should be adjusted for risk factors like leverage and loan quality. Averaging recent results puts cash flow per share around $0.90 or a 12.4% yield on NAV. Few Tier 1 BDCs can achieve a 12%+ yield on NAV.

This is a good apples-to-apples way to evaluate the risk and return of a BDC portfolio and is one of many tools in our toolbox. The 8.5% distribution yield on book value on an annualized basis is another valuable metric and stacks up well against the competition.

While it’s not realistic to expect the dividend growth of the last 12 months to repeat, we do believe OCSL will have greater than average dividend growth in the next 12-24 months compared to the peer average. Per the recent 10-K, OCSL does not have material undistributed income so significant special distributions in the near to medium-term are unlikely.

OCSL is a great buy up to a 5% premium to NAV or $7.60 is a highly attractive income investment at that level. We'd consider it a strong/high conviction buy at a 5% discount or below $6.88. We aren’t the only ones who believe that, as Oaktree the investment advisor recently purchased another 2.3% of shares outstanding.

Source: FAST Graphs

"We expect that there will be a recession once in a while. I believe last year's recession was that recession for that cycle, and that we have commenced a new upcycle."

Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.