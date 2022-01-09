lindsay_imagery/E+ via Getty Images

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) develops anticalin protein-based drugs targeting respiratory and immuno-oncology indications. Anticalin proteins are artificial proteins that bind to antigens. They are smaller than most proteins or antibodies and are better able to penetrate target tissues. Here's how Pieris founder biochemist Dr Arne Skerra describes them:

Anticalin proteins are an emerging class of clinical-stage biopharmaceuticals with high potential as an alternative to antibodies. Anticalin molecules are generated by combinatorial design from natural lipocalins, which are abundant plasma proteins in humans, and reveal a simple, compact fold dominated by a central β-barrel, supporting four structurally variable loops that form a binding site. Reshaping of this loop region results in Anticalin proteins that can recognize and tightly bind a wide range of medically relevant targets, from small molecules to peptides and proteins, as validated by X-ray structural analysis.

Pieris is the leading developer of these novel proteins. They have a major partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN). Their pipeline is this:

Lead drug PRS-060/AZD1402, co-developed with AZN, is an anti IL-4Rα molecule targeting moderate-to-severe asthma. The program is in phase 2a i a proof of concept study sponsored and funded by AstraZeneca:

[The molecule inhibits] IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines, small proteins mediating signaling between cells within the human body, known to be key mediators in the inflammatory cascade that drive the pathogenesis of asthma and other inflammatory diseases. We believe that the small size and biophysical stability of PRS-060/AZD1402 facilitates direct delivery to the lungs through the use of an inhaler, which may enable high pulmonary concentrations of the drug candidate to be achieved at lower doses than would be reached with antibodies that are systemically delivered.

Pieris has major partnering deals with AZN, Seagen, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Genentech and Servier. AZN holds rights to PRS-060/AZD1402 and 4 additional programs. As part of the deal, Pieris received upfront & milestones to date of $70.5M, as well as a $10M equity investment. Pieris is eligible to receive over $5.4B in potential milestone payments plus royalties. Details of the other programs are:

The other respiratory assets are in very early stages.

In immuno-oncology, Cinrebafusp Alfa is the lead asset. Last year, the drug was put on a clinical hold, which was resolved this year after a Type A meeting. This delayed the progression of this asset. This is one molecule which has some early data:

We presented additional interim data from the phase 1 monotherapy study and atezolizumab combination study of cinrebafusp alfa at the European Society for Medical Oncology, or ESMO, Virtual Congress in September 2020. Data showed that cinrebafusp alfa had an acceptable safety profile at all doses and schedules tested in each clinical study, demonstrated anti-tumor activity in a heavily pre-treated patient population across multiple tumor types and showed a potent increase in CD8+ T cell numbers in the tumor microenvironment in patients, indicative of 4-1BB agonism on T cells. Additionally, a significant expansion of CD8+ T cells in the tumor microenvironment of responders and a substantial increase of peripheral soluble 4-1BB were observed in the active dose cohorts, suggesting 4-1BB-mediated target engagement. In the monotherapy study, out of 33 response-evaluable patients at the time of the data cutoff, one patient with stage 4 rectal adenocarcinoma achieved a confirmed complete response at the 18 mg/kg Q2W dose (cohort 13b), three patients achieved a partial response at the 8 mg/kg Q2W dose (cohort 11b), and stable disease was observed in 13 patients as best response.

In the atezolizumab combination trial, four patients achieved a confirmed partial response at active dose levels.

This molecule also has a monotherapy study, whose data is capsuled below:

A phase 2 study in 2L Gastric cancer is being planned with cinrebafusp alfa and two drug combos. Combo therapy is the way to go for cinrebafusp alfa because, as data at the AACR showed, the monotherapy data is good but not competitive enough, with "three of the responding subjects, including the one with a CR," having relapsed.

Financials

PIRS has a market cap of $256mn and cash and cash equivalents of $125.1 million. R&D expenses were $18.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, while SG&E stood at $4.1 million. The company has a number of milestone-heavy deals with big pharma, which should give it a cash runway of many years.

The company has decent public ownership, with 60% of the float held by funds and institutions.

Key holders are:

AstraZeneca and Seagen hold decent chunks of the company.

There's very little insider activity in the company:

Bottomline

Pieris has an interesting set of assets and an even more set of partnerships with big and midsize pharma. Clearly, despite the early stage of the pipeline, these companies see something in the anticalin platform to invest in Pieris. Admittedly, the investments are milestone-heavy, with a bulk of the money to come only if certain data and regulatory milestones are met. That makes this company a classic show-me biopharma, and till date, they have not shown us a lot. I will, therefore, continue observing this stock until we get more data, which will probably happen this year.