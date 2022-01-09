U.S. New Home Market Shrank In 2021

Jan. 09, 2022 4:27 PM ETITB, XHB2 Comments2 Likes
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • The trailing twelve-month average for the U.S. new home market capitalization dropped to an initial estimate of $26.64 billion in November 2021.
  • Substantial downward revisions in the estimates of new homes sold in August through October 2021 point to an acceleration in the contraction of the new home market since July 2021.
  • Although the inflation of new home prices is propping up the new home market cap, the number of new homes being sold has been falling throughout 2021.

Housing market risk

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. new home market shrank in 2021. That result can be seen in the latest update of our chart tracking the trailing twelve-month average for the U.S. new home market capitalization, which dropped to an initial estimate of $26.64 billion in November 2021. That is 11.5% below the finalized estimate of $30.12 billion recorded in December 2020.

Trailing Twelve Month Average New Homes Sales Market Capitalization, January 1976 - November 2021

Substantial downward revisions in the estimates of new homes sold in August through October 2021 point to an acceleration in the contraction of the new home market since July 2021. Though December 2021's new home sales and several months of data revisions still lie ahead before 2021's data is fully finalized, it is unlikely they will alter the outcome that the new home market shrank during the year.

That's despite the ongoing escalation in the national average price of new homes sold. The following chart shows that escalation, with home prices in recent months growing at their fastest pace on record.

Trailing Twelve Month Average Mean Sale Price of New Homes Sold in U.S., January 1976 - November 2021

Although the inflation of new home prices is propping up the new home market cap, the number of new homes being sold has been falling throughout 2021. Our third and final chart shows that recent downward trend in the trailing twelve-month average of the annualized number of new homes sold in the U.S.

Trailing Twelve Month Average of the Annualized Number of New Homes Sold in the U.S., January 1976 - November 2021

References

U.S. Census Bureau. New Residential Sales Historical Data. Houses Sold. [Excel Spreadsheet]. Accessed 23 December 2021.

U.S. Census Bureau. New Residential Sales Historical Data. Median and Average Sale Price of Houses Sold. [Excel Spreadsheet]. Accessed 23 December 2021.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.18K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow
2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.