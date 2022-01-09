Ahmed Zaggoudi/iStock via Getty Images

This article will examine the relationship between the US Dollar and the Chinese Renminbi. The negative trade balance with China has resulted in China holding large amounts of US debt even as the exchange rate between the two currencies has been relatively stable. What the Chinese plan for the future of the Renminbi is will be discussed with the purpose of alerting US investors to possible Forex developments.

Trade Deficit

The trade balance deficit of the US is enormous. Wolf Richter has examined the trade balance in detail.

Stimulus For The Rest Of The World: Imports Spike, Trade Deficit In Goods Worsens

Recent figures indicate that the US trade balance deficit has continued to worsen. This may be due to stimulus plans that put money into the hands of consumers without increasing production of goods.

Even if the trade balance deficit should be lower in the near future, the fact remains that the US imports more goods than it exports.

The trade balance deficit with China remains huge. The figures below do not include December 2021.

Foreign Trade

US Debt Held by China

China holds a large amount of US debt and is second only to Japan.

US Debt to China: How Much Is It, and Why?

The Exchange Rate

The exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Chinese Renminbi has been fairly stable recently. The CNY has strengthened somewhat against the USD, going from around 6.4 to 6.3.

The chart below goes back to 2001 when the PBoC was keeping the Chinese currency at around 8 to the Dollar. The Renminbi was then let loose and gained against the USD. The PBoC then intervened again in 2008 and kept the exchange rate at 6.8 until 2010 when it again relaxed its hold on the exchange rate. This does not mean that the PBoC does nothing to influence the exchange rate, but it does let it fluctuate within narrow prescribed limits in order to give the impression that the currency is stable.

USD/CNY (USDCNY=X) Live Rate, Chart & News - Yahoo Finance

Strategy

Investors will be aware that Chinese and Japanese businessmen consider that business is like war. They will have studied the "Art of War" by Sun Tzu, which was probably written in the 6th Century BCE. This writer is not privy to the deliberations of the executives of the PBoC nor the discussions of the CCP over financial policy. It should be clear that what follows here is speculation based on what is commonly known about the Chinese currency.

Pursuant to the idea that the PBoC is following a strategy decided upon by Chinese leaders, it is important to note that the digital yuan, a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), has been developed with the express purpose of furthering China's strategic plan of becoming the global leading country by 2050. In as much as stability is one of the main goals of the CCP, it would follow that the plan of becoming the dominating global power would entail avoiding, if at all possible, financial upheavals and military adventures. This should not be taken to mean that threats and blustering would not be used if they were considered useful by the CCP for gaining Chinese objectives.

One problem the PBoC has is the large amount of US Dollars held as Treasury debt. Should the Dollar depreciate rapidly in Forex markets, that would result in a loss for the Chinese. Another problem is Dollar inflation. If the Renminbi appreciates against the Dollar, then Chinese exports to the US would cost more to Americans in Dollar terms, and that would make it more difficult for Chinese companies to export to the US. One solution to this problem is to keep the exchange rate lower so as to avoid problems for export industries. This problem is also one the SNB (Swiss National Bank) has. Keeping the Swiss franc from appreciating against the Euro is something the SNB has been grappling with for years.

It remains to be seen how much effect the introduction of the digital yuan is going to have on exchange rates. One thing that will most probably happen is that the digital yuan will be used more and more for international payments, thereby bypassing the SWIFT system. That will mean less demand for US Dollars in international trade.

How the PBoC is going to counteract upward pressure on the Chinese currency because of it becoming an international currency that is used more often remains to be seen. Avoiding internal Renminbi inflation while at the same time dampening increases in value of the Renminbi on Forex exchanges is going to be difficult to do. Increasing the amount of currency in circulation is going to be necessary in order to meet the growing demand for foreign exchange as the Renminbi 's influence in the markets grows.

The Bottom Line for Investors

It is not yet time to announce the funeral of the US Dollar. What seems most likely is that there is going to be a steady decline in the influence of the Dollar. One reason for this development is the use of the currency by the US in applying economic sanctions to a large number of countries not kowtowing to Washington. China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela are considered by some to be part of the axis of evil. These countries will certainly not be opposed to the US Dollar encountering difficulties in maintaining its dominant position in global finances.

Investors still have time to diversify their portfolios in order to protect their wealth. Inflation makes the task more difficult. The Fed is mumbling about QT (Quantitative Tapering) and raising interest rates. Turbulence in the stock markets and bond markets is likely to follow.