marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) has been a suitable alternative to S&P 500 Index Funds since its inception in 2013, mirroring them based on virtually every single metric, including returns, risk, and drawdowns. Its factor-based approach selects strong companies with a high return on equity, low leverage, and low earnings variability, so it's reasonable for investors concerned about market bubbles to expect a certain level of protection.

However, the issue with the S&P 500 and other large-cap Indexes isn't poor quality. In fact, quality is strong, which is one reason why QUAL has tracked them so well in the past. Instead, the issue is valuation and the potential for price-multiple compression, as has been the theme thus far in 2022. I'm afraid that absent any valuation screens, quality won't be enough to protect investors. Therefore, I have to recommend that investors take a pass on this ETF and consider some safer alternatives in the dividend and value segments of the market.

ETF Overview

QUAL has tracked the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index since September 2015. However, MSCI provides 15-year returns for the Index, some of which are backtested. You can see that compared with the MSCI USA Index, returns deviate year-to-year, but it is rarely anything substantial. Many times when the Sector Neutral Quality Index outperforms one year, it simply underperforms the following year.

Source: MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index

The linked document also describes how each security is weighted based on the product of its market capitalization and quality score. To illustrate this methodology's impact, Meta Platforms (FB) is currently the top stock in the Index, while Apple (AAPL) is the fifth-largest. Since Apple's market capitalization is three times larger, we can assume that Meta Platforms is viewed as a very high-quality stock. Indeed, the company is highly profitable, has low leverage, and has had some pretty big earnings beats since the beginning of the pandemic.

I'll be highlighting more fundamental metrics on QUAL's top 20 companies and industries later. But first, I want to provide the historical performance of QUAL relative to the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) since the earlier graph doesn't include fees. While its 0.15% expense ratio is higher than SPY, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), it's still small enough that it won't have a material impact on performance. Compared with SPY, the graph below shows that QUAL has earned near-identical returns through January 7, 2022, and the same is true for the total volatility and maximum drawdown figures.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Sector Exposures And Top Holdings

QUAL is primarily exposed to Technology stocks (29.79%) followed by Health Care (12.79%), Consumer Discretionary (12.11%), Financials (10.41%), and Communication Services (10.21%). These allocations are nearly the same for SPY. Since excess returns are usually due to sector allocation decisions rather than security selections within a sector, this is the first piece of evidence that QUAL will continue to perform in line with the large-cap market.

Source: iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Overview

I've also listed the top ten holdings below, totaling 32.77% of the ETF. In addition to Meta Platforms and Apple, top holdings include Nike (NKE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Microsoft (MSFT), and Costco Wholesale (COST).

Source: iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Overview

Fundamentals

Industry And Company Snapshot

QUAL's top 20 industries make up 72.07% of the fund, and I have provided some metrics on risk, growth, and valuation below.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

As shown, there isn't much separating the two. On the one hand, QUAL appears less risky by its 1.02 weighted-average beta, but it's marginally higher valued when looking at its 29.54 forward price-earnings ratio. These differences are immaterial, so I want to focus on the current market landscape.

So far this year, price-multiple compression has been the theme, as value is outperforming growth across the board. You can quickly check by comparing SPY with the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) and the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG).

Source: Seeking Alpha

In just one week, value has beaten growth by 5.53%, and what's most notable is that it's entirely sentiment-driven. Only four companies have reported earnings this year, and none significantly impact the S&P 500. In addition, earnings estimates have hardly changed, so my interpretation is that investors are targeting high P/E stocks like Nike the most. I don't see this changing soon, especially with the falling earnings surprises that I frequently discuss, including in my latest article on SPYV. Positive earnings surprises fuel higher expectations and, thus, higher price multiples. Once surprises normalize, which could be as early as one month when the biggest S&P 500 stocks report, we could see a significant shift in favor of value stocks. QUAL is not the place to be if that happens.

QUAL's Screens Won't Help In This Environment

I'm not keen on QUAL today because I don't find its screening criteria helpful in strong bull markets. Recall how the three key screens are return on equity, low leverage, and low earnings variability. In other words, it searches for companies with consistent, unleveraged profits. However, SPY is already full of those. To illustrate, two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have a Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade of A- or better, and they total 86% of the Index. The average EBITDA margin is 30%, and all stocks, except Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), are operating cash-flow positive over the last twelve months.

Instead, the issue is QUAL's lack of valuation screens, which is unfortunate for a factor-based ETF. There are no protections to prevent overpaying, and there is a lot of potential for doing just that with this fund. Nike, which is down 5.82% YTD, is just one example. Costco Wholesale, whose stretched valuation I highlighted in my Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) review, is down 5.55%. Now, you can chalk this up to short-term noise and bet these great companies will recover, but the safer play is to limit the number of high P/E stocks in your portfolio. Here is a list of QUAL's top 20 holdings and selected valuation metrics. For me, it paints a picture of an expensive ETF that's possibly due for a correction.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Note the almost-universally poor Seeking Alpha Value Grades. It's not unusual these days, but there should be better buying opportunities for companies like NVIDIA (NVDA), Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V) soon.

Investment Recommendation

If you like S&P 500 ETFs, I don't have any issue choosing QUAL as a core, long-term holding. Its risk-reward profile is almost the same as SPY, and although it's trading at a slightly higher valuation, its historical beta suggests it could be a bit less volatile should the market go through a correction. I don't have a preference one way or another.

However, since QUAL is a factor ETF, I am disappointed in its lack of valuation screening criteria. I think even a simple screen for price-earnings would have helped limit exposure to stocks like Nike and Costco Wholesale and truly differentiated this fund at a time when diversification across styles is essential. I believe Index investors are overexposed to growth stocks at the moment, and things like slowing earnings surprises will only increase the risk of market Index funds. Therefore, I suggest a more efficient use of assets by investing in value funds while maintaining a core position in the S&P 500. Look for low P/E ETFs, and simply put, that's not what QUAL is.