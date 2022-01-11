This Is How To Win In 2022
Summary
- Having resolutions for 2022 is great, having investing ones is a must.
- You can achieve more with what you have if you trim off the fat from your portfolio.
- Kicking bad habits can help reduce needless losses.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Co-produced with Treading Softly
Welcome to 2022! It's exciting here. So far, the Australian Outback isn't on fire, and a new virus hasn't raged across the world. Compared to 2020, this year is starting out great!
Interesting, isn't it, that 2020 largely overshadowed 2021 with our cumulative fears and worries. For many, 2021 was essentially the rinse and repeat cycle of 2020. We still had COVID. We still heard about the last election. We still couldn't escape unemployment and the ramifications of governmental decisions in 2020. 2021 felt like everyone was collectively holding their breath, waiting for the dust to settle before making new moves. Cautiously optimistic about the future but not fully embracing the idea of a post-pandemic world.
2021 did bring its list of unique challenges. If we were putting a title on our VHS of 2021, we would call it "The One where the Federal Reserve denied the obvious" - talking about inflation, that is. Every meeting by the Fed led to a new definition of transitory that made both Merriam's and Webster's heads spin.
As we march boldly into another year, we must be prepared to deal with the baggage of the past while confronting new challenges and taking on new adventures.
So let's make some goals for 2022 together today. As income investors, we need to make goals that align with our investment outlook and philosophy. Since it's January, calling them resolutions sounds like a good plan.
Resolution #1: Trim The Fat
When it comes to New Year resolutions, we all like to plan to be better. For many, that means adjusting their lifestyle choices and cutting some unwanted weight.
When your body produces fat, it stores caloric energy enabling it to tap into this energy later. It was quite useful for people who had to hunt for their next meal and didn't have access to consistent food. For modern humans who have an infinite amount of food available at a whim, fat is just excess energy that will never be needed and poses several health risks.
In our portfolios, we may have added a few extra pounds in the form of positions that are no longer meeting our long-term outlook and goals. They are, in essence, fat - capital that is not being used effectively.
When it comes to your portfolio, regardless of whether a position has a large loss or a great gain, we need to take a moment for clear-minded consideration and evaluate if it is serving the overall purpose of our portfolio now or if it is missing the mark. You can have stellar holdings, but if they are not pushing your portfolio towards your goals, then they are fat.
Be honest, take a good hard look and trim the fat from your portfolio. Take the capital and put it to work into picks that put you closer to meeting your goals.
Resolution #2: Kick Bad Habits
Another common type of resolution is to kick some "bad habit", for example, "drink less", "quit smoking", "stop lying", etc. When it comes to your portfolio, there are two bad habits we suggest kicking in 2022.
The first bad habit to kick is reactionary buying or selling. Historically individual investors fail to meet or beat market-wide returns due to this habit. They hear good news and buy, buy, buy. They hear bad news and sell, sell, sell. I know the average Seeking Alpha user does not fall into the broader range of investors with this habit, but I do see it expressed here. Kick that habit. Force yourself to take a breath and look into the details. Perhaps get connected with other skilled individuals and discuss the details before falling victim to the news. We all know how spun it can be. The media loves to focus on the worst and spread fear!
The second side of this coin is recency bias. This means we let events in the recent past cloud our judgment looking forward. A classic example would be to look at recent performance of an investment and assume it will continue indefinitely. "Look at its recent performance!" or "My holdings have always risen!".
One must keep a clear-mindedness as they observe the market and economic situations, evaluate the past, know the context of why various stocks move when they do, and apply everything correctly. The reality is that stock prices change for various reasons, and past performance usually does not reflect future performance, especially when there are significant changes in the economy like changes in interest rates and inflation rates.
Let's kick the habit. Take a look at the company's fundamentals, how it performs in various economic situations and how it reacts to various stressors. This will help you see through the noise and stop ignoring important factors. Any investor would benefit from a little less bias in their investment choices.
Resolution #3: Step it up a Notch
We've had two resolutions of cut out or stop things. Now it's time to take our A-game and turn it up another level. For income investors like myself, this means setting a goal or resolution on how much income I'd like to generate in 2022 and putting the full force of my abilities towards achieving it. Make a goal and be committed to reviewing it throughout the year to see how you are doing. Whether that's making a visual reminder and tracking it all year long or spot-checking your goal occasionally, it is important to know where you are.
Make a realistic goal, and then push it a little farther to stretch yourself. I have a good friend whose goal in 2021 was to run 365 miles. The equivalent to a mile per day. Knowing them, they'll turn it up a notch in 2022 and aim for a mile and a half daily. Likewise, take your income generation in 2021 and turn it up a notch or two for 2022. You'll have a goal to meet, providing a driving force to move you towards further success.
- Source: Shutterstock
Conclusion
2022 is a new year. A new start for many of us. I suggest you make strong resolutions when it comes to investing. This way, your retirement will thank you. A retirement funded by dividends is free of financial stress and worries. It's a retirement filled with more peaceful moments - enjoying a sunset with your favorite beverage in hand, walking on the beach during sunrise, or sitting around a table catching up with friends over coffee. You can tend to gardens, raise your chickens, or reread your favorite book.
The big difference between a retirement funded by dividends and a retirement funded by other investments is the time commitment required. Dividends take less time. You get the cash into your account and take it out to use. No selling is needed. The craziness of the markets can go on without you having to worry about what's up and what's down on any given day. That's something well worth working towards. These three resolutions can help you achieve it!
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Dividend Opportunities.
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with over 5100 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 40 individual picks yielding +7%, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are currently holding a limited-time sale with 10% off your first year!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 4500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I am also a Certified Mortgage Advisor CEMAP, a UK certification. I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, and on FXEmpire.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.