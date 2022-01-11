Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Welcome to 2022! It's exciting here. So far, the Australian Outback isn't on fire, and a new virus hasn't raged across the world. Compared to 2020, this year is starting out great!

Interesting, isn't it, that 2020 largely overshadowed 2021 with our cumulative fears and worries. For many, 2021 was essentially the rinse and repeat cycle of 2020. We still had COVID. We still heard about the last election. We still couldn't escape unemployment and the ramifications of governmental decisions in 2020. 2021 felt like everyone was collectively holding their breath, waiting for the dust to settle before making new moves. Cautiously optimistic about the future but not fully embracing the idea of a post-pandemic world.

2021 did bring its list of unique challenges. If we were putting a title on our VHS of 2021, we would call it "The One where the Federal Reserve denied the obvious" - talking about inflation, that is. Every meeting by the Fed led to a new definition of transitory that made both Merriam's and Webster's heads spin.

As we march boldly into another year, we must be prepared to deal with the baggage of the past while confronting new challenges and taking on new adventures.

So let's make some goals for 2022 together today. As income investors, we need to make goals that align with our investment outlook and philosophy. Since it's January, calling them resolutions sounds like a good plan.

Resolution #1: Trim The Fat

When it comes to New Year resolutions, we all like to plan to be better. For many, that means adjusting their lifestyle choices and cutting some unwanted weight.

When your body produces fat, it stores caloric energy enabling it to tap into this energy later. It was quite useful for people who had to hunt for their next meal and didn't have access to consistent food. For modern humans who have an infinite amount of food available at a whim, fat is just excess energy that will never be needed and poses several health risks.

In our portfolios, we may have added a few extra pounds in the form of positions that are no longer meeting our long-term outlook and goals. They are, in essence, fat - capital that is not being used effectively.

When it comes to your portfolio, regardless of whether a position has a large loss or a great gain, we need to take a moment for clear-minded consideration and evaluate if it is serving the overall purpose of our portfolio now or if it is missing the mark. You can have stellar holdings, but if they are not pushing your portfolio towards your goals, then they are fat.

Be honest, take a good hard look and trim the fat from your portfolio. Take the capital and put it to work into picks that put you closer to meeting your goals.

Resolution #2: Kick Bad Habits

Another common type of resolution is to kick some "bad habit", for example, "drink less", "quit smoking", "stop lying", etc. When it comes to your portfolio, there are two bad habits we suggest kicking in 2022.

The first bad habit to kick is reactionary buying or selling. Historically individual investors fail to meet or beat market-wide returns due to this habit. They hear good news and buy, buy, buy. They hear bad news and sell, sell, sell. I know the average Seeking Alpha user does not fall into the broader range of investors with this habit, but I do see it expressed here. Kick that habit. Force yourself to take a breath and look into the details. Perhaps get connected with other skilled individuals and discuss the details before falling victim to the news. We all know how spun it can be. The media loves to focus on the worst and spread fear!

The second side of this coin is recency bias. This means we let events in the recent past cloud our judgment looking forward. A classic example would be to look at recent performance of an investment and assume it will continue indefinitely. "Look at its recent performance!" or "My holdings have always risen!".

One must keep a clear-mindedness as they observe the market and economic situations, evaluate the past, know the context of why various stocks move when they do, and apply everything correctly. The reality is that stock prices change for various reasons, and past performance usually does not reflect future performance, especially when there are significant changes in the economy like changes in interest rates and inflation rates.

Let's kick the habit. Take a look at the company's fundamentals, how it performs in various economic situations and how it reacts to various stressors. This will help you see through the noise and stop ignoring important factors. Any investor would benefit from a little less bias in their investment choices.

Resolution #3: Step it up a Notch

We've had two resolutions of cut out or stop things. Now it's time to take our A-game and turn it up another level. For income investors like myself, this means setting a goal or resolution on how much income I'd like to generate in 2022 and putting the full force of my abilities towards achieving it. Make a goal and be committed to reviewing it throughout the year to see how you are doing. Whether that's making a visual reminder and tracking it all year long or spot-checking your goal occasionally, it is important to know where you are.

Make a realistic goal, and then push it a little farther to stretch yourself. I have a good friend whose goal in 2021 was to run 365 miles. The equivalent to a mile per day. Knowing them, they'll turn it up a notch in 2022 and aim for a mile and a half daily. Likewise, take your income generation in 2021 and turn it up a notch or two for 2022. You'll have a goal to meet, providing a driving force to move you towards further success.

- Source: Shutterstock

Conclusion

2022 is a new year. A new start for many of us. I suggest you make strong resolutions when it comes to investing. This way, your retirement will thank you. A retirement funded by dividends is free of financial stress and worries. It's a retirement filled with more peaceful moments - enjoying a sunset with your favorite beverage in hand, walking on the beach during sunrise, or sitting around a table catching up with friends over coffee. You can tend to gardens, raise your chickens, or reread your favorite book.

The big difference between a retirement funded by dividends and a retirement funded by other investments is the time commitment required. Dividends take less time. You get the cash into your account and take it out to use. No selling is needed. The craziness of the markets can go on without you having to worry about what's up and what's down on any given day. That's something well worth working towards. These three resolutions can help you achieve it!